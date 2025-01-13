Pierce, Moseley, and Strickler Snare Sunday Wild West Shootout Wins & Titles

- Advertisement -

VADO, N.M. (Jan. 12, 2025) — Bobby Pierce, Rob Moseley, and Kyle Strickler not only won Sunday’s finales at the 19th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park presented by Low Voltage Solutions, but they also clinched the 2025 miniseries titles.

Pierce banked $25,000 in the Rio Grande Waste Services 50 presented by Shaw Trucking for his fourth Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model win of the week, which also earned him the $3,000 miniseries division championship.

Capping a nearly perfect Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout with a flourish, Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, Ill., dominated Sunday’s 50-lap finale for a $25,000 victory that also gave him the miniseries title. He was never challenged in leading every lap and defeating 10th-starting Chase Junghans by 3.173 seconds for his fourth win in five events.

“The car was bad fast tonight,” Pierce said of his Longhorn Chassis machine, which he piloted to four wins worth a combined $70,000 plus a runner-up finish in Friday’s feature. “I can’t thank all my crew guys enough.”

While Pierce’s flag-to-flag run was so strong that the outcome never appeared to be in doubt, he acknowledged a couple moments that briefly raised his blood pressure.

“I feel like I didn’t have as much, like, lapped traffic to split tonight, but (there were) two pretty hairy scenarios,” Pierce said. “One down there (in turn two) — we’re going so fast around the top, and I think (Preston Luckman) broke (on lap 16) and I had to check up real quick and barely missed him. And then down here (in turn four), I know (lapped cars are) racing for position — heck, they’re probably up to 10th or so, they want to do good too — and the one went to the bottom down here and decided to get a better line and I just so happened to be on the bottom that lap.”

Pierce breathed a sign of relief when he escaped the turn-four situation with a lapped car.

“Luckily I checked up enough I didn’t get into him,” Pierce said. “It could’ve been a bad deal there.”

Pierce pushed his career win total at Vado to 10 and increased his total victories in Wild West Shootout competition (including years racing in Arizona) to 16. He’s the winningest driver in both categories.

A winner of 38 features overall in 2024, Pierce was pleased to leave New Mexico on the exact same pace he started last year and with another WWS title under his belt.

“It’s awesome,” Pierce said of winning the miniseries points crown. “It’s what we set our goals to do this trip and we got ‘er done. We’ve got a very determined team.”

Garrett Alberson, Tyler Erb, and 19th-starting Collen Winebarger completed the Top-5 finishers.

In Shocker Hitch X-Mod competition Rob Moseley wired the field to claim the $1,000 feature win and with it the $2,500 Arizona Differential by Nate Bonus for four or more victories in the division. He also claimed the $1,000 X-Mod title.

Hunter Sandy, Rick Ortega, 11th-starting Josh Cain, and Christy Barnett rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

Meanwhile, Kyle Strickler fended off a hard-charging Dustin Sorensen to snare the $3,000 Wehrs Championship Night feature win in the Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modified division presented by Rancho Milagro.With the win he also claimed the $1,000 division title.

Sorensen’s bid for the title came up just short after he raced from the 18th-starting spot to finish second. Joseph Thomas, 11th-starting Cade Dillard, and Rodney Sanders rounded out the Top 5 in the final running order.

In total 168 drivers entered at least one event during the 2025 Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Full results from the week as well as complete final standings can be found at www.WildWestShootout.net.

19th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Round #6

FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park presented by Low Voltage Solutions

Jan. 12, 2025



Dirt Track Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Racecars

