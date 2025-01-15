2025 SCHEDULE: 41-Race ASCS National Tour Features New Stops, Marquee Events

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 14, 2025) — A new era in American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) history begins in 2025 with a 41-race National Tour schedule, highlighted by new tracks and marquee 360 Sprint Car events.

The season starts Thursday–Saturday, Jan. 30–Feb. 1, in the Tour debut at Volusia Speedway Park for the opening nights of the 54th Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals and concludes Friday–Saturday, Nov. 14–15, with Fuzzy’s Fall Fling at Creek County Speedway. Thirty-six dates on the new calendar are confirmed, leaving more announcements to come for the other six events.

Tickets to all 41 events of the 2025 ASCS National Tour can be purchased at the gate on race day. If you can’t make it to your favorite track, DIRTVision will have live coverage of every race.

NEW IN 2025

Volusia Speedway Park (Jan. 30–Feb. 1) — For the first time in Series history, the stars of the ASCS National Tour will race for a Big Gator championship trophy to open the season in Barberville, FL. The debut at the high-speed, 1/2-mile oval includes three-straight nights of racing to open the expanded, three-week event and is expected to draw several of the nation’s top 410 Sprint Car teams as they prepare for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series opener the following week.

Windy Hollow Speedway (May 9) — The National Tour logs its first new track of the 2025 season on Friday, May 9 with a stop at Windy Hollow Speedway in Owensboro, KY. The 3/8-mile oval is home to a semi-weekly racing program of local divisions, and will kick off a two-day race weekend in the Bluegrass State, preceding a visit to Paducah International Raceway the following night.

Salt City Raceway (May 30; Oct. 10–11) — The second new stop on the 2025 calendar will come at the end of May when the National Tour makes its inaugural visit to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, KS. A regular stop for the National Championship Racing Association (NCRA) for many years, the 1/2-mile oval has recently hosted other open-wheel tours, including the USAC Silver Crown National Championship and the United Rebel Sprint Series, and is set to take on three ASCS events in 2025 — Friday, May 30 and Friday–Saturday, Oct. 10–11, with a $6,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

Belleville High Banks (July 3–4) — The Series will kickstart a new Independence Day tradition in 2025 with the first National Tour event at the Belleville High Banks in a decade. The two-day spectacular starts with a $4,000-to-win program on Thursday, July 3, before the $10,000-to-win finale on Friday, July 4. Fans can expect a massive fireworks show after racing concludes on Friday along with plenty of other activities to celebrate the holiday weekend.

WaKeeney Speedway (Aug. 15) — After being absent in 2024, the 3/8-mile WaKeeney Speedway will return to the National Tour schedule in 2025 for the seventh time in track history on Friday, Aug. 15. The western Kansas facility is the home track of 2024 National Tour regulars Zach Blurton and Kyler Johnson and the site of Blurton’s first win with the Series in 2022. Other recent winners include Jason Martin in 2021, and Jake Bubak, who won twice at WaKeeney in 2022 and 2023.

El Paso County Raceway (Aug. 16) — The National Tour will travel to Colorado for the first time in eight years when El Paso County Raceway hosts the Series on Saturday, Aug. 16. Sammy Swindell won the only previous National Tour event at the 1/4-mile oval on Oct. 7, 2017 — one year after Jason Johnson took the checkers with the World of Outlaws in 2016. While it has been nearly a decade since a national touring series raced in Calhan, El Paso County has been a regular stop on the ASCS Western Plains Region schedule in recent years, with 2024 champion Adam Trimble sweeping the three regional events at the track.

Eagle Raceway (Sept. 7) — For the first time since 2019, the National Tour will return to the high banks of Eagle Raceway for a Sunday night showdown on Sunday, Sept. 7. Eight Series races have been held at the Nebraska 1/3-mile oval since 2010, with Thomas Kennedy winning the most recent visit in 2019. Brady Bacon stands as the only multi-time winner at Eagle after his weekend sweep in 2012, while the list of winners also includes 2024 champion Seth Bergman, who held off Johnny Herrera in 2015 for his sixth National Tour win.

MARQUEE EVENTS

360 Knoxville Nationals (July 31–Aug. 2) — The world’s biggest 360 Sprint Car event is renewed for its 35th running in 2025 at the half-mile “Sprint Car Capital of the World” — Knoxville Raceway. The ASCS National Tour regulars will meet a host of the world’s best 360 and 410 Sprint Car racers on the hallowed grounds of the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, IA, in a three-day event — Thursday–Saturday, July 31–Aug. 2. Two split-field preliminary programs will be contested over Thursday and Friday, leading up to the $20,000-to-win main event on Saturday.

