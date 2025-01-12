Pierce, Moseley, and Sorensen Victorious in Saturday WWS Competition

- Advertisement -

Wild West Shootout Draws to a Close on Sunday, Jan. 12 at Vado Speedway Park



VADO, N.M. (Jan. 11, 2025) — Bobby Pierce and Rob Moseley returned to Hoker Trucking Victory Lane on Saturday night at the 19th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park presented by Low Voltage Solutions, while Dustin Sorensen notched his first win of the year.

Controlling all 40 laps of the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model, largely unchallenged, Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, Ill., cruised to win Saturday’s $10,000 fifth round of the 19th annual Wild West Shootout at Vado Speedway Park. Pierce earned his third victory of the week and the 15th miniseries victory of his career, further extending his lead on the all-time wins list.

“I was happy in the lapped traffic, I felt like I was getting through them good,” Pierce said. “It took a little rubber where the left-rear tire was hitting over there in (turn) one, so it started making me tight. I know it probably didn’t look like it, but it made it a little nerve wracking in the car on the restarts, ya know, just wanting to gain a healthy lead again … that was a little nerve wracking just trying to hit my marks on the restarts, get a big gap again and kinda cruise from there.”

Brandon Sheppard raced from the sixth-starting spot to finish second, with fifth-starting Tyler Erb finishing fifth, 15th-starting Ethan Dotson in fourth, and Drake Troutman rounding out the Top 5.

In the Shocker Hitch X-Mod division presented by Border Tire, Rob Moseley fended off race-long challenges from Christy Barnett to pick up his third win of the week. The sixth-starting Barnett finished second with 18th-starting Josh Cain in third, seventh-starting Hunter Sandy fourth, and eighth-starting Scott Bintz finished fifth.

With the victory, Moseley is one win away from claiming the Arizona Differential by Nate Four-Or-More Challenge, which posts a $2,500 bonus for any driver, who can win four-or-more Shocker Hitch X-Mod features.

The Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modified feature presented by Rancho Milagro saw Dustin Sorensen decimate the field from the pole position. Seventh-starting Cade Dillard finished second with 11th-starting Kyle Strickler in third, while Gary Christian and Joseph Thomas completed the Top-5 finishers.

The miniseries draws to a close with a huge program on Sunday, Jan. 12. The action is headlined by the Rio Grande Waste Services 50 presented by Shaw Trucking for the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, which posts a $25,000 top prize.

Meanwhile, the Wehrs Machine Championship Night posts a $3,000 top prize for the Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro, and the Shocker Hitch X-Mods presented by Border Tire will compete for a $1,000 winner’s check.

Champions will also be crowned in all three divisions.

Ontrack action begins on Sunday at 3:30pm with hot laps and qualifying with racing action to follow.

General grandstand admission on Sunday, January 12 is $30 for adults, $10 for children (ages 6-12) and free for kids (ages 5-and-under). Reserved grandstand seating is $35. Pit passes are $45.

The afternoon’s action on Sunday, Jan. 12 is headlined by Super Late Models ($25,000-to-win), Modifieds ($3,000-to-win), and X-Mods ($1,000-to-win).

Full event details and reserved tickets can be found at www.WildWestShootout.net.

For anyone not able to attend, the event will be streamed live via the Official Streaming Partner, FloRacing. For more information visit https://flosports.link/3WWQQYN .

The Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts is made possible by Rio Grande Waste Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Low Voltage Solutions, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Sisbarro Buick GMC, Hoker Trucking, ShockerHitch.com, Penske Racing Shocks, Merry’s Home Furnishings, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, AM-1 Roofing, Rancho Milagro Racing, Eagle Moon Hemp, Top of the World Ranch, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Swift Springs, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Whisler Construction, Shocks by Hammer, Midwest Sheet Metal, Speedway Motors, Day Motor Sports, Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco Race Fuels, Pro Power Engines, Beaver Stripes, Arizona Differential, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Don Frank Floors, Toste Construction, Winning Edge Carburetion, The Joie of Seating, Screven Motor Speedway, DirtDraft.com, Victory Fuel, and FloRacing.

19th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Round #4

FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park presented by Low Voltage Solutions

Jan. 11, 2025



Dirt Track Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Racecars

A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 32-Bobby Pierce[1]; 2. B5-Brandon Sheppard[6]; 3. 1-Tyler Erb[5]; 4. 74X-Ethan Dotson[15]; 5. 22*-Drake Troutman[4]; 6. 14S-Collen Winebarger[8]; 7. 58-Garrett Alberson[9]; 8. 97-Cade Dillard[3]; 9. 69-Ross Bailes[11]; 10. 157-Mike Marlar[20]; 11. 49-Jake Timm[13]; 12. 74-Mitch McGrath[17]; 13. 42S-Don Shaw[7]; 14. 28M-Sam Mars[10]; 15. 28B-Carson Brown[2]; 16. 8-Dillon McCowan[18]; 17. 13-Bricen James[25]; 18. 11-Jon Kirby[16]; 19. 77-Preston Luckman[22]; 20. 6-Jake Neal[24]; 21. 86-Kyle Beard[14]; 22. 2S-Stormy Scott[21]; 23. 19-Dustin Sorensen[19]; 24. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[23]; 25. 18-Chase Junghans[12]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 74-Mitch McGrath[1]; 2. 19-Dustin Sorensen[6]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott[3]; 4. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[5]; 5. 13-Bricen James[8]; 6. 82-Ian Whisler[2]; 7. S21-Seth Daniels[7]; 8. 6T-Terry Carter[9]; 9. 3-Brennon Willard[10]; 10. 99-Luke Solis[12]; 11. 28-Jimmy Whisler[4]; 12. 15S-Clayton Stuckey[11]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 8-Dillon McCowan[1]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[5]; 3. 77-Preston Luckman[2]; 4. 6-Jake Neal[3]; 5. 02-Kent Rosevear[4]; 6. 10N-Rob Sanders[9]; 7. 4P-Richard Papenhausen[6]; 8. 38-Thomas Hunziker[7]; 9. 78S-Steve Stultz[8]; 10. 53M-Jason Miles[10]; 11. 3K-Keko Perez[12]; 12. K7-Keaton Smith[11]

Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 19-Dustin Sorensen[1]; 2. 97-Cade Dillard[7]; 3. 8-Kyle Strickler[11]; 4. 58X-Gary Christian[8]; 5. 51T-Joseph Thomas[6]; 6. 75-Terry Phillips[2]; 7. 65-Tyler Davis[18]; 8. 5-Reece Solander[10]; 9. 88-Nathan Smith[4]; 10. 20-Rodney Sanders[20]; 11. J17-Jake Gallardo[17]; 12. 127-Paden Phillips[19]; 13. 20Q-Cole Queensland[15]; 14. 3J-Josh Cain[22]; 15. 44-Christy Barnett[23]; 16. J7-Jake Boles[13]; 17. 2SS-Mark Smith[9]; 18. 18JR-Ricardo Olague Jr[12]; 19. 16B-Kaylin Lopez[21]; 20. 0-Jake O’Neil[14]; 21. 54-Carlos Ahumada Sr[3]; 22. G17-Fito Gallardo[5]; 23. 420-Kevin Adams[24]; 24. 77-CJ Hulsey[16]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. J17-Jake Gallardo[3]; 2. 127-Paden Phillips[1]; 3. 16B-Kaylin Lopez[2]; 4. 44-Christy Barnett[4]; 5. 171-Philip Houston[6]; 6. 80XX-Jason Langford[7]; 7. 131-Royal Jones[5]; 8. D25-David Tanner[9]; 9. 96C-Carson Ditsch[14]; 10. 12-Jay Rosales[13]; 11. 9R-Jimmy Ray[8]; 12. 17-Peyton Gallardo[10]; 13. 5X-Ryder McCutcheon[11]; 14. 721-Troy Gemmill[12]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 65-Tyler Davis[1]; 2. 20-Rodney Sanders[2]; 3. 3J-Josh Cain[3]; 4. 420-Kevin Adams[7]; 5. 37-John Neal Reid[8]; 6. 15L-Chris Lewis[9]; 7. 2G-Troy Girolamo[12]; 8. 37T-Coty Tanquary[14]; 9. 157-Joel King[11]; 10. 11-Lucas Ward[5]; 11. 111-Bumper Jones[4]; 12. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr[6]; 13. 39-David Gonzales Jr[13]; 14. 24-Rick Ortega[10]

Shocker Hitch X-Mods presented by Border Tire

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. M17-Rob Moseley[1]; 2. 44-Christy Barnett[6]; 3. 3J-Josh Cain[18]; 4. 7S-Hunter Sandy[7]; 5. 1S-Scott Bintz[8]; 6. 71-Nate Reinke[3]; 7. 02-Deuce Teague[10]; 8. 81-Devon Jobin[9]; 9. 23H-Hector Barraza[21]; 10. 40D-Blake Adams[17]; 11. 07-Donavon Flores[2]; 12. G3-Brian Craighead[24]; 13. 25K-Kale Murphrey[14]; 14. 510-Cody King[20]; 15. 93-Greg Gorham[5]; 16. 22-Keenan Glasser[16]; 17. 4-Chris Hooper[13]; 18. M77-Cameron Martin[11]; 19. 12M-Mike Rosales[22]; 20. 25C-Cory Polen[23]; 21. 23B-Israel Ortega[4]; 22. 57-Duke Erickson[15]; 23. 23T-Coty Tupper[12]; 24. 7-Shayne Bailey[19]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 40D-Blake Adams[2]; 2. 7-Shayne Bailey[4]; 3. 23H-Hector Barraza[13]; 4. 25C-Cory Polen[1]; 5. 33-Justin Allen[14]; 6. 21C-CLINT ARTHUR[3]; 7. 25-Josh Baucom[10]; 8. 562-Craig Walker[8]; 9. 14-Dawson Manicki[11]; 10. 161-Remington Budd[9]; 11. 102-Leonidas Tanner[12]; 12. 75J-Jeremy LaCoe[5]; 13. 00-Joseph Swearingen[6]; 14. 96-Cale Riggs[7]

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 3J-Josh Cain[4]; 2. 510-Cody King[12]; 3. 12M-Mike Rosales[1]; 4. G3-Brian Craighead[2]; 5. 10-Bryan Bennett[3]; 6. 44JT-Jaime Torres[7]; 7. 5-Steve Holzkamper[6]; 8. 12-Isiah Mendoza[8]; 9. 27-Andy Davis[11]; 10. 23-Kyle Nanco[13]; 11. 28-Aiden Frazier[5]; 12. 21R-Riella LaRae Fanning[10]; 13. CP3-Nathaniel Cruz[9]