HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsHigh Limit SeriesBACK-TO-BACK: McFadden Capitalizes on Larson's Misfortune for Another High Limit International Win...

BACK-TO-BACK: McFadden Capitalizes on Larson’s Misfortune for Another High Limit International Win at Perth

Sprint Car & Midget NewsHigh Limit Series

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

The second verse was the same as the first in High Limit International action at Perth Motorplex.

Sunday’s second preliminary program ended just the way Saturday’s opener did with James McFadden taking his Team Brady Racing team to victory lane at the Kwinana Beach, Western Australia oval.

This time, the Alice Springs, Northern Territory native capitalized on the misfortune of NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson to assume the lead and never look back. With a sweep of the prelims in his pocket, J-Mac and his Brady boys have established themselves as the clear favorite ahead of Monday’s $100,000-to-win finale – the richest payday in Australian Sprint Car history.

Acquiring the lead on Lap 9 of 30, McFadden was given command of the field when early leader Larson hit the wall and required a trip to the work area with significant rear end damage. The Elk Grove, California native saw his chances at his first-career Australian win slip away as he was forced to the tail in his Jason Pryde Motorsports #1K.

From there, McFadden survived a multitude of cautions to nab his second-straight victory and officially secure high point man honors in the High Limit International event. He’s locked-in to the Dash of Monday’s finale along with Brad Sweet, Cole Macedo, and Callum Williamson, making it two Americans and two Australians.

Macedo added another notch to his impressive debut weekend at Perth, taking Trent Pigdon’s #7 to a runner-up result in Saturday’s show. Closing out the podium was another out-of-stater with South Australia’s Matt Egel earning a third-place effort in his #S52 ride.

Rounding out the top-10 was Brad Sweet, Jock Goodyer, Brock Zearfoss, Kaiden Manders, Cory Eliason, Kyle Larson, and Giovanni Scelzi.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (12/29/24)
Perth Motorplex (Kwinana Beach, WAU)

QuickTime Award – Brad Sweet
Heat One Winner – Tim King
Heat Two Winner – Callum Williamson
Heat Three Winner – Matt Egel
Heat Four Winner – Cole Macedo
Dash Winner – Kyle Larson
B-Main Winner – AJ Nash
Hard Charger – Cory Eliason +15, 23rd-to-8th
Lap Leaders – Larson 1-8; McFadden 9-30.

High Limit International A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 23-James McFadden[2]; 2. U7-Cole Macedo[6]; 3. S52-Matt Egel[4]; 4. U49-Brad Sweet[5]; 5. T22-Jock Goodyer[11]; 6. 95-Brock Zearfoss[19]; 7. 60-Kaiden Manders[10]; 8. U17-Cory Eliason[23]; 9. 1K-Kyle Larson[1]; 10. U71-Giovanni Scelzi[12]; 11. Q66-Ryan Newton[16]; 12. 3-Callum Williamson[8]; 13. 26-Kerry Madsen[20]; 14. 24-Jack Williamson[17]; 15. 77-Brad Maiolo[15]; 16. 9-AJ Nash[21]; 17. 45-Aaron Chircop[9]; 18. 51-Tim King[7]; 19. U21-Justin Whittall[3]; 20. 2-Dayne Kingshott[13]; 21. 25-Taylor Milling[14]; 22. Q65-Luke Oldfield[18]; 23. 11-Jason Kendrick[24]; 24. (DNS) 8-Andrew Priolo

UP NEXT: The inaugural High Limit International event concludes tomorrow, Monday, December 30 with a $100,000-to-win finale set to become the highest-payday in Australian Sprint Car history. For fans worldwide, you can watch every lap live on FloRacing.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

High Limit Series

James McFadden takes High Limit win at Perth, Australia!

38 entries 410 Sprints - Winged A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 23-James...
Dirt Late Model News

New Records, Highlight Performances Capture 2024 World of Outlaws Season

YEAR IN REVIEW: New Records, Highlight Performances Capture 2024 World of...
Dirt Late Model News

Missouri racing legend Don Klein passes away at the age of 86

Ste. Genevieve, MO (12/27/24) - Don Klein was one of the...
POWRi Series News

Twenty-Three Dates for POWRi National & West Midget Leagues in 2025

Belleville, IL (12/27/24) The 2025 POWRi National and West Midget Leagues...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Zach Daum Returns, Kameron Key Joins Trifecta Motorsports for 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Series

Inaugural Series champ Daum to drive flagship 7U, Missouri Open-Wheel racer...

RELATED ARTICLES

High Limit Series

James McFadden takes High Limit win at Perth, Australia!

38 entries 410 Sprints - Winged A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 23-James McFadden; 2. 3-Callum...
POWRi Series News

Twenty-Three Dates for POWRi National & West Midget Leagues in 2025

Belleville, IL (12/27/24) The 2025 POWRi National and West Midget Leagues racing season will...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Zach Daum Returns, Kameron Key Joins Trifecta Motorsports for 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Series

Inaugural Series champ Daum to drive flagship 7U, Missouri Open-Wheel racer Key to drive...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Swanson, Seavey & Pursley Share Spotlight at 2024 USAC Night of Championships

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Indianapolis, Indiana (December 13, 2024).........USAC national driving champions Kody...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Danner Time! Briggs Set to Run the Full USAC Sprint Tour in 2025

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (December 16, 2024)………Briggs Danner, the burgeoning racer...
©