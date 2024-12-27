Missouri racing legend Don Klein passes away at the age of 86

- Advertisement -

Ste. Genevieve, MO (12/27/24) – Don Klein was one of the most dominant racers ever to hit the tracks of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. Don raced primarily in the St. Louis region making the drive north from Ste. Genevieve pretty much every Friday and Saturday night and for many years on Sunday as well.

Don was born in 1938 and began his racing career as a teenager in 1956 at Chester, IL and won the very first race that he competed in. Don raced his early years at Bismarck, Potosi and Fredericktown. Then Don moved on to race with the Allied Auto Racing Association in 1963. Don racked up 558 feature wins over those years and was dominating in the 1960s, 70s, 80s and early 90s. He won his first track championship in 1959 at Fredericktown and went on to win 25 track championships over the years, 17 of those with the Allied Auto Racing Association while primarily racing in the AARA Modified division. Don was old school, building his own cars for all those years. He was also a diehard Ford man, always running Ford power plants. Don moved into the Late Model division in 1994 at the young age of 56 and raced Late Models until he retired from racing in 2012. He raced Late Models at Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville, IL and I-55 Raceway in Pevely, MO almost every weekend until he retired. He grabbed his 558th win at Belle-Clair Speedway on June 8th, 2007.

“Dandy Don Klein” was recently inducted into the St. Louis Dirt Racing Hall of Fame. Don was well respected around the racing community and would help out anyone including his fellow racers. We can assume Don signed thousands of autographs over the years.

Don will always be a name near the top of the list as one of the greatest racers to race in the St. Louis area.

Funeral arrangements are still pending at the time of this release.