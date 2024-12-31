40th annual Smiley’s Racing Products Tulsa Shootout Shatters Entry Record

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 31, 2024) Only hours away from going green with the first rounds of FuelTech Heat Races at the 40th annual Smiley’s Racing Products Tulsa Shootout powered by NOS Energy Drink, the entries have been counted, and a new record has been established.

Shattering the 2024 mark of 1,752 entries received with 1,698 confirmed, the 2025 event had 1,855 entries turned in, with 1,798 of those drawing in for competition. Making up those entries are 762 drivers from 438 cities and five countries (USA, Aust., Neth. S. Africa, UK) driving a total of 1,015 cars.

Working through 151 rounds of practice that began Tuesday at 8:00 A.M. (CT), the first 28 races of the week will belong to the WFO Winged Outlaw Micros. 389 races, consisting of 3,734 green flag laps, will be contested through January 4.

“When we restructured the Shootout in 2011, we went from having 23 classes and over 1,000 entries to eight divisions, and I think we may have had close to 700 entries that first year, so you can imagine I was nervous if this thing was going to take, and thankfully it did, and has become bigger than I ever imagined,” stated event founder, Emmett Hahn.

“Sitting here now closing in on 2,000 entries is something I never dreamed of, especially since we changed the classes a few years ago to just Micros and brought it down to six divisions.”

Asked about how international the event has become, Hahn replied, “You know, that kind of like the car count. I never imagined we’d have drivers from the United Kingdom, South Africa, or the Netherlands racing the Tulsa Shootout. It just shows how big Micro racing has become around the world.”

A major shot to the Tulsa economy during an otherwise down time of the year, the 40th annual Smiley’s Racing Products Tulsa Shootout powered by NOS Energy Drink is estimated to bring over $10M into the local economy over the next week. This ahead of the Chili Bowl Nationals, which takes place January 13-18,, and is set to bring an estimated $40M in additional revenue for area businesses.

With drivers aged six to nearly 80 years old, the Tulsa Shootout covers generations of talent with one of the most diverse fields in racing.

Current stars like Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Busch are in action, and while Busch and Larson bring NASCAR credentials to the mix, they will be joined by their sons, Brexton Bush and Owen Larson.

With many eyes on the NASCAR stars, local champions like Blake Hahn, who has won the event nine times, and Frank Flud, a four-time Golden Driller recipient, should never be counted out.

Racing on Tuesday, December 31, is set to get underway around 7:00 P.M. (CT). Racing January 1 through January 4 goes green at 9:00 A.M. (CT) daily. Saturday’s opening ceremony is TBD based on the run of the show but will be before Last Chance Qualifiers and A-Features.

Tickets per weekday are $15 and $20 on Saturday for the grandstands. All access passes are $30 per weekday and $40 on Saturday, and they give access to the pits.

DAILY SCHEDULE OF EVENTS – 40TH SMILEY’S RACING PRODUCTS TULSA SHOOTOUT:

Tuesday Schedule:

Heat Races (8 laps):

1-28: Outlaw Winged (28)

Wednesday Schedule:

Heat Races (8 laps):

29-70: Outlaw Non-Wing (42)

71-89: Restricted A Class (19)

90-130: A Class Winged (41)

131-144: Junior Sprints (14)

D & C Mains (10 Laps):

145-152: Outlaw Winged D Mains (8 – 2 Advance to C Mains)

153-160: Outlaw Winged C Mains (8 – 2 Advance to B Mains)

Thursday Schedule:

Heat Races (8 laps):

161-204: Stock Non-Wing (44)

Qualifying Races (10 Laps):

205-210: Junior Sprints (6)

E (8 Laps), D & C Mains (10 Laps):

211-218: Outlaw Non-Wing E Mains (8 – 2 Advance to D Mains)

219-226: Outlaw Non-Wing D Mains (8 – 2 Advance to C Mains)

227-234: Outlaw Non-Wing C Mains (8 – 2 Advance to B Mains)

238-242: A Class Winged E Mains (8 – 2 Advance to D Mains)

243-250: A Class Winged D Mains (8 – 2 Advance to C Mains)

