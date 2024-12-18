Swanson, Seavey & Pursley Share Spotlight at 2024 USAC Night of Championships

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Indianapolis, Indiana (December 13, 2024)………USAC national driving champions Kody Swanson, Logan Seavey and Daison Pursley shared the spotlight along with other 2024 USAC champions and special award recipients at Friday night’s 69th USAC Night of Champions celebration at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis, Ind.

USAC NATIONAL SERIES AWARDS

SILVER CROWN 1ST PLACE DRIVER: Kody Swanson

SILVER CROWN 1ST PLACE ENTRANT: Doran Binks Racing

Kody Swanson is accustomed to winning USAC Silver Crown championships. But 2024 may very well have been both his most challenging and most rewarding. An offseason accident resulted in a broken left foot and left his season in doubt. But the Kingsburg, Calif. native defied the odds to make his way back into the cockpit in time for the season opener.

Despite a slight limp in his gait, Swanson showed all the signs of the same ol’ Kody as he won five times in all at Toledo, Winchester, the Hoosier Hundred at IRP, the series debut at Jennerstown and he capped off the year with a victory and a championship in one fell swoop at IRP. Swanson also set a new single season series mark with seven pole position en route to becoming an eight-time USAC Silver Crown titlist, the most championships earned by any one driver in a USAC national series ever while also providing Doran Binks Racing the entrant title.

He’s the GOAT of all USAC Silver Crown drivers, and once again in 2024, he proved that even in the most challenging of circumstances, he can still overcome.

AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR 1ST PLACE DRIVER: Logan Seavey

RICHARD HOFFMAN AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR 1ST PLACE ENTRANT: Abacus Racing

In a span of two seasons, Logan Seavey and Abacus Racing went from being among the newest driver/team combinations in the sport to become USAC Triple Crown champions.

After Seavey and Abacus teamed up to capture the 2023 USAC Silver Crown and USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship titles, they added a sprint car to the arsenal and showed no signs of letting up in a historic USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season from start to finish in 2024. Seavey led the series standings for an all-time record eight months and 13 days between February and October, amassing 14 victories along the way to tie Tom Bigelow’s single season win record of 14 in 1977.

In February at Volusia, Seavey became the first driver since Bud Kaeding at Terre Haute in 2001 to win two USAC National Sprint Car features in one night, and in July, he became the first driver since Rick Hood in 1985 to record four consecutive USAC National Sprint Car victories while also grabbing the Indiana Sprint Week crown and Lawrenceburg’s Fall Nationals.

Now the missing piece of the career Triple Crown belongs to Abacus Racing and Logan Seavey, the 2024 USAC National Sprint Car champs.

NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET 1ST PLACE DRIVER: Daison Pursley

NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET 1ST PLACE ENTRANT: CB Industries

A team of Disney writers couldn’t have produced a better script than the reality of Daison Pursley’s storybook USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season in 2024. After suffering a major spinal cord injury in a 2021 racing accident, the 20-year-old Pursley endured a journey that so few could even comprehend.

Pursley and his CB Industries team compiled a series high seven USAC National Midget victories at Belleville, plus wins at Bloomington and Kokomo, which helped him notch an Indiana Midget Week title. He even ran his winning streak to three during the summer months at Red Dirt and Beloit, Kansas. In September, Pursley swept his way to back-to-back scores at Eldora.

All told, he led all drivers by leading 87 laps, capturing 11 heat race wins and producing 17 top-five finishes in 23 starts. In the process, Pursley provided CB Industries its first USAC National Midget entrant title and the second for team principal Chad Boat who scored a series championship as part of Tucker-Boat Motorsports in 2020.

