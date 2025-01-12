31.5 F
Golden Isles' Super Bowl of Racing Schedule Adjusted

Golden Isles’ Super Bowl of Racing Schedule Adjusted

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Lucas Oil Late Model Series
WAYNESVILLE, Ga. (January 11, 2025) – With an outlook for cold temperatures during the evening hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing together with Golden Isles Speedway, has made the following schedule adjustments.

Tuesday’s Open Practice for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing, 602 Late Models, 604 Late Models, Enduro, Mini Late Models, and Crown Vic will now shift to Thursday, January 16 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM.

Wednesday’s program has been canceled entirely.

Thursday’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, presented by FloRacing event, paying $10,000 to win, will shift to Sunday, January 19. The 604 Late Models, Mini Late Models, and Crown Vic will also be on the racing card for Sunday, January 19.

Friday’s $12,000 program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing will go as scheduled. Joining the program on Friday, January 17 will be the 602 Late Models, Mini Late Models, and Crown Vic.

Saturday’s $25,000 to win event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing will also remain as scheduled. The racing program includes 604 Late Models, Mini Late Models, and Enduro.

The pit gate will open at 2:00 PM each day, followed by general admission at 3:00 PM. Hot Laps are scheduled for 5:30 PM with racing to follow.

To purchase tickets or find more information, please visit www.gisdirt.com.

For the latest news, results, championship standings, and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Golden Isles Speedway

Super Bowl of Racing

Thursday, January 16 – Open Practice

Pit Gates Open: 2:00 PM

Practice: 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Friday, January 17 – $12,000 to Win

Pit Gates Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission Opens: 3:00 PM

Hot Laps: 5:30 PM

FloRacing Broadcast Begins – 5:15 PM EST / 4:15 PM CST

Saturday, January 18 – $25,000 to Win

Pit Gates Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission Opens: 3:00 PM

Hot Laps: 5:30 PM

FloRacing Broadcast Begins – 5:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM CST

Sunday, January 19 – $10,000 to Win

Pit Gates Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission Opens: 3:00 PM

Hot Laps: 5:30 PM

FloRacing Broadcast Begins – 5:15 PM EST / 4:15 PM CST

