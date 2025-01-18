Dennis Erb, Jr. Debuts New Capital Race Car During Hectic Georgia / Florida Speedweeks

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Fresh off some early season testing and last night’s open practice session at Golden Isles Speedway, Dennis Erb, Jr. is set to debut a new Capital Race Cars entry later tonight in his season opener at the Brunswick, Georgia venue. The annual running of the ‘Super Bowl of Racing’ will kick off this evening with a $12,000 paycheck up for grabs. Saturday’s showdown will then pay $25,000 to win, while Sunday’s weekend finale will be $10,000 to win. All three Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series showdowns at GIS will be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing.

Dennis will then start his journey towards a second World of Outlaws Late Model Series National Championship in a trio of series races during the ‘Sunshine Nationals’ at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida from January 23-25. A pair of $12,000 top prizes will be on the line for the ground-pounding Super Late Models next Thursday and Friday at the Daytona Beach-area speedplant leading into Saturday’s headliner that boasts a $20,000 windfall. Don’t miss a lap of the ‘Sunshine Nationals’ by tuning into DIRTVision.

The #28 team will then return to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series scene from January 30-February 1 in a trio of events at All-Tech Raceway in Ellisville, Florida before invading Ocala Speedway in Ocala, Florida for five more programs from February 4-8. The three shows at All-Tech pay $10,000, $12,000, and $15,000 to win, while the handful of battles at Ocala will shell out $7,000, $10,000, $10,000, $12,000, and $25,000 to the winner. Each of these Sunshine State throwdowns will be shown LIVE on FloRacing.

A hectic month of Speedweeks wraps up from February 10-15 in the annual ‘DIRTcar Nationals’ at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida. Following a trio of DIRTcar Racing shows to start off the week, the World of Outlaws Late Model Series will sanction the final three nights of racing action at VSP. As with the ‘Sunshine Nationals’ in January, the Outlaws nights will pay the winner $12,000, $12,000, and $20,000 respectively. Tune into each night from Volusia by accessing your account on DIRTVision.

You can also read a nightly recap from Speedweeks and view Dennis’ entire 2025 schedule by pointing your Internet browser to www.DennisErb.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, Ideal Ready Mix, Capital Race Cars, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, JRI Shocks, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com