It’s the comeback of all comeback seasons, and Daison Pursley is now a USAC national champion

SILVER CROWN 2ND PLACE DRIVER: Justin Grant

SILVER CROWN 2ND PLACE ENTRANT: Hemelgarn Racing

When it came to dirt mile season, he had the field covered. At both Springfield and Du Quoin, he was picture perfect by setting the fastest pace in practice, scoring the pole position and going on to become the first driver to sweep to victories on both Illinois miles in a single season since Chris Windom in 2018. In the process, he completed his ninth consecutive season of finishing inside the top-five of the standings and his fourth time inside the top-two. They’re the runners-up for the USAC Silver Crown series in 2024 – the entrant is Hemelgarn Racing and the driver is Ione, California’s Justin Grant.

AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR 2ND PLACE DRIVER: Brady Bacon

AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR 2ND PLACE ENTRANT: Dynamics Inc.

For the third consecutive year, he finished as the runner-up in the USAC National Sprint Car standings, adding five wins to his credit, the 14th consecutive season he’s won a series feature, breaking the mark of 13-straight years set by Sheldon Kinser between 1974 and 1986. At Bridgeport, he became the winningest Eastern Storm driver of all-time, and at Texarkana, he earned his 50th series win as the driver of the legendary number 69. They’re the winningest combo in USAC National Sprint Car racing history. Your second place USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car entrant is Dynamics, Inc. and your second place driver is Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon.

NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET 2ND PLACE DRIVER: Cannon McIntosh

NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET 2ND PLACE ENTRANT: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports

This Okie added three victories on his way to a career best second place finish in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget standings, including May’s season opener at the Belleville Short Track which ended a 616 day dry spell since his last series win. He also added wins at the the Firemen’s Nationals at Angell Park Speedway and the $20,039-to-win Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while leading all drivers with 20 top-ten finishes in 23 starts. This year’s 2nd place entrant is Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports and the driver is Bixby, Oklahoma’s Cannon McIntosh.

SILVER CROWN 3RD PLACE DRIVER: Logan Seavey

SILVER CROWN 3RD PLACE ENTRANT: Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing

Amid a season in which he won a total of 17 times across USAC’s national divisions, this driver had to wait patiently until he could taste victory once again with the USAC Silver Crown series. In October’s Sumar Classic at Terre Haute, he did just that to win a main event with the series for the fourth consecutive season while also continuing his streak of top-three points finishes to four years running. Additionally, he was the only driver to record a top-10 result in all 14 events on his 2024 campaign. Your 3rd place USAC Silver Crown entrant is Rice Motorsports/Abacus Racing and the 3rd place driver is Sutter, California’s Logan Seavey.

AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR 3RD PLACE DRIVER: Daison Pursley

AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR 3RD PLACE ENTRANT: Team Arizona/Curb-Agajanian Racing

He became a first-time USAC National Sprint Car points-paying feature winner after taking the checkered at Knoxville. Late in the season, he scored at another legendary dirt half-mile during the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway. He also notched five fast qualifying times while making the greatest charge in series history when he started 23rd and finished 2nd, passing a series record 21 cars at Bloomington Speedway. At the conclusion of the year, this combo finished third in the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car standings. The entrant is Team Arizona/Curb-Agajanian Racing and the driver, Locust Grove, Oklahoma’s Daison Pursley.

NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET 3RD PLACE DRIVER: Logan Seavey

NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET 3RD PLACE ENTRANT: Abacus Racing

Continuing the theme, this two-time series champ tallied a pair of USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget wins at Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex and another during Indiana Midget Week at Tri-State Speedway. His four fast qualifying times made him the leader in the clubhouse with the series for 2024. His 8th place finish in the opener at Belleville set a new all-time USAC National Midget record with his 23rd consecutive top-10 finish dating back to last season, breaking the former mark held by Jason Leffler since 1997. Your 3rd place USAC National Midget entrant is Abacus Racing and the driver is once again Sutter, California’s Logan Seavey.

USAC INDIVIDUAL & SPECIAL AWARDS

MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP: Logan Seavey

After finishing second in each of the past two seasons, he finally shot to the top of the charts in 2024. He was one of three drivers to win in all three of USAC’s national divisions this season alongside Justin Grant and Daison Pursley, and he was the one and only driver to finish inside the top-3 of all three USAC national series’ point standings. The newest member of USAC’s Career Triple Crown club captured a $10,000 bonus by amassing the most total points across the three USAC national divisions in 2024. For the first time in his career, the Mike Curb USAC National Driver Champion for 2024 is Logan Seavey.

