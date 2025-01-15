Landon Brooks Breaks Through During Tuesday’s Warren CAT Qualifying Night

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 14, 2025) Becoming the 54th driver to win a preliminary night A-Feature in Chili Bowl National powered by NOS Energy Drink, California’s Landon Brooks not only captured his first win atop Tulsa Expo Raceway clay, but also landed Matt Wood Racing his first win as a car owner inside the SageNet Center.

Bringing cars to the Chili Bowl for over 12 years, Brooks’ win makes him the second driver with Matt Wood Racing to secure a spot into Saturday’s A-Feature with Wood’s other lock-in driver, Shane Golobic, on the wrenches for the No. 57w.

“Honestly, this feels unbelievable. I haven’t even taken it all in yet. When I passed the checkered flag, I couldn’t believe it,” replied Brooks when asked what the win meant to him.

Seventh at the start, Brook jumped to fourth early before slipping back through the mid-point of the feature before adjusting his line.

On the start of the race and the changes he made to move back forward, Brooks said, “I fell back from seventh at the start and started rolling the bottom to get back to fifth, then they all kind of crept to the bottom, and I was able to rip the top to second, and luckily, I was able to reel in Brenham [Crouch] and throw a few sliders on him and pull it off, but just incredible. This whole Matt Wood Racing team, they do a great job.”

Getting to Crouch, who had led since the start, the first hold on the lead came on Lap 28. Returning the favor a lap later, Crouch set the pace past the white flag, with the No. 57w striking again through the first and second turns. Keeping pace through the final set of turns, Brooks made it to the line with 0.504-seconds to spare.

Brenham Crouch held on for second, with Buddy Kofoid mounting a massive comeback after an incident in his TRD Qualifier landed him in the second Ferguson Supply B-Feature. Winning the consolation event, Kofoid wheeled the Mobil 1 No. 71 from 18th to the final podium step.

Corbin Rueschenberg crossed fourth with Gunnar Setser, who challenged for the lead numerous times through the first 20 laps, ended up in fifth.

Tuesday’s Warren CAT Qualifying Night saw a field of 74 drivers on hand, bringing the running competing entry total to 140. The Flip Count worked its way to 24 with all drivers okay. Racing resumes Wednesday, January 15, 2025, with York Plumbing Qualifying Night getting underway with Hot Laps at 4:00 P.M. followed by racing at 5:00 P.M. (CT).

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink takes place January 13-18, 2025, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

General Admission tickets are sold at the event and include access to the Pits. They are $60 per weekday and $75 on Saturday. The General Admission pass does not sell out.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

RACE RESULTS:

39th Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink

Tulsa Expo Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Warren CAT Qualifying Night

Car Count: 74

Event Count: 140

People of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas Heat Races (Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers)

OERB Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 43-Gunnar Setser[3]; 2. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 3. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[6]; 4. 84K-Tom Harris[2]; 5. 55D-Nick Drake[7]; 6. 22-Troy Betts[1]; 7. 91B-Kevin Bayer[8]; 8. 3D-Darin Naida[9]; 9. 20X-Kyle Hawse[4]

OERB Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 27B-Jake Bubak[6]; 2. 95K-Mitch Fabish[5]; 3. 19K-Riley Kreisel[9]; 4. 22P-Brant O’Banion[3]; 5. 97W-Alex Karpowicz[1]; 6. 80D-Corey Smith[7]; 7. 28B-Brandon Mattox[4]; 8. 121-Jason Bennett[2]; 9. (DNF) 4-Adam Bolyard[8]

OERB Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Michael Kofoid[5]; 2. 19R-Ricky Thornton Jr[3]; 3. 88A-Austin Torgerson[1]; 4. 71P-Mat Williamson[4]; 5. 45S-Caleb Stelzig[2]; 6. 3K-Todd Kluever[6]; 7. 14F-Conner Morrell[8]; 8. 18K-Billy Rayburn[7]

OERB Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 41J-Nathan Crane[1]; 2. 55X-Kevin Thomas Jr[7]; 3. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[3]; 4. 32L-Connor Lee[5]; 5. 81-Ty Gibbs[8]; 6. 11H-Jori Hughes[4]; 7. 71J-Jeremy Huish[2]; 8. 27G-Steve Gresham[6]

