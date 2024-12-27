- Advertisement -

YEAR IN REVIEW: New Records, Highlight Performances Capture 2024 World of Outlaws Season

CONCORD, NC (December 27, 2024) – The World of Outlaws Late Model Series celebrated the 20th anniversary of its revival with a history-making season in a country-wide battle that began in Florida and ended in North Carolina.

New records were set. More trophies were handed out. And more thrilling moments were archived.

Here are the key moments that defined the 2024 season:

ATOP THE MOUNTAIN

Brandon Sheppard returned to title-chasing form with the World of Outlaws in 2024, driving the No. B5 Sheppard Riggs Racing Longhorn Factory Team Late Model.

Subtle foreshadowing began the New Berlin, IL native’s season when he won a record-breaking third Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator Championship at Volusia Speedway Park.

He then carried that momentum throughout the season, adding to his all-time win record with victories at Thunderhill Raceway, Ponderosa Speedway, and Deer Creek Speedway. He was a master of consistency with 13 podium finishes, 23 top fives and 35 top 10s (most of all 2024 drivers), which helped lead to his record-breaking fifth World of Outlaws championship.

Sheppard’s title win also reflects home-state pride, as seven of the last eight World of Outlaws Late Models championships were won by a “Land of Lincoln” resident, including Dennis Erb Jr. (2022) and Bobby Pierce (2023).

REVIVAL TO REMEMBER

The World of Outlaws Late Models celebrated its 23rd season of racing and the 20th anniversary of the Series’ return from a 15-year hiatus.

The 2004 season comprised twelve of the best dirt Late Model drivers to tackle the national tour, classifying the class as the now iconic “Dirty Dozen”.

Multiple members of the “Dirty Dozen” played an active role at World of Outlaws events in 2024, including Steve Francis – the current Series director – and racers Rick Eckert, Chub Frank, Dale McDowell, Billy Moyer, and 2004 champion Scott Bloomquist, who passed away on Aug. 16.

BOBBY’S BIG SEASON

While Brandon Sheppard finished the year with the World of Outlaws title, Bobby Pierce had arguably his best season behind the No. 32 Low Voltage Solutions Longhorn Chassis.

After a tire penalty from Volusia Speedway Park cost the Oakwood, IL driver valuable points, he climbed back into championship contention in 2024 with 28 top fives (most of all 2024 drivers), 33 top-10s, and 13 Series wins to place him 10th on the all-time Series wins list.

Overall, the “Smooth Operator” bagged 38 Late Model Feature wins in 2024, including Series crown jewel wins at the Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway, NAPA Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway, Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway, USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway, and World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

In addition, he bagged four more $50,000 or more wins at Eldora Speedway, Florence Speedway, and Knoxville Raceway – totaling his year earnings up to $1.1 million.

Returning to the Series for 2025, Pierce will chase his second Series title by riding the largest wave of momentum from a year full of career-defining feats.

FIVE WIN STANDOUTS

Nick Hoffman, Ryan Gustin, and Brian Shirley each found their way to Victory Lane five times during periods of change and growth for their respective programs.

Hoffman, of Mooresville, NC, improved over his 2023 Rookie of the Year season with triumphs at Volusia Speedway Park, Farmer City Raceway, Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Brownstown Speedway, and Norman County Raceway. Those wins helped him contend closely for his first Series championship – finishing third in the final points standings.

Gustin, of Marshalltown, IA, entered 2024 with a new team (Todd Cooney Racing), a new car (Infinity Chassis), and a renewed hunger toward chasing the Series title. Once Gustin earned his first win in the Dairyland Showdown at Mississippi Thunder, “The Reaper” kept the good times rolling with wins at Deer Creek Speedway, Cedar Lake Speedway, Atomic Speedway, and Boothill Speedway.

Shirley had the most work to improve his program deep into the World of Outlaws season. The Chatham, IL native had a sluggish start to the season before switching chassis and resetting expectations ahead of the summer stretch.

Once “Squirrel” picked up his first win of the season at the Heartland Grand Tour finale at River Cities Speedway, he only finished outside the top 10 in five of the remaining 21 races. Of them he also picked up wins at Highland Speedway, Rocket Raceway Park, and Maquoketa Speedway – twice – to close the year seventh in the standings.

AWARD-WINNING EFFORTS

Sheppard’s championship brought home awards for Longhorn Chassis as Chassis Builder of the Year and Clements Racing Engines receiving Engine Builder of the Year.

Rochester, MN driver Dustin Sorensen earned the MD3 Rookie of the Year honors with his top-10 points season that saw three podium finishes and 15 top-10 finishes.

The Raye Vest Pill Draw Awards give $500 to the drivers with the highest and lowest pill draw averages during the season. Dustin Walker had the lowest pill draw, while Brandon Sheppard had the highest average.

Among other awards presented, Tim Douglas – Ryan Gustin’s Crew Chief – received the Integra Crew Chief of the Year Award, Nick Hoffman received the Fox Factory Hard Charger Award, Cade Dillard won the Dirt King Simulators Hottest Hot Lap Award, and Bobby Pierce picked up the Social Ambassador Award.

TOP FIVE RACES OF 2024

#1 Fairbury Speedway – July 28

#2 Farmer City Raceway – April 12

#3 Marion Center Raceway – May 18

#4 Deer Creek Speedway – July 5

#5 The Dirt Track at Charlotte – Nov. 8

The World of Outlaws Late Models turns focus towards the new year, as Volusia Speedway Park welcomes the Series for the season-opening DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 22-25.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVIsion – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.