Tanner Thorson Cooks Up A Thriller On Hasty Bake Qualifying Night

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 16, 2025) Another fight to the finish during the 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink, Thursday’s Hasty Bake Qualifying Night A-Feature came down to the final lap with Tanner Thorson holding off Ryan Bernal and Christopher Bell for the win.

On the final restart, Thorson said, “That yellow came out, and I’m like [Christopher] Bell is the last person I want behind me on a restart, so I’m looking for my guys to tell me kind of where to go, and I didn’t know, and I about gave it away when I thought Bell as to my inside, and it’s [Ryan] Bernal, and I’m like holy crap, we’re about to get our doors blown off, so it was tricky.”

Thorson’s third career preliminary night victory in 12 starts since 2014, the fight for the win began with Karter Sarff, who drove around Thorson to lead the third and fourth laps. Tight into the cushion on a Lap 5 restart, that allowed Thorson to retake the point. Battling next with Christopher Bell, the pair set sights on the leader, with Bell able to roll to the point on Lap 10.

Caution with nine to go, Bell and Thorson began trading top and bottom at opposite ends of the Tulsa Expo Raceway, with Thorson settling in the cushion to rocket back to the lead on Lap 25 before the caution waved.

Caution at the white flag, the stage was set for a green, white, checkered showdown with the battle going three deep as Ryan Bernal, who was nearly collected in the crash that caused the final restart, sticking the bottom to take the race three wide through the final lap. Burying the right rear into the cushion, Thorson held off the challenge, with Bernal nipping the final transfer into Saturday’s A-Feature at the line by 0.068-seconds.

Matt Westfall moved eight to fourth with Jacob Denney rolling 11th to fifth.

Thursday’s Hasty Bake Qualifying Night had 79 drivers on hand, bringing the running competing entry total to 292 with another 86 slated for Friday night.

The Flip Count worked its way to 39 with all drivers okay. Racing resumes Friday, January 17, 2025, with Hard Rock Hotel Casino of Tulsa Qualifying Night getting underway with Hot Laps at 4:00 P.M. followed by racing at 5:00 P.M. (CT).

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink takes place January 13-18, 2025, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

General Admission tickets are sold at the event and include access to the Pits. They are $60 per weekday and $75 on Saturday. The General Admission pass does not sell out.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

RACE RESULTS:

39th Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink

Tulsa Expo Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Thursday, January 16, 2025

Hasty Bake Qualifying Night

Car Count: 79

Event Count: 292

People of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas Heat Races (Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers)

OERB Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 938-Bradley Fezard[3]; 2. 3P-Drake Edwards[5]; 3. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]; 4. 51F-Brody Fuson[9]; 5. 28J-Joe Perry[2]; 6. 3Z-Trey Zorn[4]; 7. 54C-Chance Hull[7]; 8. 14E-Jeffrey Newell[8]; 9. C71-Carter Jensrud[6]

OERB Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Jeff Stasa[2]; 2. 17X-Gage Laney[1]; 3. 71E-Mariah Ede[8]; 4. 77J-John Klabunde[3]; 5. 41W-Brad Wyatt[4]; 6. 00K-Scott Kreutter[7]; 7. 81G-Tony Helton[6]; 8. 07-Tim Kent[9]; 9. (DNF) 98B-Joe Boyles[5]

OERB Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7M-Shane Cottle[2]; 2. 17-Sye Lynch[5]; 3. 55V-CJ Leary[9]; 4. 24S-Rodney Westhafer[4]; 5. 10H-Ryder Laplante[6]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton[8]; 7. 20G-Jay Mallory[1]; 8. 17E-Cody Beard[7]; 9. (DNF) 22S-AJ Johnson[3]

OERB Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Karter Sarff[5]; 2. 8R-Ryker Pace[2]; 3. 55F-Johnny Kent[3]; 4. 14D-David Gasper[4]; 5. 51X-Joe Walker[8]; 6. 17L-Braxton Cummings[1]; 7. 11C-Mike Woodruff[6]; 8. 13-Brandon Boggs[7]; 9. (DNS) 57R-Shelby Bosie

OERB Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 21H-Brady Bacon[5]; 2. 41P-Parker Jones[6]; 3. 54-Matt Westfall[9]; 4. 10C-Dalton Camfield[2]; 5. X-Dan Bennett[4]; 6. 31K-Kyle Beilman[7]; 7. 17H-Henry Chambers[8]; 8. 12-Katherine Legge[3]; 9. 21D-Justin Dickerson[1]

