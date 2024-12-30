GLOBAL ICON: Kyle Larson’s First-Ever Australian Win is $100,000 High Limit International Title over McFadden

- Advertisement -

The inaugural High Limit International event lived up to all the hype, and it came to a head with a scentilating battle for $100,000 between American Kyle Larson and Australian James McFadden on Monday night.

Kwinana Beach, Western Australia’s Perth Motorplex was the perfect venue, and it delivered an epic three-day event that will long be remembered by the passionate fans from “The Land Down Under.”

Offering the highest-payday in the long history of Australian Speedway, a $100,000 AUD price tag brought unforgettable action between Larson’s Jason Pryde Motorsport #1K and McFadden’s Team Brady Racing #23X.

The box score reads that McFadden controlled the opening 26 circuits after surviving an early attack from local stud Callum Williamson before Larson rose to the occasion and chased him into lap traffic.

“Yung Money” patiently stalked McFadden through multiple rounds of traffic before the winning move came on Lap 27 with a move around the outside, to the roar of the crowd.

From there, Larson set sail over the final laps and crossed the checkered flag for his first-career victory on Australian soil. The Elk Grove, California native will go down as the winner of the first-ever six-figure payday in Australian history.

McFadden’s heartbreaking $100K curse continued, as he’s been so close, so many times to a six-figure score in both America and Australia. His pursuit of a weekend sweep at Perth ends with a P2, still totaling $50,000 on the weekend for his #23X.

Western Australia’s own Callum Williamson rounded out the podium with a $12,500 reward for his third-place finish.

Brad Sweet, Dayne Kingshott, Brock Zearfoss, Jock Goodyer, Cole Macedo, Matt Egel, and Ryan Newton rounded out the top-10.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (12/30/24)

Perth Motorplex (Kwinana Beach, WAU)

Heat One Winner – Kyle Larson

Heat Two Winner – Matt Egel

Heat Three Winner – Dayne Kingshott

Heat Four Winner – Brock Zearfoss

Dash Winner – Callum Williamson

B-Main Winner – Taylor Milling

Hard Charger – Kris Coyle +12, 26th-to-14th

Lap Leaders – James McFadden 1-26; Kyle Larson 27-35.

A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1. 1K-Kyle Larson[6]; 2. 23-James McFadden[2]; 3. 3-Callum Williamson[1]; 4. U49-Brad Sweet[4]; 5. 2-Dayne Kingshott[3]; 6. U95-Brock Zearfoss[8]; 7. T22-Jock Goodyer[12]; 8. U7-Cole Macedo[5]; 9. S52-Matt Egel[7]; 10. Q66-Ryan Newton[18]; 11. 26-Kerry Madsen[17]; 12. Q65-Luke Oldfield[16]; 13. 8-Andrew Priolo[19]; 14. 79-Kris Coyle[26]; 15. 25-Taylor Milling[21]; 16. U71-Giovanni Scelzi[14]; 17. U09-Matt Juhl[22]; 18. 24-Jack Williamson[13]; 19. U21-Justin Whittall[10]; 20. 11-Jason Kendrick[25]; 21. 45-Aaron Chircop[15]; 22. 80-James Inglis[20]; 23. 60-Kaiden Manders[9]; 24. 44-Ryan Lancaster[24]; 25. 18-Daniel Harding[11]; 26. 77-Brad Maiolo[23]

UP NEXT: With a wildly successful High Limit International now complete down under in Australia, the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing season opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Thursday and Saturday, March 13 & 15 is up next for the series.

In the meantime, your FloRacing subscription will get you all sorts of action between the Tulsa Shootout, Chili Bowl Nationals, Wild West Shootout, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, USAC Racing, and more.