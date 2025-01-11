2025 FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Schedule Unveiled

- Advertisement -

Season Opens May 6 at La Salle Speedway



AUSTIN, Texas (Jan. 10, 2025) — The 2025 FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota schedule has been unveiled with 10 dates spanning six states.

“For 2025, we’ve put together what I think is maybe our must fun schedule to date. We’ve got a collection of familiar tracks along with some first-time venues on the tour this year,” notes series general manager, Ben Shelton. “As we prepare for the fifth year of the miniseries, our staff couldn’t be more thankful for what FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota has grown to be. This growth has 110% been because of the awesome racers, fans, tracks, and marketing partners, who believe in and support us. We’re ready to hit the ground running this season!”

The season opens on Tuesday, May 6 at La Salle (Ill.) Speedway with the facility’s grand reopening, which also serves as the opening round of the annual Illinois Speedweek.

FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota action with the 2025 Illinois Speedweek continues on Wednesday, May 7 at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) before rolling into Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway on Thursday, May 8.

The three-race, season-opening swing precedes the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) Illinois Speedweek events at Farmer City Speedway and Fairbury Speedway, which are set for Friday and Saturday, May 9 – 10.

Next up, the 2025 miniseries campaign returns to the ever-popular Marshalltown (Iowa) Speedway for the first time in two years on Tuesday, May 13.

From there FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota kicks off the 31st annual Dirt Late Model Dream week at the famed Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) with a standalone event on Wednesday, June 4.

Meanwhile, for the second-straight year the miniseries invades Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway for a must-see event on Wednesday, July 23, which will be held in advance of the 2025 edition of the Prairie Dirt Classic at the ¼-mile oval. The World of Outlaws (WoO) Late Model event spans July 25-26.

No racing in the month of August is followed by two first-time visits in September. First on September 11 FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota invades Tennessee’s I-75 Raceway for the 2025 Tarheel 53. Then on Wednesday, September 24 the Helfrich family-owned Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, Ind.) hosts the miniseries for the first time ever.

The 2025 campaign draws to a close on Nov. 14-15 at the Pollard family-owned Senoia (Ga.) Raceway with the fifth annual Peach State Classic. On Friday night the standard $20,000-to-win FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota purse will be in place, while Saturday night’s mega finale posts a $30,000-to-win / $3,000-to-start purse.

2025 FloRacing Night in America Standard Purse

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000

Total – $68,650

For complete FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

2025 FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota



Tuesday, May 6: La Salle (Ill.) Speedway – $20,000-to-win

Wednesday, May 7: Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) – $20,000-to-win

Thursday, May 8: Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway – $20,000-to-win

Tuesday, May 13: Marshalltown (Iowa) Speedway – $20,000-to-win

Wednesday, June 4: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) – $20,000-to-win

Wednesday, July 23: Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway – $20,000-to-win

Thursday, Sept. 11: I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.) – $20,053-to-win

Wednesday, Sept. 24: Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, Ind.) – $20,000-to-win

Friday, Nov. 14: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway – $20,000-to-win

Saturday, Nov. 15: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway – $30,000-to-win