Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Concludes 20th Season

BATAVIA, Ohio (December 31, 2024) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series recently concluded its 20th season with the annual Championship Gala at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Over 250 guests and thousands watching live via FloRacing attended the event to honor drivers, teams, crew members, series staff, marketing partners, promoters, special guests, and more.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series completed 53 A-Main events in 2024, with 14 drivers reaching Victory Lane. Over 350 drivers competed in at least one Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event in 2024. The average car count reached 48.3 per event, the highest since 2011.

2024 National Champion

Ricky Thornton Jr. was the night’s top honoree, taking home the 2024 National Championship title worth $200,000 and numerous other awards.

Big River Steel Most Podium Finishes: $1,000

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: $500

MD3 Most Laps Led: $500

Midwest Sheet Metal Point Leader Challenge: $1,000

Penske Racing Shocks Most Top 5’s: $1,000 + Set of Penske Shocks

Victory Fuel Most Pole Awards: $500

Wieland Most Feature Wins: $2,000

Thornton becomes the ninth different driver in the series’ 20-year history to earn the illustrious Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series title. Thornton ended his 2024 campaign with 14 victories, 34 top-five finishes, and 41 top-ten performances.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year

Drake Troutman entered the national spotlight in 2024.

In his debut season with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Troutman achieved his first national touring win at Lernerville Speedway on June 21. The 19-year-old also secured third place in one of the season’s premier events, the Sunoco North/South 100 held at Florence Speedway on August 10; Troutman’s season included five top-five performances and 15 top-ten finishes.

In addition to a $20,000 payday, Troutman also received product support from Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Fast Shafts, FOX Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, MD3, PEM, Poske’s Performance Products, PRO FABrication, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson, Slicker Graphics, Strange Oval, Swift Springs, Thermo-Tec, Wieland, and Wilwood.

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Year

Longhorn Chassis clinched the Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Year title for the fourth consecutive season on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Longhorn Chassis received a $500 check from Miller Welders and a $250 product certificate from Summit Racing Equipment.

ARP Engine Builder of the Year

Clements Racing Engines also continued their dominance on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, earning the ARP Engine Builder of the Year for the fourth consecutive season. Clements Racing Engines received a $1,000 check and $500 product certificate from ARP, a $750 product certificate from Xceldyne, a $250 product certificate from Summit Racing Equipment, and a $200 product certificate from Brodix Cylinder Heads.

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup

Devin Moran came out on top following a close battle for the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup in 2024. Moran received a $15,000 check at the Championship Awards Banquet. Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, Ricky Thornton Jr., and Max Blair finished second through fifth in the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup. Those drivers earned $6,000, $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000, respectively.

Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge

Devin Moran emerged victorious in a fierce contest for the 2024 Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge. Moran received a $15,000 check at the Championship Awards Banquet. Ricky Thornton Jr. earned $5,000 for second, while Jonathan Davenport took home $2,000 for third in the Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge standings.

Sunoco Race for Gas

The Sunoco Race for Gas recognizes the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series drivers utilizing Sunoco Race Fuels. Ricky Thornton Jr. topped the Sunoco Race for Gas standings in 2024, earning $3,000. The drivers finishing second and third in the Race for Gas standings, Hudson O’Neal and Tim McCreadie received $2,000 and $1,000 respectively.

Superlatives

Social Media Ambassador: Devin Moran

Spirt of Hospitality: Shelby County Speedway

Track of the Year: Lernerville Speedway

Race of the Year: Port Royal Speedway (August 23)

Promoter of the Year: Jim Price

Most Improved Driver: Garrett Alberson

Perseverance: Paylor Motorsports

Best Duo: Cory & Pancho Lawler

Best Team Effort: Double Down Motorsports

Other Awards

Slicker Graphics Slickest Move of the Race: Devin Moran ($2,000)

FOX Shocks Most B-Main Wins: Carson Ferguson ($500)

Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger: Max Blair ($500)

Coltman Farms Sportsman of the Year: Daulton Wilson ($2,500)

Allstar Performance Fast Time of the Year: Jonathan Davenport ($500)

Deatherage Opticians Most Popular Driver: Jonathan Davenport ($500)

Simpson Race Products Most Heat Race Wins: Jonathan Davenport ($500)

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year: Anthony Burroughs ($2,000)

Mike Swims Award of Excellence

Two Floridians, four-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion Earl Pearson Jr. of Jacksonville and longtime East Bay Raceway Park owner Al Varnadore, were honored with the Mike Swims Award of Excellence in 2024.

The 52-year-old Pearson, who in 2024 ended his 19-year full-time run on the national circuit with four titles and 40 victories, also captured many of the sport’s biggest events, including the World 100 and Dirt Million during a 25-year partnership with Lucas Oil Products.

The 65-year-old Varnadore, who saw his first stock car race at the Tampa-area East Bay oval as a boy, later spent 22 years as co-owner, promoter and then sole owner of the third-mile track that closed at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Since the series ‘ inception, the famed Clay by the Bay hosted 119 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events as a fixture among Florida Speedweeks.

The award, honoring Mike Swims, the Hall of Fame promoter of the Hav-A-Tampa Dirt Racing Series and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series supporter, is presented annually to those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in the racing industry to make a lasting impact on the lives of racers, crews, and fans. Swims died in 2007 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Point Fund

Ricky Thornton Jr. – $200,000 Devin Moran – $150,000 Jonathan Davenport – $125,000 Tim McCreadie – $100,000 Hudson O’Neal – $75,000 Garrett Alberson – $60,000 Mike Marlar – $50,000 Daulton Wilson – $45,000 Max Blair – $40,000 Jimmy Owens – $35,000 Drake Troutman – $30,000 Ross Robinson – $25,000 Clay Harris – $20,000 Boom Briggs – $15,000 Brenden Smith – $14,000 Carson Ferguson – $13,000 Cory Lawler – $12,000

Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP Final Standings

Pos – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Points – Season Earnings

1 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Chandler, AZ – 6,910 – $652,060.18

2 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 6,850 – $551,446.18

3 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 6,780 – $521,116.18

4 – 1 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 6,765 – $357,816.18

5 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 5,985 – $274,669.18

6 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – 5,780 – $219,346.18

7 – 157 – Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 5,720 – $255,506.18

8 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – 5,490 – $197,426.18

9 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 5,460 – $180,131.18

10 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – 5,310 – $143,931.18

11 – 7T – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 4,920 – $156,626.18

12 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – 4,650 – $117,046.18

13 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – 4,605 – $94,866.18

14 – 99B – Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – 4,140 – $70,796.18

15 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – 4,045 – $61,396.18

16 – 93F – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – 4,030 – $82,056.18

17 – 93 – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA – 3,850 – $43,391.18

For the latest news, results, championship standings, and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.