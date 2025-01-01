2025 Wild West Shootout Reserved Tickets Available; Lucky Fan Could Win Up to $3,000

- Advertisement -

19th annual Wild West Shootout 6-Day Reserved Ticket Packages and Individual Days Available; Lucky Fan Could Win Up to $3,000

Six Rounds of Racing Plus Two Practice Nights Slated for FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park on Jan. 3-12



VADO, N.M. (Jan. 1, 2025) — With the 19th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts kicking off this week fans can still purchase 6-day reserved ticket packages as well as single day reserved seat tickets.

Six day, reserved seat packages and single day reserved seat tickets can be purchased online only at https://www.etix.com/ticket/mvc/online/upcomingEvents/venue?venue_id=17413

Single day general admission tickets are also available in advance at the link above or can be purchased at the gate on the day of the shows.

The event is set for Jan. 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, and 12 at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park presented by Low Voltage Solutions.

Patrons who purchase six-day reserved seat packages will also be exclusively eligible for the brand-new Don Frank Floors Hayday Payday that could see a lucky fan winning as much as $3,000.

The Don Frank Floors Hayday Payday will see a different lucky fan paired with a driver each night in the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model division presented by Black Diamond Race Cars.

One fan will be randomly drawn exclusively from the six-day reserved ticket package holders each of the six race nights. The fan will get to test their outlaw skills by shooting a toy gun at a spinning wheel. The wheel will be decorated with numbers 1 – 6. The spot the dart lands on will be their lucky starting position for the main event. If the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model driver who starts in that position wins the feature, both the driver and the fan will each receive $500.

If that night’s feature winner doesn’t come from the selected starting spot, the pot will roll over to the next night. The next night’s randomly selected fan from the six-day reserved ticket package holders will get his or her chance to shoot the gun at the Don Frank Floors Hayday Payday Wheel, selecting another starting spot with $1,000 on the line for both the fan and the driver.

Each night will see a new fan drawn with at least a $500 prize on the line for a driver and a fan. Ultimately, if the first five nights don’t produce a lucky winning combination, the final night of the six-race series could see a $3,000 prize possible for a fan and a driver.

At the bare minimum each lucky fan who is drawn into the contest will receive a Wild West Shootout prize pack.

The 2025 miniseries features the newly created Penske Racing Shocks 25-To-25 presented by Schaeffer Oil. Over $34,000 has been added to the Jan. 4 Super Late Model opener to make the Penske 50 presented by Schaeffer Oil a $25,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start program.

Four $10,000-to-win / $600-to-start Super Late Model programs follow before seeing the miniseries draw to a close with the $25,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Rio Grande Waste Services 50 presented by Shaw Trucking on Sunday, Jan. 12.

In total over $350,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 19th Annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts on Jan. 4 – 12 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park presented by Low Voltage Solutions.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro, and ShockerHitch.com X-Mods presented by Border Tire competing in action.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

Full event details and reserved tickets can be found at www.WildWestShootout.net.

For anyone not able to attend, all six rounds will be streamed live via the Official Streaming Partner, FloRacing. For more information visit https://flosports.link/3WWQQYN .

