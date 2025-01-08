Sam Seawright Emerges Victorious in Season Opener at Talladega Short Track

- Advertisement -

Earns $7,500 Payday in 34th annual Ice Bowl

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (01/07/2025) – Showing no signs of rust in his first start of the 2025 season, Sam Seawright cruised to a $7,500 payday in Saturday’s 34th annual Ice Bowl at Talladega Short Track aboard his Troy Baird Truck and Trailer Sales / Agcor Steel No. 16 Longhorn Chassis / Durham Racing Engines Super Late Model.

The Fort Payne, Alabama native turned in a flawless performance, achieving a clean sweep by setting the fastest time and leading every lap of his heat race and the 50-lap feature.

“Yeah, that was a good race,” Seawright said in victory lane. “I’ve wanted to win this race for so long, but I really wanted to win it for Michael (Page). It feels good to get redemption for him and my team. I just gotta thank all my crew guys and all my sponsors who help out on my team. They have stuck with me no matter my performance on the track and I really appreciate them.”

Seawright kicked off his 2025 season over the weekend as he unloaded a pair of his Troy Baird Racing No. 16 machines at Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, Ala.) for the 34th annual Ice Bowl.

With plans to compete in the 604 and Super Late Model divisions, Seawright took home a pair of heat race victories which earned him a second-row starting spot in the Crate Racin’ USA main event and placed him on the pole of the $7,500-to-win Super Late Model feature.

The 21-year-old led flag-to-flag in the 50-lap Super Late Model main event to claim his first career Ice Bowl victory, securing a $7,500 payday. He held off Josh Putnam and Todd Morrow, who rounded out the podium.

In the 604 division, Seawright finished as the runner-up, with Jimmy Thomas taking the win.

Full results from the first weekend of 2025 are available at www.TalladegaShortTrack.com.

Seawright is currently evaluating where will race next, with details to be posted on his website once they are finalized.

Sam Seawright would like to thank all his sponsors including Troy Baird Truck & Trailer Sales, Cove 2 Coast, Agcor Steel, Coltman Farms Racing, First Bank of Alabama, J&R Lumber, Grow Pediatric Therapy, Houston Project, Farm Systems Inc., J&R Excavating, Batey & Sanders, Inc., Durham Racing Engines, Longhorn Chassis, Penske Racing Shocks and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest team information, please visit www.SeawrightRacing.com.