JOHNNY CAPELS “GOLDEN GREEK” USAC CHIEF MECHANIC OF THE YEAR: Kirk Simpson

Not only does his driver, Logan Seavey, get all the accolades. So too does the team manager for Abacus Racing who has successfully overseen and wrenched on three USAC national championship winning teams over the past two seasons. In 2023, the team captured both the USAC Silver Crown and USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget titles. This year, they completed the USAC career Triple Crown as AMSOIL National Sprint Car champs. The Johnny Capels “Golden Greek” award is reserved for a special individual in the trenches. At the forefront of this unprecedented success is USAC’s 2024 Chief Mechanic of the Year, Kirk Simpson.

BUBBY JONES MASTER OF GOING FASTER PRESENTED BY SPIRE SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT CHAMPION: Brady Bacon

But wait, there’s more! In 2024, Brady Bacon added another highlight to his impressive reel during the special 10-race miniseries known as the Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster series Presented By Spire Sports & Entertainment. Throughout it, he never had an “off night” by any measure, recording a victory at Port Royal, plus eight top-fives and a perfect 10 for 10 on top-tens. His performance netted him $10,000 and a custom trophy provided by Potter Metal Art for himself and $2500 for his crew chief, Matt Hummel. He’s now the first two-time Master of Going Faster champ.

PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER: Daison Pursley

Early this season, car owners Chad Boat and Michael Burkhart told this this driver that they predicted he would not repeat as USAC ProSource Passing Master in 2024. Not because they doubted him, but because he was making huge strides in becoming a better qualifier, thus earning better starting spots. Nonetheless, he was able to accomplish both! For the second straight season, no driver passed more cars throughout the USAC national season than this man right here, advancing a total of 209 positions in 72 feature starts. He’s back here again to take Buck’s money. For the second year in a row, your USAC ProSource Passing Master is Daison Pursley.

JASON LEFFLER AWARD: Patty Bateman

The Jason Leffler award goes to recognize an individual who exhibits the same standards upheld by the late Jason Leffler throughout his career, one who has a true appreciation, dedicational and passion for competing with USAC.

For as long as we can remember, the “Bateman” name has been a stalwart of the USAC Silver Crown series. For more than 40 years, the Batemans fielded an entry with the series whether it was dirt or pavement, a half-mile or one mile, the number 55 was always there to support the series through thick and thin, truly for the pure love of the sport. When driver Randy Bateman passed away from ALS in 2017, instead of folding the team, this strong woman carried on, racing in memory of her late husband and accruing much success, most recently with Jerry Coons Jr. before announcing the team’s retirement following the end of this past season.

Her team was so well respected, and their success in recent years was celebrated by all those in the sport. But right now, we get the chance to celebrate her. This year’s recipient of the Jason Leffler Award is Patty Bateman.

MAX PAPIS INNOVATIONS SILVER CROWN ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Trey Osborne

Continuing the trend of Ohio’s finest, this racer is USAC Silver Crown racing’s first top Rookie to hail from the Buckeye State since Matt Westfall in 2002. Despite missing a pair of events and suffering fractures to his vertebra in a crash early in the season, he still finished an impressive sixth in the standings, highlighted by a fourth on the pavement of Madison and a third on the dirt in Hutchinson. At 6 foot 8 inches tall, he’s undoubtedly the tallest MPI Rookie of the Year in USAC Silver Crown history. So, it seems fitting that he quickly became acclimated to USAC’s big cars. From Columbus, Ohio, he is Trey Osborne.

