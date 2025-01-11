Alberson, Barnett, and Strickler Visit WWS Hoker Trucking Victory Lane

- Advertisement -

Action Continues on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 3:30 p.m. MT at Vado Speedway Park



VADO, N.M. (Jan. 10, 2025) — The 19th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park presented by Low Voltage Solutions resumed action on Friday evening, and fans were rewarded with 130 competitors in the pit area, and three great features.

Garrett Alberson, Christy Barnett, and Kyle Strickler all enjoyed the spoils of Hoker Trucking Victory Lane.

Alberson, who is a Las Cruces native, turned back late-race challenges from Bobby Pierce to emerge victorious in the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model feature presented by Black Diamond Race Cars.

“We’ve been working on our package for this kind of grippy track right here, really all year last year,” Alberson said in Victory Lane. “The car just rotates, does what it needs to do and them restarts, I hate them restarts. I just had to think it through a little bit, make sure I had my speed going into turn one, so I didn’t leave myself vulnerable. It all worked out this time.”

Alberson used a fourth-to-first move on the opening lap and fended off Bobby Pierce on a late-race restart to win Friday’s $10,000 fourth round. Alberson led all 30 laps for his first victory of the 2025 season and his second-career miniseries triumph (his second at Vado Speedway Park) after winning $5,000 there on Jan. 12, 2022.

The eighth-starting Pierce finished 0.662 seconds behind Alberson in the second position with seventh-starting Tyler Erb finishing third, Dustin Sorensen fourth, and 21st-starting Brandon Sheppard in fifth.

In the Shocker Hitch X-Mod division presented by Border Tire, Christy Barnett raced away from the field to snare the victory. Greg Gorham, sixth-starting Scott Bintz, 18th-starting Shayne Bailey, and 11th-starting Josh Cain completed the Top-5 finishers in the 20-lap feature.

The Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modified feature presented by Rancho Milagro rounded out the night’s action. Kyle Strickler wired the field from the pole position to record his first-career Wild West Shootout triumph. Rodney Sanders, Gary Christian, 16th-starting Dustin Sorensen, and Paden Phillips rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

The miniseries continues on Saturday, Jan. 11. Ontrack action begins on Saturdayy at 3:30pm with hot laps and qualifying with racing action to follow.

General grandstand admission on Saturday, January 11 is $25 for adults, $10 for children (ages 6-12) and free for kids (ages 5-and-under). Reserved grandstand seating is $30. Pit passes are $45.

The evening’s action on Friday, Jan. 10 is headlined by Super Late Models ($10,000-to-win), Modifieds ($1,000-to-win), and X-Mods ($500-to-win).

A pit party will follow in the white tent in the midway with free food and drinks.

On Saturday, Jan. 11 the Wild Bunch Wild West Shootout Cornhole Tournament will be held in the grandstand midway at 10:30 a.m. MT. Entry is free and teams must check in by 10:15am. The winning team gets a custom set of Wild West Shootout Cornhole boards.

Full event details and reserved tickets can be found at www.WildWestShootout.net.

For anyone not able to attend, all six rounds will be streamed live via the Official Streaming Partner, FloRacing. For more information visit https://flosports.link/3WWQQYN .

19th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Round #4

FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park presented by Low Voltage Solutions

Jan. 10, 2025



Dirt Track Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Racecars

Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro

Shocker Hitch X-Mods presented by Border Tire

