Kyle Bronson Returning to World of Outlaws in 2025 Hungry to Win Again

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 31, 2024) – Kyle Bronson’s 2024 season with the World of Outlaws Late Models was something many drivers would consider a success – five podiums, 12 top fives and a fourth-place finish in the points. The only thing missing was a Feature win, and that’s something he plans to get plenty of in 2025 in his third full-time season with The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet.

“Nobody in our sport is having fun if they ain’t winning,” Bronson said. “Unfortunately, the last couple years that’s been Bobby Pierce and Ricky Thornton Jr., you know. At the end of the day, we’ve got to hit our stride and get going here and figure it out. It’s all about winning. We’ve got to be able to win to cash checks, and if you ain’t doing that you ain’t paying the bills. So, you’ve got to dig deeper and figure out how to win.”

The Floridian will start the season at a place he’s done plenty of winning at over the years – Volusia Speedway Park for the DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 22-25. Located two hours north of his Brandon, FL home, Bronson has two World of Outlaws victories at the “World’s Fastest Half Mile” to his credit along with a collection of wins in DIRTcar UMP Modified and Limited Late Model competition.

“Volusia’s always been one of the great places that I grew up racing at,” Bronson said. “I feel like the dirt’s changed over the last couple years a little bit with some of the new dirt they put on there. But overall, it’s always nice to race close to home. I don’t get to do that much, usually when I hit the road after Speedweeks I’m gone most of the year. Anytime we can race close to home we enjoy it.”

One year ago, Bronson kicked off 2024 with a runner-up to Hudson O’Neal in the Sunshine Nationals finale, which turned out to be the first of several near misses on the year. That’s a trend he plans on eliminating in 2025 in his quest for his first World of Outlaws championship, and it all starts with the goal of doing one spot better in the season opener in three weeks.

“We’ve got to be able to finish the deals off,” Bronson said. “This year was definitely a tough year for us. We had a lot of podiums, a lot of top-five finishes, top 10s, but we’ve just got to click off the wins there. We were working on new cars and this and that the last year or so. We’ve finally got a notebook to head in the right direction, we’ve just got to be able to put it all together.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about winning. You used to be able to win points finishing top five but that’s not the case no more. It’s just all about winning. You’ve got to have no DNFs, no flat tires, a lot of things have to go your way to make that happen. But hopefully we’re there at the end of the line and able to compete for a championship.”

The 2025 World of Outlaws Late Models season commences with six nights of racing at Volusia Speedway Park, beginning with DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals (Jan. 22-25) followed by Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals (Feb. 13-15). To find ticket information for both events, click here.

If you can’t make it to the track, stream every lap of the 2025 World of Outlaws Late Models season live on DIRTVision.