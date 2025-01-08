Xtreme Outlaw Midget Stars Ready for 39th Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa

- Advertisement -

TULSA, OK (Jan. 8, 2025) — The stars of the 2024 Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota roster are ready to race on the biggest stage in Midget racing Monday–Saturday, Jan. 13–18, in the 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals presented by NOS Energy Drink.

Since 1987, the SageNet Center in Tulsa, OK, has played host to the world’s biggest indoor Midget racing event, producing a library of iconic moments and immortalizing some of motorsports’ biggest stars with the presentation of the Golden Driller trophy.

Each of the full-time racers on the 2024 Xtreme Outlaw Series roster are scheduled to compete in the event, which is set to have over 350 cars in the pits, all chasing a spot in the 24-car A-Main and the $20,000 grand prize on Saturday night.

Follow along on all Xtreme Outlaw Series social media accounts throughout the week for updates on Series regulars, and make plans to watch the 2025 Xtreme season opener at Farmer City Raceway — Friday–Saturday, April 11–12 — in person or live on DIRTVision.

DIRTVision will also be hosting a live pre-race show from inside the SageNet Center — free of charge, streamed on DIRTVision’s Facebook page, X account, YouTube channel and DIRTVision.com — Monday–Friday, starting at 4pm ET, featuring in-depth storyline analysis with hosts Dave Rieff and Conner Wade.

Here are the Xtreme Outlaw Series drivers to watch for in the 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals:

#71 Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, OK)

Team: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM)

A-Main Starts: 4

Best Finish: A-Main 3rd (2020, 2023)

The reigning Xtreme Outlaw Series champion returns to Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) for his sixth appearance at the Chili Bowl, looking for a better outcome after taking a DNF in last year’s A-Main.

McIntosh, 22, of Bixby, OK, started on the pole of the Monday night Preliminary Feature last year but faded to finish sixth. He was able to transfer into Saturday’s A-Main through a B-Main but brought out the caution flag after spinning late in the race, leaving him with a DNF.

Historically, McIntosh has been strong inside the SageNet Center, scoring three Prelim Feature wins in four years (2020, 2021, 2023), and two third-place finishes in the A-Main. He’ll try for a fourth Prelim Feature win next week with some new colors adorned across the side of the Toyota-powered LynK Chassis No. 71 with new backing from Mobil 1.

#67 Ryan Timms (Oklahoma City, OK)

Team: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports

A-Main Starts: 2

Best Finish: A-Main 12th (2024)

Timms is set to suit up for KKM one final time as part of the team’s full-time driver roster at the controls of the JBL Audio, Toyota-powered LynK Chassis No. 67. The 18-year-old from Oklahoma City, OK, is making a transition back into full-time Sprint Car racing in 2025, and the Chili Bowl will be his grand finale for KKM, trying for his third-consecutive A-Main start.

One year ago, Timms put in a career-best effort throughout the week, finishing runner-up to two-time event champion Logan Seavey in the Friday Prelim Feature before fading back to a 12th-place finish in the A-Main on Saturday.

#40M Chase McDermand (Springfield, IL)

Team: Chase McDermand Racing

A-Main Starts: 1

Best Finish: A-Main 16th (2023)

McDermand returns to the seat of his own car for the 2025 Chili Bowl — the same car he piloted to his first career A-Main start in 2023.

The 24-year-old from Springfield, IL, has made four past appearances in the event but had his best showing in 2023, when he drove from 15th-to-third in his Prelim Feature, then transferred out of the B-Main on Saturday and finished 16th in the biggest Midget main event of the year.

Last January, McDermand joined the Trifecta Motorsports team to pilot the flagship No. 7U car and had a strong showing in his Prelim Feature on Tuesday, finishing third to Hank Davis and winner Buddy Kofoid. However, struggles in his B-Main on Saturday left him one spot shy of a transfer position into the main event.

He’ll be back behind the wheel of his own McDermand Plumbing, Spike/Stanton No. 40M next week, also fielding a car for Micro Sprint standout Steven Snyder Jr.

#67K Ashton Torgerson (Glendale, AZ)

Team: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports

A-Main Starts: 0

Best Finish: C-Main 11th (2024)

Torgerson suits up for his third Chili Bowl appearance and first as part of the 16-car team that is KKM.

The 18-year-old from Glendale, AZ, is coming off a strong rookie national Midget season with the Xtreme Outlaw Series that included three Feature wins and a fourth-place finish in the final points standings. Next week, he’ll take on his first Chili Bowl with KKM after two previous attempts with different teams.

Torgerson made his Chili Bowl debut with Meyer-Rossi Racing in 2023 and put in his best performance with Mounce/Stout Motorsports in 2024, finishing 11th in his Prelim Feature and ending up 11th in the C-Main on Saturday.

#7U Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL)

Team: Trifecta Motorsports

A-Main Starts: 8

Best Finish: A-Main 3rd (2016)

The inaugural Series champion enters his first Chili Bowl as part of Trifecta Motorsports in 2025, piloting the team’s signature JTX Forged, Spike/Stanton No. 7U, trying for his first A-Main start since 2020.