MAX PAPIS INNOVATIONS NATIONAL SPRINT CAR ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Hunter Maddox

Whether it’s on two wheels or four, he’s apt to give it a whirl! For more than a decade, this driver’s racing exploits consisted of the dirt bike variety, specializing in Hare Scramble off-road events which vary in distance and time, and wind through wooded or other rugged natural terrain. In recent years, he turned his focus toward sprint car racing, and in 2024, he made 25 feature starts, finishing 18th in the overall standings, tops among all Rookies aboard his self-owned car. From Bedford, Indiana, your Max Papis Innovations USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year is Hunter Maddox.

MAX PAPIS INNOVATIONS BOB STROUD NATIONAL MIDGET ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Zach Wigal

It’s been 20 years since a Buckeye earned top Rookie honors with the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship. This driver is proud to wear that badge in 2024, following Teddy and Todd Beach as the latest Ohioan to earn the award. He checked off a pair of fast qualifying times at Lawrenceburg and Mitchell County while also gaining his initial feature victory with the series at Angell Park. Last year, he stood on the stage as USAC’s Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midget champ, and he’s back again as the Max Papis Innovations Bob Stroud USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year. From Belpre, Ohio, this is Zach Wigal.

NATIONAL MOST IMPROVED DRIVER: Briggs Danner

In recent years, he introduced himself to the USAC scene as a back-to-back USAC East Coast Sprint Car champion in 2022 and 2023. He competed more regularly on the USAC national scene in 2024 and was phenomenal, winning his first three career USAC National Sprint Car features at Grandview, Bloomington and Lawrenceburg while becoming the first Keystone State native to win a series event in a quarter century. He also added his first top-10 run with the USAC National Midgets and corralled back-to-back podiums with the USAC Silver Crown series. He’s the first Pennsylvanian to earn USAC Most Improved Driver since John Heydenreich in 2000. From Allentown, Pa., he’s Briggs Danner.

RACE ORGANIZER OF THE YEAR: Jerry Gappens

This man served in several facets of the sport, as a sprint car driver, then as an Advertising Specialist and Operations Manager at National Speed Sport News and even an ABC pit reporter at the Indianapolis 500, before heading south as Senior VP of Events and Marketing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, then to the northeast as the General Manager of New Hampshire International Speedway.

In recent years, he became re-integrated with his dirt track racing roots as the General Manager of Gas City I-69 Speedway, and most recently, as the GM at Eldora Speedway since 2022.

Those are his stats, but this man was so much more. His passion for motorsports was only topped by his passion for the people in the sport. It was a common sight to see him greet a racer on his way into the track one minute, then follow up a minute later by welcoming a race fan into the campground before grabbing a broom and sweeping the entry way of the racetrack.

He made you feel special, and what a special gift he was to all of us before his unexpected passing this past May following a medical procedure, leaving a void that is all too difficult to fill, and to comprehend.

Though he is no longer with us, his legacy in the sport lives on. Our 2024 USAC Race Organizer of the Year is the one and only Jerry Gappens.

USAC SPECIAL APPRECIATION (INDIVIDUAL): Jack Calabrase

Racing and racing people have forever been an integral part of Jack Calabrase’s life. As a longtime driver in the USAC National Midget ranks between 1967-1994, he experienced the joy of winning a pair of feature events with the series in 1988, including the prestigious Night Before the 500 at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Later on, he was the head honcho of both NAMARS and the Auto Value Super Sprints. He’s put his heart and soul into the sport and has given back so much to it too. In recent years, he’s been the most steady and consistent contributor to USAC RaceAid events, which aids members of the racing community who are injured and/or in need of financial assistance. He understands the importance of family, and we’re incredibly grateful for his benefaction to the sport.

DICK JORDAN AWARD: Tommy Hunt

Tommy Hunt is a racing lifer. His father, Joe Hunt, was a magneto magnate and a longtime champ car team owner, employing many of the greatest drivers of their era. Tommy was there in those days, serving on the crew for his dad’s team. In time, Hunt became a driver himself, most notably scoring three CRA Sprint Car wins, plus 1974 Most Improved Driver honors. Those experiences prepared him for his role of 28 years at USAC in which he served as Vice President and the head of the series’ west coast operations. Fittingly, Hunt was among Dick Jordan’s closest friends, and both were in complete synchronization when it came to serving the sport with integrity, professionalism and doing things the right way. Furthermore, it was also announced that Hunt will be among the newest class of inductees into the USAC Hall of Fame in 2025.

