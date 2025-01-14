Kyle Larson Prevails During Monday’s 2nd Opinion Auto Center Qualifying Night

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 13, 2025) Opening the 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink with a fight to the finish, Kyle Larson prevailed over Shane Golobic for this eighth career preliminary night win during Monday’s 2nd Opinion Auto Center Qualifying Night.

“It was a great race, but I need to be a whole lot better. It was a lot of work to get back to the front, so we’ll work harder and hopefully hit something for Saturday,” explained Larson of the run.

Gridding the feature fourth, Larson fell to seventh through the opening lap as Shane Golobic took the lead, with Tanner Carrick and Briggs Danner chasing. Moving quickly into contention, Danner railed the cushion, with the slide for the lead on Golobic coming on Lap 7. However, a little too hard into the cushion sent the Alex Bowman Racing No. 55i flipping violently through the fourth turn. Briggs was okay.

Up next to contend for the point, Cannon McIntosh swung into the lead on Lap 9 and held point until Lap 23 when Golobic slipped by to lead by 0.056-seconds. Going slide for slide, the caution brought the field to an idle and a five-lap dash to the finish.

With Larson back up to third, the chase was on, with the FloRacing.com No. 1k taking second on the restart from McIntosh. One last caution to set up a green, white, checkered showdown, the slide jobs came quickly as Larson shot by for the lead, coming to the white flag.

Holding off the last charge of Shane Golobic, the win for Larson was by 0.278 seconds. Shane Golobic, in second, will lock into Saturday’s show with Larson. Cannon McIntosh completed Monday’s podium.

Finishing fourth, Brent Crews got there the hard after a flip in his Heat Race put the No. 71m starting third in the first C-Feature. Charing 13th to first in the opening Ferguson Supply B-Feature, Crew capped off the night with a run from 17th to fourth. Ashton Torgerson completed the top five.

Monday’s 2nd Opinion Auto Center Qualifying Night saw 66 drivers draw in for competition. The night included the O’Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race of Champions, where Christopher Bell captured his third career win.

Racing resumes Tuesday, January 14, 2025, atop Tulsa Expo Raceway clay, with Warren CAT Qualifying Night getting underway with Hot Laps at 4:00 P.M. followed by racing at 5:00 P.M. (CT). The Flip Count ended at 11 on Monday night with all drivers ok.

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink takes place January 13-18, 2025, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

Tuesday reserved seat tickets are on sale now by calling (918) 838-3777. Tuesday tickets are $60 each, plus tax (8.517%). Any order received will go into Will Call.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

RACE RESULTS:

39th Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink

Tulsa Expo Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Monday, January 13, 2025

2nd Opinion Auto Center Qualifying Night

Car Count: 66

People of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas Heat Races (Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers)

OERB Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1K-Kyle Larson[3]; 2. 9-Emilio Hoover[2]; 3. 11G-Hayden Mabe[1]; 4. 71T-Kyler Johnson[4]; 5. 7D-Michelle Decker[9]; 6. 8L-Cooper Miller[6]; 7. 16T-Kevin Newton[7]; 8. 11J-Todd Jackson[5]; 9. K9-Jameson Spies[8]

OERB Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5P-Justin Peck[1]; 2. 44A-Reese Nowotarski[2]; 3. 5X-Jacob Dykstra[4]; 4. 60X-Dillon Welch[5]; 5. 20H-Noah Harris[7]; 6. 17M-Logan Prickett[9]; 7. 3V-Jim Vanzant[3]; 8. 15K-Nathan Kilwine[8]; 9. (DNF) 8H-Dakota Highley[6]

OERB Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2H-Nick Hoffman[2]; 2. 2Z-Zach Blurton[1]; 3. 25H-Cap Henry[8]; 4. 31-Tanner Holmes[6]; 5. 2MD-Aiden Price[3]; 6. 80-Kade Taylor[5]; 7. 93-Kyle Bellm[7]; 8. 2NP-Bill Johnson[4]

OERB Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 2. 7E-Carson Bolden[2]; 3. 51Z-Zach Boden[3]; 4. 75-Mario Clouser[5]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell[6]; 6. 23D-Devon Dobie[4]; 7. 14K-Brandon Carr[7]; 8. (DNF) 5F-Danny Frye III[8]

OERB Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[1]; 2. 89-Zach Wigal[4]; 3. 55T-Trevor Cline[6]; 4. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[8]; 5. P1-Paul White[3]; 6. 71M-Brent Crews[5]; 7. 15C-Carter Chevalier[7]; 8. (DNF) 68E-Eric Blumer[2]

OERB Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 55I-Briggs Danner[2]; 2. 32T-Trey Marcham[3]; 3. 98-Tanner Carrick[7]; 4. 66J-Jayden Clay[1]; 5. 45J-Roger Crockett[6]; 6. 97X-John Barnard[4]; 7. 00-Brecken Reese[5]; 8. (DNS) 71G-Bill Balog

OERB Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[5]; 2. 40B-Josh Bilicki[2]; 3. 6B-Brylee Kilmer[1]; 4. 2W-Luke Storer[3]; 5. 86C-David Camfield Sr[4]; 6. 15J-Jack Potter[6]; 7. (DNS) 4E-Maverick Elkins; 8. (DNS) P92-Alex Cogley

OERB Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Gary Taylor[2]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 3. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[1]; 4. 50-Daniel Adler[4]; 5. 94-Hayden Wise[7]; 6. 73B-Ryan Timmons[5]; 7. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[6]; 8. 33M-Charlie Louden[8]

Toyota Racing Development Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined Heat/Qualifier passing points advance to the A-Feature)