Daum, 33, of Pocahontas, IL, has piloted Andy Bondio’s famed No. 47 Midgets in the event for the past three years. Last January, Daum finished ninth in his Prelim Feature and ended up 15th in a B-Main on Saturday. Next week, he’ll link back up with Trifecta — the team he won two Xtreme Outlaw Series races with in 2024 — to chase the golden driller trophy.

Historically, Daum has been solid in Tulsa, tallying eight A-Main appearances since his event debut in 2006. He’s nearly always been a factor in the days leading up to the main event, having started his Prelim Feature every year since 2009 in addition to a Prelim win in 2010. His brightest moment came in 2016, when he ran third in the A-Main to Bryan Clauson and winner Rico Abreu.

#19A Hayden Reinbold (Chandler, AZ)

Team: Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports

A-Main Starts: 0

Best Finish: D-Main 6th (2023)

Reinbold returns to the seat of the Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports No. 19A for his fifth career Chili Bowl appearance on the heels of a sixth-place finish in the Xtreme Outlaw Series championship standings.

Last year, the 20-year-old from Chandler, AZ, fell short of a transfer position into his Prelim Feature after getting collected in a Heat Race incident, and later ended his week in an F-Main on Saturday.

He’ll be back in the building to try again next week as a teammate to Ricky Thornton Jr. and Mitchel Moles.

#55T Trevor Cline (Mooresville, NC)

Team: Troy Cline Racing

A-Main Starts: 0

Best Finish: D-Main 13th (2024)

Cline made his Chili Bowl debut last January and shined, qualifying for his Prelim Feature in his first attempt and banking a 19th-place finish. This set him up for a D-Main finish on Saturday — a solid result for the national Midget rookie and recent Micro Sprint graduate.

Next week, the 17-year-old from Mooresville, NC, returns to the SageNet Center in his family-owned No. 55T as a teammate to fellow North Carolinian Nick Drake.

#97 Gavin Miller (Allentown, PA)

• Team: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports

A-Main Starts: 0

• Best Finish: B-Main 16th (2024)

Miller is set to return to the seat of the KKM No. 97 for his third career appearance in the Chili Bowl, aiming for his first A-Main start.

The 18-year-old from Allentown, PA, is coming off an up-and-down season with the Xtreme Outlaw Series that was hindered by injury. Now fully recovered, he was able to get to Victory Lane by season’s end and is ready to get back in the car for another shot in Tulsa.

Miller’s best effort in the SageNet Center came one year ago, when he qualified for his first Prelim Feature and finished ninth, which set him up for a 16th-place result a B-Main on Saturday.

#56E Tyler Edwards (Salina, OK)

Team: Mounce/Stout Motorsports

A-Main Starts: 0

Best Finish: B-Main 12th (2012)

Edwards is back behind the wheel of the No. 56E for Mounce/Stout Motorsports for his 13th career appearance at the Chili Bowl, still seeking his first A-Main start.

The 31-year-old Oklahoman is coming off his rookie national Midget season with the Xtreme Outlaw Series, where he placed ninth in the championship points standings. He’s looking to better his best result in the SageNet Center — a fourth-place finish in his Prelim Feature and a 13th-place finish in a Saturday B-Main, which came in 2012.

#5 Karter Sarff (Mason City, IL)

Team: Chase Briscoe Racing

A-Main Starts: 1

Best Finish: A-Main 18th (2024)

For the second-straight year, Sarff will strap into the Chase Briscoe Racing No. 5 Midget for Chili Bowl, looking to make it back-to-back A-Main starts driving for the NASCAR Cup Series regular.

Sarff, 21, of Mason City, IL, had previously contested the Chili Bowl using his own equipment since his debut in 2020 and improved each year, notching a best Prelim Feature finish of sixth in 2023 to compliment a 17th-place run in a B-Main that same year. But it wasn’t until he was hand-picked by Briscoe and his team to run a second entry for the 2024 Chili Bowl that he found breakout success.

An eighth-place finish in his Prelim Feature during the week set him up in another Saturday B-Main, where he drove from 15th on the starting grid up to seventh to transfer into his first career A-Main. He concluded the weekend with an 18th-place run in the main event — a strong showing for the young Illinoisan, who is set to return as Briscoe’s teammate next week.

#66J Jayden Clay (Newcastle, OK)

Team: Mounce/Stout Motorsports

A-Main Starts: N/A

Best Finish: N/A

Clay will make his Chili Bowl debut next week at the controls of the Mounce/Stout Motorsports No. 66J on the heels of his rookie national Midget series season.

Though he’s not run any laps in the SageNet Center driving a Midget, he has made multiple starts in the sister event to the Chili Bowl — the Tulsa Shootout — which is held two weeks before the Chili Bowl and features over 1,700 entrants in six different divisions of Micro Sprints.