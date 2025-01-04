HomeDirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series July 4 Event Shifts to Atomic...

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series July 4 Event Shifts to Atomic Speedway

BATAVIA, Ohio (January 3, 2024) – In the wake of Portsmouth Raceway Park announcing it won’t host racing in 2025, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Independence 50 will shift to Atomic Speedway.

The tour’s second visit to Atomic Speedway precedes Muskingum County Speedway’s Freedom 60 for an action-packed Fourth of July weekend. Both events will pay $25,000 to win.

“We couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to host another Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event,” said Atomic Speedway owner Charlie Vest. “We wish the best for the Coleman family and the future of Portsmouth Raceway Park.”

Portsmouth had been on every Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule since 2007, hosting 37 series races through 2023, including the tour’s Dirt Track World Championship season finale from 2011-22.

“Portsmouth Raceway Park has been a pillar of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for over a decade,” Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director Rick Schwallie commented. “Working with the Coleman family has been a pleasure, and we wish them all the best. While the circumstances are unfortunate, we are grateful to Atomic Speedway for filling the void. We look forward to a great weekend.”

For the latest news, results, championship standings, and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

