19th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout Kicks Off this Friday

Six Rounds of Racing Plus Two Practice Nights Slated for FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park on Jan. 3-12



VADO, N.M. (Dec. 30, 2024) — With the arrival of a new week and a soon-to-arrive new year, the time has officially come for the 19th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts to roar to life at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park presented by Low Voltage Solutions.

This Friday, Jan. 3 an Open Practice Session gives competitors a chance to knock the rust off before officially beginning a new season. From there it’s full speed ahead with the first round of racing this Saturday, Jan. 4 with ontrack action at 3pm MT followed by another complete show on Sunday, Jan. 5 with engines roaring to life at 3:30pm MT.

The 19th running of the Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts features six complete programs for Super Late Models, Modifieds, and X-Mods on Jan. 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, and 12 at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park presented by Low Voltage Solutions.

Additionally, a second open practice session is slated for Tuesday, January 7.

This year’s event marks the biggest in the history of the New Mexico oval with more than 150 competitors from at least four countries expected to tackle the state-of-the-art, ⅜-mile oval.

Six-day reserved seat packages along with single day reserved seat tickets can be purchased online only at https://www.etix.com/ticket/mvc/online/upcomingEvents/venue?venue_id=17413

The 2025 miniseries features the newly created Penske Racing Shocks 25-To-25 presented by Schaeffer Oil. Over $34,000 has been added to the Jan. 4 Super Late Model opener to make the Penske 50 presented by Schaeffer Oil a $25,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start program.

Four $10,000-to-win / $600-to-start Super Late Model programs follow before seeing the miniseries draw to a close with the $25,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Rio Grande Waste Services 50 presented by Shaw Trucking on Sunday, Jan. 12.

In total over $350,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 19th Annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts on Jan. 4 – 12 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park presented by Low Voltage Solutions.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro, and ShockerHitch.com X-Mods presented by Border Tire competing in action.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

Full event details and reserved tickets can be found at www.WildWestShootout.net.

The Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts is made possible by Rio Grande Waste Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Low Voltage Solutions, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Sisbarro Buick GMC, Hoker Trucking, ShockerHitch.com, Penske Racing Shocks, Merry’s Home Furnishings, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, AM-1 Roofing, Rancho Milagro Racing, Eagle Moon Hemp, Top of the World Ranch, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Swift Springs, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Whisler Construction, Shocks by Hammer, Midwest Sheet Metal, Speedway Motors, Day Motor Sports, Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco Race Fuels, Pro Power Engines, Beaver Stripes, Arizona Differential, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Don Frank Floors, Toste Construction, Winning Edge Carburetion, The Joie of Seating, Screven Motor Speedway, DirtDraft.com, Victory Fuel, and FloRacing.