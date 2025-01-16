Tristan Chamberlain Building on Rookie Year in Advance of Sophomore World of Outlaws Campaign

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (January 15, 2025) – At 17 years old, Tristan Chamberlain is already set to run his second full-time season with the World of Outlaws Late Models in 2025.

Ever since making his World of Outlaws debut in 2021 at 13 years old, the Richmond, IN driver has had his sights set on competing alongside the best Late Model drivers in the nation each weekend. That dream became reality in 2024, making history as the youngest Rookie of the Year contender with the Series.

However, it was also a dream that challenged him more than he’d imagined.

“It was definitely way tougher than I thought it would be,” Chamberlain said. “I knew it was going to be difficult, but there were definitely some new challenges that I didn’t think I would have to overcome. Just going into new tracks, even the locals are super fast. Being consistent was the hardest thing for me to learn over the whole year really, but at the end of the year I felt like we picked up our pace and we started getting some better finishes.”

A career-best third-place run at Rocket Raceway Park in September highlighted Chamberlain’s late-season stretch, giving the teenager a renewed sense of confidence heading into 2025. The new season will also bring him back to plenty of tracks he visited for the first time last year, which Chamberlain said was a key reason behind the team’s decision to come back for another season.

“There’s a lot of new tracks that I went to this past year, and coming back with that experience at those new tracks, we’ve got a little bit more notes than we would, plus some experience on my behalf,” Chamberlain said. “Just overall, it made more sense as a team and for me to come back and race with the World of Outlaws for 2025.”

When the final checkered flag flew at The Dirt Track at Charlotte to end 2024, the Wayne Gibson-owned No. 20TC team found themselves 14th in the final standings on the strength of five top 10s in 28 Feature starts. With a year of experience on the national stage behind him, Chamberlain expects to surpass all those totals in the coming year.

“Improving is the big thing,” Chamberlain said. “We finished 14th in points last year, and I think I’m fully capable of getting at least a top 10 in points this year. My personal goal is to at least get a lot of top 10 finishes. Being consistent is the big thing, especially when you’re points racing. If you can clock in a bunch of top 10 finishes, it should set you up pretty good for later in the year.”

Chamberlain will kick off his season with a pair of trips to Volusia Speedway Park, the site of DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals (Jan. 22-25) as well as Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals (Feb. 13-15). While he admitted that the “World’s Fastest Half Mile” presented one of the largest learning curves he encountered all year, Chamberlain knows what to expect this time and is confident in his potential to lay down some strong showings.

“There’s nothing like Volusia. It’s fast, and the dirt is different than anywhere else,” Chamberlain said. “Aero is a big part of it. That’s something that got me last time I was there, so I’m definitely looking forward to going back. I’m actually more excited to go back than I was last time, just because I think our team is more prepared than we were last year and I’m more prepared. So, I’m definitely excited to go back, and I definitely think I can clock in some good finishes.”

The 2025 World of Outlaws Late Models season begins with six nights of racing at Volusia Speedway Park, beginning with DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals (Jan. 22-25) followed by Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals (Feb. 13-15). To find ticket information for both events, click here.

If you can’t make it to the track, stream every lap of the 2025 World of Outlaws Late Models season live on DIRTVision.