OERB Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Tanner Thorson[6]; 2. 9U-Kyle Spence[2]; 3. 81F-Frank Flud[1]; 4. 27X-Michael Hubert[5]; 5. 10X-Trevor Serbus[9]; 6. 75G-Cole Garner[8]; 7. 15W-Danny Burke[4]; 8. 99K-Robert Carson[7]; 9. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[3]

OERB Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 71W-Christopher Bell[4]; 2. 21X-Casey Shuman[2]; 3. 1A-Cole Bodine[1]; 4. 91S-Jordon Mallett[6]; 5. 45H-Robbie Price[8]; 6. 1S-Spencer Bayston[7]; 7. 11K-Cole Parker[3]; 8. 53-Sean Robbins[5]; 9. 21B-Frank Beck III[9]

OERB Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 89X-Chris Windom[3]; 2. 45B-Bradley Cox[5]; 3. 77D-Dalten Gabbard[1]; 4. 80H-Josh Hanna[2]; 5. 17A-Tom Dunkel[7]; 6. (DNF) 7N-Kris Carroll[6]; 7. (DNF) 11L-Landon Crawley[4]; 8. (DNF) 1DM-Elijah Gile[8]

OERB Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 87W-Ryan Bernal[2]; 2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]; 3. 67W-Jacob Denney[3]; 4. 2D-Matt Sherrell[7]; 5. 35S-Ben Schmidt[5]; 6. 26J-Jacob Harris[1]; 7. 29K-Brian Harvey[6]; 8. 84J-Jesse Shapel[8]

Toyota Racing Development Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined Heat/Qualifier passing points advance to the A-Feature)

TRD Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 88-Tanner Thorson[6]; 2. 9U-Kyle Spence[1]; 3. 45B-Bradley Cox[3]; 4. 54-Matt Westfall[5]; 5. 938-Bradley Fezard[4]; 6. 77D-Dalten Gabbard[9]; 7. 77J-John Klabunde[10]; 8. 51X-Joe Walker[7]; 9. 27X-Michael Hubert[8]; 10. (DNF) 51F-Brody Fuson[2]

TRD Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 5-Karter Sarff[6]; 2. 71W-Christopher Bell[5]; 3. 21X-Casey Shuman[1]; 4. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]; 5. 89X-Chris Windom[4]; 6. 15D-Andrew Deal[8]; 7. 91-Jeff Stasa[3]; 8. 10H-Ryder Laplante[10]; 9. 45H-Robbie Price[7]; 10. 17A-Tom Dunkel[9]

TRD Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 2D-Matt Sherrell[2]; 2. 7M-Shane Cottle[3]; 3. 41P-Parker Jones[5]; 4. 81F-Frank Flud[8]; 5. 3P-Drake Edwards[4]; 6. 24S-Rodney Westhafer[9]; 7. 10C-Dalton Camfield[10]; 8. 55F-Johnny Kent[7]; 9. (DNF) 17X-Gage Laney[1]; 10. (DNF) 21H-Brady Bacon[6]

TRD Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 87W-Ryan Bernal[3]; 2. 55V-CJ Leary[6]; 3. 67W-Jacob Denney[7]; 4. 8R-Ryker Pace[2]; 5. 91S-Jordon Mallett[1]; 6. 71E-Mariah Ede[5]; 7. 1A-Cole Bodine[8]; 8. 80H-Josh Hanna[10]; 9. 17-Sye Lynch[4]; 10. 14D-David Gasper[9]

Smiley’s Racing Products D-Features (Top 2 advance to the C-Feature)

Smileys Racing Products D Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1DM-Elijah Gile[3]; 2. 53-Sean Robbins[5]; 3. 17E-Cody Beard[4]; 4. 11K-Cole Parker[2]; 5. 12-Katherine Legge[6]; 6. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[7]; 7. (DNF) 15W-Danny Burke[1]; 8. (DNS) 99K-Robert Carson; 9. (DNS) 98B-Joe Boyles; 10. (DNS) 57R-Shelby Bosie

Smileys Racing Products D Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 14E-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 2. 11L-Landon Crawley[1]; 3. 22S-AJ Johnson[8]; 4. C71-Carter Jensrud[7]; 5. 20G-Jay Mallory[5]; 6. 13-Brandon Boggs[4]; 7. 84J-Jesse Shapel[3]; 8. (DNF) 21B-Frank Beck III[6]; 9. (DNF) 21D-Justin Dickerson[9]