251-258: A Class Winged C Mains (8 – 2 Advance to B Mains)

Friday Schedule:

E (8 Laps), D & C Mains (10 Laps):

259-266: Stock Non-Wing E Mains (8 – 2 Advance to D Mains)

267-274: Stock Non-Wing D Mains (8 – 2 Advance to C Mains)

275-282: Stock Non-Wing C Mains (8 – 2 Advance to B Mains)

Qualifying Races (10 Laps):

283-290: Outlaw Non-Wing (8)

Restricted C Mains and Junior Sprint C & B MAINS (10 Laps)

291-298: Restricted C Mains (8 – 2 Advance to B Mains)

299-302: Junior Sprint C Mains (4 -2 Advance to B Mains)

303-306: Junior Sprint B Mains (10 Laps: 4 – Top 2 from each Advance to A Main)

Qualifying Races (10 Laps):

307-314: Stock Non-Wing (8)

315-322: Restricted A Class (8)

323-330: Outlaw Winged (8)

331-338: A Class Winged (8)

Saturday Schedule:

B Mains:

339-346: Stock Non-Wing (12 Laps: 8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

347-354: Outlaw Non-Wing (12 Laps: 8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

354-362: Restricted A Class (12 Laps: 8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

363-370: Outlaw Winged (12 Laps: 8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

371-378: A Class Winged (12 Laps: 8 Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

OPENING CEREMONIES

Last Chance A Main Qualifiers (12 Laps):

379: Stock Non-Wing (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

380: Outlaw Non-Wing (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

381: Restricted A Class (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

382: A Class Winged (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

383: Outlaw Winged (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

Championship A Mains:

384: Stock Non-Wing (30 Laps)

385: Junior Sprints (20 Laps)

386: Outlaw Winged (30 Laps)

387: Restricted A Class (25 Laps)

388: A Class Winged (30 Laps)

389: Outlaw Non-Wing (55 Laps)

The Smiley’s Racing Products Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout.com. Fans can also follow the Smiley’s Racing Products Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

Quick Notes:

Event: 40th annual Tulsa Shootout

Where: SageNet Center – 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Event Dates: December 31, 2024 – January 4, 2025

Tentative Daily Times

All times and order of events are tentative and subject to change based on the number of entries. The number of races will be determined after check-in has closed.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2024

7:00 AM…………………………………..Early Parking

3:00 PM…………………………………..Regular Parking

12:00PM – 8:00 PM……………………Sign-In / Pit Passes

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2024

8:00 AM………………………………….Practice Begins

6:00 PM…………………………………..Restrictor Tech

7:00 PM……………………………………..Racing

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

Pit Pass $30

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1, 2025

7:00 AM…………………………………..Building Open

9:00 AM……………………………………Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

THURSDAY, JANUARY 2, 2025

7:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

9:00 AM………………………………….Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

FRIDAY, JANUARY 3, 2025

7:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

9:00 AM…………………………………..Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4, 2025

7:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

9:00 AM………………………………….Racing

5:00 PM……………………………………Opening Ceremonies

All LCQ’s & A Features Following Opening Ceremonies

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

General Admission $20

Pit Pass $40

Follow Us Online:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TulsaShootout

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TulsaShootout

Website: https://www.tulsashootout.com

2025 Class Lineup

WFO Winged Outlaw Micros

Hyper Racing Non-Wing Outlaw

EVO Fuel Injection A-Class Winged

Joe’s Racing Products Stock Non-Wing

K&B Racing Restricted A-Class

Flying A Motorsports Junior Sprints

Event Broadcast:

Live Online PPV: http://www.floracing.com

Tulsa Shootout Past Champions (Current Classes)

