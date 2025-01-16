Super Bowl of Racing Kickstarts 2025 Season at Golden Isles

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (January 15, 2025) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, presented by FloRacing, will kick off the 2025 season with the Super Bowl of Racing at Golden Isles Speedway in Waynesville, GA. The event is scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 17-19, with an open practice on Thursday, January 16.

On Thursday, January 16, the pit gate will open at 2:00 PM, followed by an Open Practice from 5:00 – 8:00 PM.

A complete program is on the docket each night for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, with Friday’s 50-lap A-Main event paying $12,000-to-win, Saturday’s 60-lap feature boasting $25,000 to the winner, and Sunday’s 40-lap A-Main paying $10,000-to-win. The 602 and 604 Late Models, Mini Late Models, Crown Vic, and Enduros will also be part of the racing card.

The remainder of the weekend, the pit gates will open at 2:00 PM each day, followed by general admission gates at 3:00 PM. The on-track excitement is slated for 5:30 PM each day with Hot Laps. All times are Eastern Time.

Golden Isles Speedway is a 4/10-mile red clay oval located off U.S. Hwy. 82 in Waynesville, Ga. just 14 miles west of I-95. To purchase tickets or find more information about Golden Isles Speedway, please visit www.gisdirt.com.

The Super Bowl of Racing kicks off the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP. The nation’s top dirt late model drivers will compete throughout the season for a share of the over $1.3 million point fund. The champion of the 2025 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing will earn a record-breaking $250,000 in the industry.

For the latest news, results, championship standings, and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Super Bowl of Racing Purses:

Friday, January 17: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000,18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $52,800

Saturday, January 18: 1. $25,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,700, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,900, 13. $1,800, 14. $1,700, 15. $1,600, 16. $1,500, 17. $1,500, 18. $1,500, 19. $1,500, 20. $1,500, 21. $1,500, 22. $1,500, 23. $1,500, 24. $1,500 = $82,800

Sunday, January 19: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Fronts/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) NLMT2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3