Creek County Speedway C-Features (Top 4 advance to the B-Feature)

Creek County Speedway C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 8M-Kade Morton[1]; 2. 7N-Kris Carroll[6]; 3. 3Z-Trey Zorn[7]; 4. 35S-Ben Schmidt[2]; 5. 53-Sean Robbins[12]; 6. 1DM-Elijah Gile[11]; 7. 17L-Braxton Cummings[8]; 8. X-Dan Bennett[3]; 9. 31K-Kyle Beilman[4]; 10. 81G-Tony Helton[9]; 11. 28J-Joe Perry[5]; 12. 29K-Brian Harvey[10]

Creek County Speedway C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 1S-Spencer Bayston[4]; 2. 41W-Brad Wyatt[2]; 3. 00K-Scott Kreutter[3]; 4. 14E-Jeffrey Newell[11]; 5. 54C-Chance Hull[7]; 6. 11L-Landon Crawley[12]; 7. 10X-Trevor Serbus[5]; 8. 75G-Cole Garner[1]; 9. 17H-Henry Chambers[6]; 10. 26J-Jacob Harris[8]; 11. (DNF) 11C-Mike Woodruff[9]; 12. (DNF) 07-Tim Kent[10]

Ferguson Enterprises B-Features (Top 4 advance to the A-Feature)

Ferguson Enterprises B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 3P-Drake Edwards[1]; 2. 15D-Andrew Deal[4]; 3. 51F-Brody Fuson[10]; 4. 77D-Dalten Gabbard[3]; 5. 91S-Jordon Mallett[5]; 6. 71E-Mariah Ede[2]; 7. 3Z-Trey Zorn[15]; 8. 27X-Michael Hubert[11]; 9. 7N-Kris Carroll[14]; 10. 51X-Joe Walker[9]; 11. 1A-Cole Bodine[7]; 12. 8M-Kade Morton[13]; 13. 77J-John Klabunde[6]; 14. 17A-Tom Dunkel[12]; 15. (DNF) 10H-Ryder Laplante[8]; 16. (DNF) 35S-Ben Schmidt[16]

Ferguson Enterprises B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 21X-Casey Shuman[1]; 2. 1S-Spencer Bayston[11]; 3. 21H-Brady Bacon[5]; 4. 91-Jeff Stasa[4]; 5. 8R-Ryker Pace[2]; 6. 55F-Johnny Kent[9]; 7. 24S-Rodney Westhafer[3]; 8. 14E-Jeffrey Newell[15]; 9. 45H-Robbie Price[10]; 10. 00K-Scott Kreutter[13]; 11. 14D-David Gasper[12]; 12. 17-Sye Lynch[7]; 13. 80H-Josh Hanna[8]; 14. 41W-Brad Wyatt[14]; 15. (DNF) 10C-Dalton Camfield[6]; 16. (DNS) 17X-Gage Laney

Hasty Bake A-Feature (Top 2 lock into Saturday’s A-Main)

Hasty Bake A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 88-Tanner Thorson[1]; 2. 87W-Ryan Bernal[5]; 3. 71W-Christopher Bell[4]; 4. 54-Matt Westfall[8]; 5. 67W-Jacob Denney[11]; 6. 81F-Frank Flud[13]; 7. 9U-Kyle Spence[10]; 8. 7M-Shane Cottle[7]; 9. 51F-Brody Fuson[21]; 10. 21H-Brady Bacon[20]; 11. 89X-Chris Windom[15]; 12. 77D-Dalten Gabbard[23]; 13. 2D-Matt Sherrell[9]; 14. 91-Jeff Stasa[22]; 15. 1S-Spencer Bayston[18]; 16. 3P-Drake Edwards[17]; 17. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[14]; 18. 41P-Parker Jones[6]; 19. 15D-Andrew Deal[19]; 20. 938-Bradley Fezard[12]; 21. 45B-Bradley Cox[24]; 22. (DNF) 55V-CJ Leary[3]; 23. (DNF) 5-Karter Sarff[2]; 24. (DNF) 21X-Casey Shuman[16]

Lap Leader(s): Tanner Thorson 1-2, 5-9, 25-31; Karter Sarff 3-4; Christopher Bell 10-24

Hard Charger: Brody Fuson +12