Winged Outlaw Keith Crawford (1990), Pete Frazier (1993), Pete Frazier (1994), Steve Frisell (1995), Chad Davenport (1996), Rick King (1997), Pete Frazier (1998), Lee Waldroop (1999), Paul Carbone (2000), Robert Richardson (2001), Dino Tomassi & Scotty Smith (2002), Bryan Clauson & Jacob Mosley (2003), Rodney Stealy (2004), Stan Yockey & Scotty Smith (2005) , Rodney Stealy (2006), Jerrod Wilson (2007), Brady Bacon (2008), Kevin Bayer (2009), Ryan Reeves (2010), Blake Hahn (2011), Heath Duinkerken (2012), Heath Duinkerken (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Michael Faccinto (2015), Brady Bacon (2016), Joe B. Miller (2017), Christopher Bell (2018), Ben Worth (2019), Emerson Axsom (2020), Mitchell Moles (2021), Craig Ronk (2022), Emerson Axsom (2023), Emerson Axsom (2024)

Non-Wing Outlaw Blake Hahn (2011), Brock Lemley (2012), Chris Andrews (2013), Steven Shebester (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Chris Andrews (2016), Tristan Guardino (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Brady Bacon (2020), Kris Carroll (2021), Jeffrey Newell (2022). TJ Smith (2023), Blake Hahn (2024)

Winged A-Class Willie Bewley (1988), Gary Edwards (1989), David Person (1991), Bubba Hunt (1992), Ryan McDonald (1993), Chris Crawford (1994), Kevin Bayer (1995), Jay Foote (1996), Darren Stewart (1997), Jerrod Wilson (1998), Shawn Wright (1999), Shawn Wright (2000), Brad Best (2002), Dex Eaton (2003), Brady Bacon (2004), Kevin Bayer (2005), Scott Sawyer & Jerrod Wilson (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Jerrod Wilson (2008), Gary Taylor (2009), Donnie Ray Crawford (2010), Andrew Deal (2011), Kevin Bayer (2012), Chris Cochran (2013), Tucker Worth (2014), Giovanni Scelzi (2015), Miles Paulus (2016), Ayrton Gennetten (2017), Jason McDougal (2018), Jake Hagopian (2019), Kyle Spence (2020), Brian Carber (2021), Jake Hagopian (2022), Jake Hagopian (2023), Ashton Torgerson (2024)

Stock Non-Wing Wendy Shear (1990), Jeff Dodd (1994), Paul Herndon (1996), Brady Courtney (1997), Rick Mercer (1998), Chebon Bruner (1999), Matt Walton (2002), Donnie Crawford (2003), Ronnie James (2004), Donnie Crawford (2005), Andrew Peters & Donnie Crawford (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Rodney Stealy (2008), Riley Adair (2009), Chris Andrews (2010), Koen Shaw (2011), Chris Cochran (2012), Michael Faccinto (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Jonathan Beason (2016), Frank Flud (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Kyle Spence (2019), Alex Bright (2020), Brian Carber (2021), Emerson Axsom (2022), Gavan Boschele (2023), Frank Flud (2024)

Restricted ‘A’ Class Jonathan Beason (2001), Josh Pickle (2002), Jay Hunt (2003), Jack Dover (2004), Dalton Cole (2005), Tyler Edwards (2006), Tanner Mullens (2007), Sean Thompson (2008), Trent Carter (2009), Darien Roberts (2010), Dalton Seigler (2011), Dahne Lynn McKay (2012), Dahne Lynn McKay (2013), Alex Panella (2014), Kaylee Bryson (2015), Noah Gass (2016), Grady Mercer (2017), Corey Day (2018), Shawn Mahaffey (2019), Jade Avedisian (2020), Jaxton Wiggs (2021), Jett Nunley (2022). Jack Thomas (2023), Wyatt Miller (2024)

Junior Sprints Jordan Burnett (2001), Dustin Rhodes (2004), Mitch Faccinto (2005), Blake Hahn (2006), Drew Marshall (2007), Chance Morton (2008), Grady Chandler (2009), Josiah Ribeiro (2010), Josiah Ribeiro (2011), Kameron Beard (2012), Jadon Rogers (2013), Cannon McIntosh (2014), Nikko Panella (2015), Ryder Laplante (2016), Caeden Steele (2017), Ryan Timms (2018) , Austin Wood (2019), Jett Barnes (2020), Lucas Mauldin (2021), Lucas Mauldin (2022), Mattix McBride (2023), Braxton Flatt (2024)