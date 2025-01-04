Sheldon Haudenschild, Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing Ready for 2025 World of Outlaws Campaign

- Advertisement -

Haudenschild feels prepared chase his first championship with The Greatest Show on Dirt this year

CONCORD, NC (January 3, 2025) – Sheldon Haudenschild is officially set for his ninth consecutive season with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and eighth with Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing.

The Wooster, OH native joined forces with the team in 2018, and they’ve been one of the strongest combinations in the sport since Haudenschild climbed aboard the NOS Energy Drink No. 17. Together, they’ve racked up 42 victories and finished no worse than seventh in points through seven seasons.

Haudenschild and the Kyle Ripper-led crew are coming off one of their best campaigns. Haudenschild’s eight victories in 2024 ranked behind only David Gravel (15) and Carson Macedo (12). The 31-year-old landed on the podium a personal best 24 times. A fifth place finish in the standings was Haudenschild’s third time cracking the top five.

“It wasn’t the start we wanted really early in the season, but we got her going there at the midway point and won some races,” Haudenschild said. “We kind of struggled toward the end but still were pretty consistent and able to chip away and reach that goal of getting to fifth in the Series again. We bumped up our podiums and had some good runs, but we’re looking to be a little stronger yet.”

Expect Haudenschild to continue his quest of climbing up the record books in 2025. The sport’s rich history is Haudenschild’s primary motivation for getting behind the wheel. He wants to cement his spot among the best. His 42 wins rank 19th most (tied) all-time, and with 28 of those coming in the last four seasons, he’s showing no signs of slowing his ascent.

“At the end of the day, there’s only one history book, and that’s why I do it,” Haudenschild said. “I want to keep clicking off those wins and kind of get to where we want to be at the end of 2025 and moving forward.”

But the statistics aren’t the only thing on Haudenschild’s mind. With eight years under his belt, he’s becoming one of the veterans on tour. He’s learned and progressed, and he’s ready to chase a championship. It’s a small chapter in the history book of the sport with only 11 drivers being able to call themselves a World of Outlaws champion. Haudenschild is hungry to make it a dozen.

“Honestly, we’re going out there to win the points,” Haudenschild said. “We’ve had good runs in the past. I’ve started seasons strong and ended seasons strong but just haven’t put it all together. I feel like going out here for my ninth year it’s time to try and get it done. I’m more confident this year than any of the years past. I just think me and Ripper have a good thing going and have a good gameplan going into this year, and we’re just looking forward to it.”

Haudenschild and Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing begin the 2025 season at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 5-8. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

For the complete 2025 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car schedule, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap of World of Outlaws action live on DIRTVision.