OERB Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 71H-Mason Hannagan[1]; 2. 11B-Clinton Boyles[7]; 3. 20Z-Stevie Sussex III[5]; 4. 28K-Austin Wood[6]; 5. 19S-Chase Porter[4]; 6. 7Z-Brian Peterson[2]; 7. 2ND-Darren Kauffman[3]; 8. (DNS) 96-Cody Brewer

OERB Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 29S-Hank Davis[3]; 2. 6G-Garet Williamson[4]; 3. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[6]; 4. 1R-RJ Johnson[8]; 5. 22G-Jack France[2]; 6. 7F-Joshua Tyre[5]; 7. 97L-Brandon Lewis[1]; 8. (DNF) 84S-Shaun Shapel[7]

OERB Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Kaylee Bryson[1]; 2. 1C-Brenham Crouch[2]; 3. 8J-Jonathan Beason[8]; 4. 21J-Kameron Key[6]; 5. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[7]; 6. 2WI-Tommy Colburn[3]; 7. (DNF) 92-Mike Hess[4]; 8. (DNF) 7U-Zach Daum[5]

OERB Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 57W-Landon Brooks[1]; 2. 7MF-Chance Morton[7]; 3. 3T-Brad Sweet[5]; 4. 41D-Derek Hagar[4]; 5. 7R-Jadon Rogers[8]; 6. 23S-Kyle Simon[3]; 7. 48G-George Loux[2]; 8. (DNF) 72W-Tye Wilke[6]

Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 4T-Brandt Twitty[1]; 2. 44-Colton Hardy[2]; 3. 73-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]; 4. 12A-AJ Bender[3]; 5. 50C-Dane Culver[5]; 6. 321-Chad Winfrey[7]; 7. 25J-Nathan Moore[4]; 8. (DNF) 5A-Adam Trimble[6]

Toyota Racing Development Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined Heat/Qualifier passing points advance to the A-Feature)

TRD Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1C-Brenham Crouch[7]; 2. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[3]; 3. 57-Kaylee Bryson[2]; 4. 41D-Derek Hagar[10]; 5. 29S-Hank Davis[4]; 6. 27B-Jake Bubak[6]; 7. 95K-Mitch Fabish[1]; 8. 81-Ty Gibbs[8]; 9. 88A-Austin Torgerson[9]; 10. (DNF) 7MF-Chance Morton[5]

TRD Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 57W-Landon Brooks[2]; 2. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]; 3. 19R-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 4. 55D-Nick Drake[9]; 5. 8J-Jonathan Beason[5]; 6. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[3]; 7. 71-Michael Kofoid[6]; 8. 22P-Brant O’Banion[10]; 9. 7R-Jadon Rogers[8]; 10. (DNF) 44-Colton Hardy[7]

TRD Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 20Z-Stevie Sussex III[1]; 2. 73-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]; 3. 55X-Kevin Thomas Jr[6]; 4. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[9]; 5. 41J-Nathan Crane[3]; 6. 19K-Riley Kreisel[4]; 7. 4T-Brandt Twitty[2]; 8. 12A-AJ Bender[10]; 9. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[8]; 10. (DNF) 28K-Austin Wood[7]

TRD Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 3T-Brad Sweet[1]; 2. 43-Gunnar Setser[5]; 3. 21J-Kameron Key[7]; 4. 11B-Clinton Boyles[6]; 5. 71P-Mat Williamson[9]; 6. 1R-RJ Johnson[2]; 7. 84K-Tom Harris[10]; 8. 32L-Connor Lee[8]; 9. (DNF) 71H-Mason Hannagan[3]; 10. (DNF) 6G-Garet Williamson[4]

C-Features (Top 4 advance to the B-Feature)

