DIRTcar UMP Modifieds Set for 15-Race Speedweeks Calendar in Florida

2025 SPEEDWEEKS: UMP Modifieds Set for 15-Race January–February Calendar in Florida

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 3, 2024) — DIRTcar’s annual UMP Modified Florida Speedweeks calendar has been refreshed for 2025 with a total of 15 races scheduled across three weeks in the Sunshine State.

The reworked slate begins with the opening event at Ocala Speedway (Ocala, FL) on Monday, Jan. 20, and finishes with the Gator Championship finale at Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL) on Saturday, Feb. 8.

An overall points tally will be kept throughout all three weeks, awarding a $3,000 bonus check to the champion, in addition to checks for each of the top-10 in the final points standings.

The 3/8-mile oval of Ocala has taken the place on the schedule formerly held by the famed East Bay Raceway Park, and will recall the familiar six-race, points-driven event format, running Monday, Jan. 20, through Saturday, Jan. 25. The purse structure will also mirror East Bay’s Winternationals, conducting $1,000-to-win Features Monday to Wednesday, then $1,500-to-win main events on Thursday and Friday before the $5,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

Finally, two separate weeks of racing at Volusia will conclude the tour. The first begins on the opening weekend of the 54th annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals — Thursday, Jan. 30, through Saturday, Feb. 1. One Modified main event will be held per night, racing alongside the 360 Sprint Car stars of the American Sprint Car Series National Tour. Each night will count for points toward the overall Speedweeks standings but will not count toward the following week’s DIRTcar Nationals standings.

The final six races at Volusia span Monday, Feb. 3, through Saturday, Feb. 8, featuring six Modified main events Monday to Friday before the 30-lap Gator Championship finale on Saturday night — paying $5,000 to the winner. At the conclusion of Saturday’s Feature, both the DIRTcar Nationals points champion and the overall UMP Modified Speedweeks champion will be crowned.

Among the confirmed entries for the entire Speedweeks schedule is 2022 and 2023 champion Lucas Lee, while reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier and five-time DIRTcar Nationals Feature winner Kenny Wallace will be competing in the final six races at Volusia.

Drivers and teams should review all competition-specific information for DIRTcar Nationals — including purse information, technical specifications and tire rules — in the competitor guide located at the link below.

DIRTcar NATIONALS COMPETITOR GUIDE

Tickets for the 54th annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park are on sale now at DIRTcarNationals.com/tickets. If you can’t be at the track to watch in person, stream every lap live from Volusia on DIRTVision.