ASCS Speedweek (June 6–14) — The summer heat of ASCS Speedweek returns for its 31st edition in 2025 with a slate of six races in nine days, running June 6–14. Currently, three dates have been confirmed, while the remaining three will be announced at a later date. Texarkana 67 Speedway is the first confirmed venue on the trail, hosting on Saturday, June 7, while Creek County Speedway hosts on Thursday, June 12, leaving the finale to Oklahoma’s Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, June 14, where a new ASCS Speedweek champion will be crowned.

Dirt Down in T-Town (June 27–28) — Tulsa Speedway’s newest marquee 360 Sprint Car event is back on the ASCS calendar in 2025 in another two-day program, Friday–Saturday, June 27–28. Sam Hafertepe Jr. bagged the checkered flag on opening night of the event in 2024, but the second day was later postponed and added to the season finale weekend in November — again won by Hafertepe. This new event, coined as the Sprint Car version of promoter Keith Haney’s popular Throwdown in T-Town drag race, features a $6,000-to-win main event on Saturday night.

Harvey Ostermiller Memorial (Aug. 22–23) — Following a grand return to Montana last season and Big Sky Speedway for the first time in five years, the National Tour will be back at the 3/8-mile oval for the annual Harvey Ostermiller Memorial on Friday–Saturday, Aug. 22–29. The event features a $12,012-to-win finale on Saturday and is the highest-paying Sprint Car event in track history, also making it the second-largest Feature purse of the National Tour season behind the 360 Knoxville Nationals.

Fuzzy’s Fall Fling (Nov. 14–15) — The ASCS National Tour will conclude the 2025 season with another trip to Creek County for Fuzzy’s Fall Fling. The marquee event, run in memory of the late Wokeeta “Fuzzy” Hahn — wife of ASCS founder Emmett Hahn — will again bookend the season and host the championship celebration, where one driver will be crowned ASCS National Tour champion and hoist the newly created Emmett Hahn Championship Trophy and $40,000 check.

2025 AMERICAN SPRINT CAR SERIES NATIONAL TOUR SCHEDULE

Thursday, Jan. 30 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL

Friday, Jan. 31 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL

Saturday, Feb. 1 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL

Saturday, April 12 / Salina Highbanks Speedway / Salina, OK

Friday, April 25 / RPM Speedway / Crandall, TX

Saturday, April 26 / RPM Speedway / Crandall, TX

Friday, May 9 / Windy Hollow Speedway / Owensboro, KY

Saturday, May 10 / Paducah International Raceway / Paducah, KY

Friday, May 30 / Salt City Raceway / Hutchinson, KS

Saturday, May 31 / Dodge City Raceway Park / Dodge City, KS

*Friday, June 6 / TBA

*Saturday, June 7 / Texarkana 67 Speedway / Texarkana, AR

*Tuesday, June 10 / TBA

*Thursday, June 12 / Creek County Speedway / Sapulpa, OK

*Friday, June 13 / TBA

*Saturday, June 14 / Tri-State Speedway / Pocola, OK

Friday, June 20 / Crowley’s Ridge Raceway / Paragould, AR

Saturday, June 21 / Batesville Motor Speedway / Batesville, AR

Friday, June 27 / Tulsa Speedway / Tulsa, OK

Saturday, June 28 / Tulsa Speedway / Tulsa, OK

Thursday, July 3 / Belleville High Banks / Belleville, KS

Friday, July 4 / Belleville High Banks / Belleville, KS

Friday, July 11 / Lakeside Speedway / Kansas City, KS

Saturday, July 12 / 81 Speedway / Park City, KS

Saturday, July 26 / Benton Speedway / Benton, MO

Thursday, July 31 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA

Friday, Aug. 1 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA

Saturday, Aug. 2 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA

Friday, Aug. 15 / WaKeeney Speedway / WaKeeney, KS

Saturday, Aug. 16 / El Paso County Raceway / Calhan, CO

Friday, Aug. 22 / Big Sky Speedway / Billings, MT

Saturday, Aug. 23 / Big Sky Speedway / Billings, MT

Friday, Aug. 29 / Electric City Speedway / Great Falls, MT

Saturday, Aug. 30 / Electric City Speedway / Great Falls, MT

Sunday, Sept. 7 / Eagle Raceway / Eagle, NE

Friday, Sept. 19 / TBA

Saturday, Sept. 20 / TBA

Friday, Oct. 10 / Salt City Raceway / Hutchinson, KS

Saturday, Oct. 11 / Salt City Raceway / Hutchinson, KS

Friday, Nov. 14 / Creek County Speedway / Sapulpa, OK

Saturday, Nov. 15 / Creek County Speedway / Sapulpa, OK

* — Denotes ASCS Speedweek