C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 92-Mike Hess[10]; 2. 3D-Darin Naida[9]; 3. 50C-Dane Culver[1]; 4. 5A-Adam Trimble[15]; 5. 321-Chad Winfrey[2]; 6. 2WI-Tommy Colburn[7]; 7. 3K-Todd Kluever[4]; 8. 7F-Joshua Tyre[5]; 9. 48G-George Loux[12]; 10. 7Z-Brian Peterson[8]; 11. 84S-Shaun Shapel[13]; 12. 20X-Kyle Hawse[17]; 13. 4-Adam Bolyard[16]; 14. (DNF) 14F-Conner Morrell[6]; 15. (DNF) 2ND-Darren Kauffman[11]; 16. (DNF) 27G-Steve Gresham[14]; 17. (DNF) 22G-Jack France[3]

C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 45S-Caleb Stelzig[2]; 2. 7U-Zach Daum[13]; 3. 80D-Corey Smith[4]; 4. 23S-Kyle Simon[5]; 5. 97W-Alex Karpowicz[1]; 6. 72W-Tye Wilke[14]; 7. 71J-Jeremy Huish[9]; 8. 91B-Kevin Bayer[3]; 9. 28B-Brandon Mattox[7]; 10. 11H-Jori Hughes[6]; 11. 25J-Nathan Moore[10]; 12. 22-Troy Betts[8]; 13. 97L-Brandon Lewis[11]; 14. 18K-Billy Rayburn[12]; 15. 121-Jason Bennett[15]; 16. (DNS) 19S-Chase Porter; 17. (DNS) 96-Cody Brewer

Ferguson Supply B-Features (Top 4 advance to the A-Feature)

Ferguson Enterprises B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 29S-Hank Davis[2]; 2. 8J-Jonathan Beason[1]; 3. 1R-RJ Johnson[5]; 4. 6G-Garet Williamson[10]; 5. 71P-Mat Williamson[3]; 6. 84K-Tom Harris[6]; 7. 19K-Riley Kreisel[4]; 8. 5A-Adam Trimble[16]; 9. 32L-Connor Lee[9]; 10. 12A-AJ Bender[8]; 11. 3D-Darin Naida[14]; 12. (DNF) 50C-Dane Culver[15]; 13. (DNF) 92-Mike Hess[13]; 14. (DNF) 7W-Brendon Wiseley[11]; 15. (DNF) 44-Colton Hardy[12]; 16. (DQ) 95K-Mitch Fabish[7]

Ferguson Enterprises B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 71-Michael Kofoid[2]; 2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[4]; 3. 7MF-Chance Morton[6]; 4. 19R-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 5. 7U-Zach Daum[14]; 6. 45S-Caleb Stelzig[13]; 7. 71H-Mason Hannagan[9]; 8. 41J-Nathan Crane[3]; 9. 81-Ty Gibbs[8]; 10. 88A-Austin Torgerson[11]; 11. 7R-Jadon Rogers[10]; 12. 23S-Kyle Simon[16]; 13. 22P-Brant O’Banion[7]; 14. 28K-Austin Wood[12]; 15. (DNF) 80D-Corey Smith[15]; 16. (DNF) 4T-Brandt Twitty[5]

Warren CAT A-Feature (Top 2 lock into Saturday’s A-Main)

Warren CAT A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 57W-Landon Brooks[7]; 2. 1C-Brenham Crouch[1]; 3. 71-Michael Kofoid[18]; 4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 5. 43-Gunnar Setser[4]; 6. 21J-Kameron Key[11]; 7. 29S-Hank Davis[17]; 8. 57-Kaylee Bryson[16]; 9. 27B-Jake Bubak[12]; 10. 41D-Derek Hagar[13]; 11. 8J-Jonathan Beason[19]; 12. 19R-Ricky Thornton Jr[24]; 13. 55X-Kevin Thomas Jr[3]; 14. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[8]; 15. 6G-Garet Williamson[23]; 16. 20Z-Stevie Sussex III[9]; 17. 55D-Nick Drake[14]; 18. 73-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]; 19. 1R-RJ Johnson[21]; 20. (DNF) 7X-Thomas Meseraull[20]; 21. (DNF) 7MF-Chance Morton[22]; 22. (DNF) 11B-Clinton Boyles[6]; 23. (DNF) 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[15]; 24. (DNF) 3T-Brad Sweet[10]

Lap Leader(s): Brenham Crouch (1-27, 29); Landon Brooks (28, 30)

Hard Charger: Buddy Kofoid +15