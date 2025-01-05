HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's photos from the Wild West Shootout - 1/4/25

Mike Ruefer’s photos from the Wild West Shootout – 1/4/25

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Bobby Pierce - Garrett Alberson -- Mike Ruefer photo
34 photos
Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

2025 Wild West Shootout Reserved Tickets Available; Lucky Fan Could Win Up to $3,000

19th annual Wild West Shootout 6-Day Reserved Ticket Packages and Individual...
Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series July 4 Event Shifts to Atomic Speedway

BATAVIA, Ohio (January 3, 2024) – In the wake of Portsmouth...
Sprint Car & Midget News

New Champion, Historic Rookie Campaign Highlight 2024

YEAR IN REVIEW: New Champion, Historic Rookie Campaign Highlight 2024 The 47th...
Sprint Car & Midget News

GLOBAL ICON: Kyle Larson’s First-Ever Australian Win is $100,000 High Limit International Title over McFadden

The inaugural High Limit International event lived up to all the...
POWRi Series News

Seven Events in POWRi-KKM Micro 2025 Season Schedule

Belleville, IL. (1/1/25) Continually joining forces to create an action-packed yearly...
Dirt Late Model News

1 MONTH ALERT: Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals Returns Bigger Than Ever

BARBERVILLE, FL (Dec. 30, 2024) – The 12 days of Christmas may...
Dirt Late Model News

Pierce, Moseley & Dillard Claims 19th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout Opener Wins

Action Continues on Sunday, Jan. 5 at FK Rod Ends Vado...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Haidyn Hansen Captures First Career Golden Driller With Restricted A-Class Triumph

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 4, 2025) Taking a few...