Toyota Racing Development Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 3. 44A-Reese Nowotarski[2]; 4. 71T-Kyler Johnson[9]; 5. 2Z-Zach Blurton[1]; 6. 2H-Nick Hoffman[5]; 7. 60X-Dillon Welch[7]; 8. 45J-Roger Crockett[10]; 9. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[8]; 10. 55T-Trevor Cline[4]

Toyota Racing Development Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 55I-Briggs Danner[5]; 2. 32T-Trey Marcham[3]; 3. 5P-Justin Peck[4]; 4. 7E-Carson Bolden[2]; 5. 25H-Cap Henry[6]; 6. 75-Mario Clouser[7]; 7. 50-Daniel Adler[9]; 8. 66J-Jayden Clay[10]; 9. 20H-Noah Harris[8]; 10. 5X-Jacob Dykstra[1]

Toyota Racing Development Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 2. 1K-Kyle Larson[6]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 4. 32-Gary Taylor[5]; 5. 2W-Luke Storer[9]; 6. 94-Hayden Wise[8]; 7. 40B-Josh Bilicki[2]; 8. 11G-Hayden Mabe[7]; 9. (DNF) 86C-David Camfield Sr[10]; 10. (DNF) 31-Tanner Holmes[1]

Toyota Racing Development Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 98-Tanner Carrick[6]; 2. 89-Zach Wigal[5]; 3. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[4]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell[9]; 5. 51Z-Zach Boden[1]; 6. 7D-Michelle Decker[2]; 7. 17M-Logan Prickett[8]; 8. 2MD-Aiden Price[10]; 9. 6B-Brylee Kilmer[7]; 10. (DNF) 9-Emilio Hoover[3]

C-Features (Top 4 advance to the B-Feature)

C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 71M-Brent Crews[3]; 2. P1-Paul White[1]; 3. 23D-Devon Dobie[4]; 4. 16T-Kevin Newton[5]; 5. 14K-Brandon Carr[6]; 6. 5F-Danny Frye III[9]; 7. 3V-Jim Vanzant[8]; 8. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[7]; 9. K9-Jameson Spies[11]; 10. 15J-Jack Potter[2]; 11. 11J-Todd Jackson[10]; 12. 8H-Dakota Highley[12]; 13. (DNS) 4E-Maverick Elkins

C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 80-Kade Taylor[2]; 2. 8L-Cooper Miller[1]; 3. 97X-John Barnard[4]; 4. 93-Kyle Bellm[5]; 5. 15C-Carter Chevalier[6]; 6. 00-Brecken Reese[7]; 7. 2NP-Bill Johnson[10]; 8. 68E-Eric Blumer[9]; 9. 15K-Nathan Kilwine[8]; 10. (DNF) 73B-Ryan Timmons[3]; 11. (DNS) 33M-Charlie Louden; 12. (DNS) 71G-Bill Balog; 13. (DNS) P92-Alex Cogley

Ferguson Supply B-Features (Top 4 advance to the A-Feature)

Ferguson Enterprises B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 71M-Brent Crews[13]; 2. 2W-Luke Storer[1]; 3. 45J-Roger Crockett[7]; 4. 55T-Trevor Cline[9]; 5. 20H-Noah Harris[10]; 6. 94-Hayden Wise[3]; 7. P1-Paul White[14]; 8. 50-Daniel Adler[5]; 9. 51Z-Zach Boden[4]; 10. 23D-Devon Dobie[15]; 11. 5X-Jacob Dykstra[12]; 12. 17M-Logan Prickett[6]; 13. 11G-Hayden Mabe[8]; 14. 16T-Kevin Newton[16]; 15. 86C-David Camfield Sr[11]; 16. (DNF) 2H-Nick Hoffman[2]

Ferguson Enterprises B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 7E-Carson Bolden[1]; 2. 75-Mario Clouser[3]; 3. 60X-Dillon Welch[6]; 4. 7D-Michelle Decker[4]; 5. 2MD-Aiden Price[8]; 6. 2Z-Zach Blurton[2]; 7. 93-Kyle Bellm[16]; 8. 31-Tanner Holmes[12]; 9. 9-Emilio Hoover[11]; 10. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[9]; 11. 40B-Josh Bilicki[5]; 12. 97X-John Barnard[15]; 13. 6B-Brylee Kilmer[10]; 14. 8L-Cooper Miller[14]; 15. 66J-Jayden Clay[7]; 16. 80-Kade Taylor[13]

2nd Opinion Auto Center A-Feature (Top 2 lock into Saturday’s A-Main)

2nd Opinion Auto Center A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 1K-Kyle Larson[4]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[1]; 3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[7]; 4. 71M-Brent Crews[17]; 5. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[5]; 6. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[10]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[13]; 8. 5P-Justin Peck[9]; 9. 32T-Trey Marcham[8]; 10. 60X-Dillon Welch[22]; 11. 98-Tanner Carrick[2]; 12. 8-Alex Sewell[15]; 13. 45J-Roger Crockett[21]; 14. 25H-Cap Henry[12]; 15. 44A-Reese Nowotarski[16]; 16. 7D-Michelle Decker[24]; 17. 55T-Trevor Cline[23]; 18. 75-Mario Clouser[20]; 19. 7E-Carson Bolden[18]; 20. (DNF) 71T-Kyler Johnson[14]; 21. (DNF) 32-Gary Taylor[11]; 22. (DNF) 89-Zach Wigal[6]; 23. (DNF) 2W-Luke Storer[19]; 24. (DNF) 55I-Briggs Danner[3]

Lap Leader(s): Shane Golobic 1-8, 24-29; Cannon McIntosh 9-23; Kyle Larson 30-31

Hard Charger: Brent Crews +13