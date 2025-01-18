Ashton Winger Returning to Full-Time World of Outlaws Action in 2025

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (January 17, 2025) – Ashton Winger won’t be a rookie when he returns to the World of Outlaws Late Models full-time in 2025, but he said it’ll still feel like his first year.

His maiden voyage with the Series came in 2020, which saw the schedule marred by the pandemic. Now, with a nearly 60-race schedule ahead, Winger said he’s excited to finally experience a complete season with The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet.

“I ran it back in 2020, but it was such a weird year. We went to Florida and then Smoky Mountain and then literally sat around for two months,” Winger said. “I’ve always been a believer in just getting out and racing. That year, we really didn’t get to do that. So, I know I did it in 2020, but this really feels like the first year that I’m actually going to do it.”

In the years since, Winger has stuck to his motto of racing as much as possible by making stops at several Midwest and Southeast events and running two full seasons on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals trail. His 2023 Hell Tour campaign culminated with the Series championship.

Winger said he’s hoping that experience will translate into more successful nights in those regions with the World of Outlaws.

“As far as the Outlaws go, they go to a few more places around home like Swainsboro, Needmore, Talladega. I mean, I was probably going to be at those races anyway,” Winger said. “They go to a fair amount in the Midwest too, and that’s kind of where I’ve made it a point to go try and race. It’s probably my favorite part of the country to go race.”

The schedule isn’t Winger’s only reason to be optimistic heading into the season though – there’s a night and day difference in his level of preparedness compared to his last World of Outlaws effort. In 2020, Winger ran the second half of the season with a pickup truck for a hauler and one chassis, yet he still managed to score a Feature win at Cedar Lake Speedway and the Rookie of the Year Award.

With more funding, more parts and more experience at his disposal, Winger sees no reason why he can’t be a nightly contender in 2025.

“We really wanted to do it last year but didn’t really feel like we had all of our ducks in a row to go do it,” Winger said. “The problem is, if you don’t go in guns blazing, ready to go every night, you get yourself in a hole. Even if we do leave Florida in a hole, it would feel better to me to be prepared to actually do it rather than going halfway. I just felt like it was the right time. Honestly, I felt like the best I’m ever going to be is racing the best guys every night, so that’s what I probably look forward to the most.”

Winger’s first test as a full-time Outlaw will come as soon as the green flag drops next week at Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals (Jan. 22-25). Even though he’s a winner at the “World’s Fastest Half Mile,” Winger said he’s never been able to truly get comfortable at the facility but hopes this will be the year he cracks the code.

“I know I won there two years ago, but it was kind of rough and wide open and the racetrack usually isn’t like that,” Winger said. “I really think it’s more me than anything. I’ve been in all types of car brands and all kinds of stuff there and I really don’t think I’ve grasped a hold of that place. Just not really ever comfortable there. But either way, I’m excited for it. Really just ready to get to racing.”

The 2025 World of Outlaws Late Models season begins with six nights of racing at Volusia Speedway Park, beginning with DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals (Jan. 22-25) followed by Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals (Feb. 13-15). To find ticket information for both events, click here.

If you can’t make it to the track, stream every lap of the 2025 World of Outlaws Late Models season live on DIRTVision.