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL FAST PASS WINNER: Gregg Cory

Off track, he’s a high school Engineering & Technology instructor. On track, he has a resume of success in TQ Midgets, full-size midgets, thunder roadsters, sprints and modifieds throughout his 3-decade career. Among the contingency awards introduced to the USAC Silver Crown series over the past two seasons is one which rewards the driver who is first in the running order a lap down. This man grabbed 5 of those throughout the year, getting himself back on to the lead lap while earning a $5,000 prize – $2,500 to himself as the driver and $2,500 to his Williams-Cory Racing team. He’s your Engler Machine & Tool Fast Pass award winner. He’s Gregg Cory.

DIRT DRAFT MOST POPULAR DRIVER AWARDS: Kyle Steffens, Matt Westfall & Kale Drake

The Dirt Draft Most Popular Driver award winners this year were chosen based on who was selected most often by Dirt Draft contest participants in each USAC national division throughout the season. Drivers who were picked most often earned a bit of bonus money. Those winners are Kyle Steffens for the Silver Crown series, Matt Westfall for the Sprint Cars and Kale Drake in the Midgets.

REGIONAL SPRINT & MIDGET SERIES

USAC’s regional sprint car and midget divisions span from coast-to-coast with a 12 different states hosting a total of 79 events in 2024. The theme this season witnessed a handful of drivers break through after several previous close calls in the championship race, while elsewhere, series dominators once again flexed their muscles.

AMSOIL USAC CRA SPRINT CHAMPION DRIVER: R.J. Johnson

AMSOIL USAC CRA SPRINT CHAMPION ENTRANT: Ricky & Michele Johnson

His mantle is chockfull of USAC championship trophies, and between 2013-2017, he collected five-straight USAC Southwest Sprint Car crowns. But after 21 years of Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car racing, he finally broke through to the top on the strength of a duo of victories at Kern Raceway and Santa Maria. He’s the first Arizonian USAC CRA champion and is also the first former series Rookie of the Year to later claim the title. Overall, he’s now a six-time USAC driving titlist, but a first-time USAC CRA champ. Your driving champion is Laveen, Arizona’s R.J. Johnson, and the entrant champs are Ricky and Michele Johnson.

RAPID TIRE SERVICE EAST COAST SPRINT CHAMPION: Steven Drevicki

Six years ago, this racer became the first ever USAC East Coast Sprint Car champion. Since that time, he’s gone on to become the first two-time champ, the first three-time titlist, and now the first four-time king. In 2024, he prevailed once with a victory at New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park, and throughout the course of the 12-race series, never once did he finish worse than fifth. Now, for the fourth time in his career, he stands tall as the 2024 USAC Rapid Tire East Coast Sprint Cars Presented By Capitol Custom Trailers champion. It’s Reading, Pennsylvania’s Steven Drevicki.

WHOLESALE BATTERIES MIDWEST WINGLESS RACING ASSOCIATION SPRINT CHAMPION: Wyatt Burks

In 2020, 2022, 2023 and now 2024, this driver was the best of the bunch when it came to USAC Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Racing Association competition in his native Kansas and neighboring Missouri. While his 2024 campaign resulted in only a single victory at Missouri’s Electric City Speedway, consistency was the key as he led all drivers with 10 top-fives, 11 top-tens and 5 heat race wins en route to the title. For those keeping score, that’s three-in-a-row for the plumber by trade, and he’s now a four-time USAC MWRA champ. From Topeka, Kansas, it’s Wyatt Burks.

WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPION DRIVER: Cade Lewis

WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPION ENTRANT: Dean Alexander

One year ago, he felt a major letdown after coming just 41 points shy of the title. This year, he made the climb to the next step from second to first. His father was a longtime Major League Baseball starting pitcher, and this teenage sensation also knows how to make a “quality start,” winning at Ventura and at Placerville while leading the standings from start to finish. At 17 years of age, he’s the youngest ever Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midget champion. The entrant champ is Dean Alexander, and the driver champ is! From Bakersfield, California, he’s Cade Lewis.

