Jacob Denney Joins Keith Kunz Motorsports for 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Midget Campaign

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 18, 2025) — Jacob Denney has waited his entire Midget career for a chance to win a national championship. He’ll have a great chance in 2025, joining Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) to chase points with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

Denney, 19, of Galloway, OH, will take over in the seat of the JBL Audio, Toyota-powered LynK Chassis No. 67 for all 27 races on the 2025 Xtreme schedule as a teammate to 2024 Series champion Cannon McIntosh, third-year racer Gavin Miller and national Midget rookie Colton Robinson.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to race for them,” Denney said on joining the 19-time national Midget series championship-winning team at KKM. “So, to be full-time with them is pretty sick, especially in one of their house cars. It’s definitely a dream come true.”

While relatively new to the KKM roster, Denney is an experienced Midget racer at the national level, having raced as part of Malloy Motorsports throughout 2023 and 2024. When the team announced it was ceasing operations at the end of the 2024 USAC season, Denney began searching for a new home to race for the 2025 season.

A phone call to the KKM stable landed him a ride for the Xtreme Outlaw Series season finale at Jacksonville Speedway and the final three races of the season with the POWRi National Midget League at Port City Raceway. Finishes of seventh and 11th at Jacksonville got him comfortable with the new team and car, but Denney saved his best performance for Port City — winning the Feature on the final night of the tripleheader.

Two weeks later, he got the call from KKM with an offer to take the seat of the famed No. 67 Midget for 2025, and knew he couldn’t refuse.

“As soon as I got there, everyone was super welcoming and it wasn’t like a huge change environmentally,” Denney said. “Keith and I worked together pretty well; we got faster from the first night to the fifth night substantially, so that gives me a lot of confidence going into the new year that we can continue to gain speed, get comfortable, and hopefully win a lot of races.”

After Jade Avedisian’s breakthrough season in 2023 and McIntosh’s triumph in 2024, KKM has captured the last two Xtreme Outlaw Series championships. With over three full-time seasons of experience on the national Midget circuit, Denney knows he’s got a great shot to add to that streak of success with Xtreme in 2025.

“Especially with the equipment I’m in, there’s no reason I shouldn’t think I should [win the championship],” Denney said. “I’m really confident for this year.”

Denney and KKM start their season with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Friday–Saturday, April 11–12, at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL. Tickets for the two-day event are on sale now at the link below.

