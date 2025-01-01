Seven Events in POWRi-KKM Micro 2025 Season Schedule

- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL. (1/1/25) Continually joining forces to create an action-packed yearly agenda, POWRi Racing, in collaboration with Keith Kunz Motorsports, is thrilled to announce the return of the fan-favorite KKM Challenge Series. This seven-event mini-series will span sixteen thrilling race nights, featuring the Stock Non-Wing, Non-Wing Restrictor, and Jr. Sprint divisions.

The 2025 KKM Challenge Series will feature a new three-day format, with practice and parking scheduled for Thursday, followed by racing action on Friday and Saturday. A new race format, set to be released soon, will also take effect for Challenge Series events. The KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway will remain unchanged, with practice and parking on Wednesday evening, split-field preliminary nights on Thursday and Friday, and feature events concluding the action on Saturday night.

“After reflecting on the 2024 KKM Challenge Series, we felt the need to make some adjustments to better serve both the racers and the events,” stated Talin Turner, Director of POWRi. He added, “We believe that shortening the Challenge races to three days and transitioning from Outlaw to Stock Non-Wing will better support car counts moving forward.”

The KKM Challenge Series will kick off the season with a return to Visalia, California, featuring an unsanctioned event at Plaza Park Raceway from March 19-22. This non-points event will be managed by Plaza Park Raceway, with all information for the event released directly by the track.

Debuting with heightened anticipation at the “Mighty” Macon Speedway in Macon, Illinois, on May 8-10, the KKM Challenge Series will feature back-to-back weekends of excitement, including an inaugural trip to Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas, on May 15-17.

Restoring successful events from previous years, Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in Sweet Springs, Missouri, will welcome back the KKM Challenger Series on June 26-28. The premiere Coles County Speedway in Mattoon, Illinois, will then take center stage, hosting the series on July 17-19.

The KKM Challenge will return to the fast, exciting surfaces of US-24 Speedway in Logansport, Indiana, as the series nears its conclusion, with races taking place from July 31 to August 2.

The KKM Challenge Series will conclude its season in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway from October 15-18. Broadcast live on FloRacing, the championship night’s feature winner will have the choice between a $15,000 lump sum prize or a ride in a Keith Kunz Motorsports entry at the Chili Bowl Nationals, accompanied by a $7,500 check.

The National Open Wheel 600 Series (NOW600) and Heartland Auto Racing Tour (HART) Restrictor divisions will join the KKM Challenge Series on multiple occasions in 2025. The NOW600 Restrictors will be featured across four weekends, starting at Dodge City Raceway Park and continuing at Coles County Speedway, US 24 Speedway, and the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway. Meanwhile, the HART Restrictors will team up at Macon Speedway, Coles County Speedway, and US 24 Speedway.

2025 POWRi-KKM Micro Schedule

Date | Track | Location

(NS) Wednesday, March 19 | Plaza Park Raceway | Visalia, CA | Practice

(NS) Thursday, March 20 | Plaza Park Raceway | Visalia, CA

(NS) Friday, March 21 | Plaza Park Raceway | Visalia, CA

(NS) Saturday, March 22 | Plaza Park Raceway | Visalia, CA

Thursday, May 8 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL | Practice

Friday, May 9 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Saturday, May 10 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Thursday, May 15 | Dodge City Raceway Park | Dodge City, KS | Practice

Friday, May 16 | Dodge City Raceway Park | Dodge City, KS

Saturday, May 17 | Dodge City Raceway Park | Dodge City, KS

Thursday, June 26 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | Practice

Friday, June 27 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO

Saturday, June 28 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO

Thursday, July 17 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL | Practice

Friday, July 18 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL

Saturday, July 19 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL

Thursday, July 31 | US 24 Speedway | Logansport, IN | Practice

Friday, August 1 | US 24 Speedway | Logansport, IN

Saturday, August 2 | US 24 Speedway | Logansport, IN

Wednesday, October 15 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | Practice

Thursday, October 16 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

Friday, October 17 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

Saturday, October 18 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

(NS) Denotes Non-Sanctioned Events

Both the Stock Non-Wing and Non-Wing Restrictor divisions will follow the Tulsa Shootout/NOW600 engine rules. The KKM Challenge Series tire rule remains unchanged, strictly prohibiting any doping, prepping, or chemical alterations of tires on any corner. Stock and Restrictor divisions require Hoosier Tires on all four corners, with an ASCS2, U6SA, or POWRi-stamped tire mandated on the right rear. Jr. Sprints also require Hoosier Tires on all four corners.

Additional details about the KKM Challenge Series and KKM Giveback Classic, including payouts, formats, and registration information, will be announced as they are confirmed in the coming weeks.