MIDWEST THUNDER SPEED2 MIDGET CHAMPION: Bryce Massingill

After coming just three points shy of the title a year ago, all this driver needed was some good fortune. After getting an opportunity of a lifetime to race in the BC39 on the same weekend as the USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets’ final two races, he resigned himself to the fact that his championship quest was over. But Mother Nature intervened and washed out the final two shows! That said, he more than earned his keep on the track by scoring top-10s in all 12 starts and winning two points races. He’s the new USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midget champ for 2024. From Troy, Ohio, it’s Bryce Massingill.

SNOWMOBILE RACING

INTERNATIONAL SNOWMOBILE RACING DRIVER OF THE YEAR: Matt Goede

This man is no stranger to the open wheel side, having started his career in quarter midgets. But soon enough, he established himself as a premier talent in snowmobile racing. However, his journey has been defined by resilience, overcoming severe injuries early in his career to become one of the sport’s most decorated athletes. He earned five Vintage World Championships, and this year, secured his second consecutive World Championship at Eagle River, setting a new track record with his dominant performance. He’s your 2024 International Snowmobile Racing Driver of the Year, from New Germany, Minnesota, Matt Goede.

INTERNATIONAL SNOWMOBILE RACING RECORD BREAKER: Chris Baynes

In March of this year in International Falls, Minnesota, he set a brand new International Snowmobile Racing world record top speed for the 1000 foot distance. His first run of 201.70 miles per hours was the first snowmobile to ever post a legal run in excess of 200 miles per hour. On his second pass, he was even faster, resetting the record books with a staggering speed of 202.33 miles per hour at the controls of his new, Baynes Brothers Racing custom designed Speed Needle 2.0. The International Snowmobile Record Breaker for 2024 and for all-time, Chris Baynes.

NASCAR YOUTH SERIES .25 MIDGET CHAMPIONS

PAVEMENT CHAMPIONS

HEAVY WORLD FORMULA: Zeke Bergenty

UNRESTRICTED ANIMAL: Gavin Gardner

LIGHT WORLD FORMULA: Easton Loomis

HEAVY 160 PAVEMENT: Kaeston McNeill

HEAVY HONDA: Jase Murray

.25 MIDGET DIRT CHAMPIONS

LIGHT 160: Liam Ballard

JUNIOR 160: Blake Crooms

JUNIOR HONDA: Grayson Graham

JUNIOR ANIMAL: Carter Green

.25 MIDGET MULTIPLE CHAMPIONS

HEAVY HONDA DIRT & HEAVY WORLD FORMULA DIRT: Avery McMellen

JUNIOR HONDA PAVEMENT, JUNIOR 160 PAVEMENT & JUNIOR ANIMAL PAVEMENT: Frank Jirik

HEAVY 160 DIRT, UNRESTRICTED ANIMAL DIRT & MOD WORLD FORUMULA DIRT: Kaden Wenger

SENIOR HONDA DIRT, SENIOR ANIMAL DIRT & LIGHT WORLD FORMULA DIRT: Larry Kelleher

SENIOR HONDA PAVEMENT, LIGHT 160 PAVEMENT, SENIOR ANIMAL PAVEMENT & MOD WORLD FORMULA PAVEMENT: Case James

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chris Jockish and Jockish Flowers provided the floral decorations for the USAC Night of Champions. Bob Baker, president of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum, provided a Hall of Fame membership to each of USAC’s 2024 champion drivers. Dave Olson served as the photographer for the evening’s event and Kristy Bemmes handled all on-stage interviews.

Among the awards each national driver and entrant champion received are championship rings as well as canvas artwork designed by Rich Forman and a free one-year subscription to FloRacing, the official media provider for USAC. Each USAC driving champion also received a jacket courtesy of Hoosier Racing Tire, the official tire of the United States Auto Club