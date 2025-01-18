HomeDirt Late Model NewsDennis Erb, Jr. Debuts New Capital Race Car During Hectic Georgia /...

Dennis Erb, Jr. Debuts New Capital Race Car During Hectic Georgia / Florida Speedweeks

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Dennis Erb, Jr. - Tyler Erb -- Mike Ruefer photo
- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Fresh off some early season testing and last night’s open practice session at Golden Isles Speedway, Dennis Erb, Jr. is set to debut a new Capital Race Cars entry later tonight in his season opener at the Brunswick, Georgia venue. The annual running of the ‘Super Bowl of Racing’ will kick off this evening with a $12,000 paycheck up for grabs. Saturday’s showdown will then pay $25,000 to win, while Sunday’s weekend finale will be $10,000 to win. All three Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series showdowns at GIS will be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing.

 Dennis will then start his journey towards a second World of Outlaws Late Model Series National Championship in a trio of series races during the ‘Sunshine Nationals’ at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida from January 23-25. A pair of $12,000 top prizes will be on the line for the ground-pounding Super Late Models next Thursday and Friday at the Daytona Beach-area speedplant leading into Saturday’s headliner that boasts a $20,000 windfall. Don’t miss a lap of the ‘Sunshine Nationals’ by tuning into DIRTVision.

 The #28 team will then return to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series scene from January 30-February 1 in a trio of events at All-Tech Raceway in Ellisville, Florida before invading Ocala Speedway in Ocala, Florida for five more programs from February 4-8. The three shows at All-Tech pay $10,000, $12,000, and $15,000 to win, while the handful of battles at Ocala will shell out $7,000, $10,000, $10,000, $12,000, and $25,000 to the winner. Each of these Sunshine State throwdowns will be shown LIVE on FloRacing.

 A hectic month of Speedweeks wraps up from February 10-15 in the annual ‘DIRTcar Nationals’ at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida. Following a trio of DIRTcar Racing shows to start off the week, the World of Outlaws Late Model Series will sanction the final three nights of racing action at VSP. As with the ‘Sunshine Nationals’ in January, the Outlaws nights will pay the winner $12,000, $12,000, and $20,000 respectively. Tune into each night from Volusia by accessing your account on DIRTVision.

 You can also read a nightly recap from Speedweeks and view Dennis’ entire 2025 schedule by pointing your Internet browser to www.DennisErb.com

 Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, Ideal Ready Mix, Capital Race Cars, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, JRI Shocks, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

 The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

 Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Kyle Larson Prevails During Monday’s 2nd Opinion Auto Center Qualifying Night

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 13, 2025) Opening the 39th...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from the Wild West Shootout – 1/11/25

Dirt Late Model News

Ashton Winger Returning to Full-Time World of Outlaws Action in 2025

  CONCORD, NC (January 17, 2025) – Ashton Winger won’t be a rookie...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Tyler Edwards Returns to Mounce/Stout Motorsports for Sophomore Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Campaign

CONCORD, NC (January 17, 2025) - Tyler “Teddy” Edwards is ready...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Tanner Thorson Cooks Up A Thriller On Hasty Bake Qualifying Night

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 16, 2025) Another fight to...
Dirt Late Model News

Golden Isles’ Super Bowl of Racing Schedule Adjusted

WAYNESVILLE, Ga. (January 11, 2025) – With an outlook for cold...
Dirt Late Model News

Jake Timm Moving Up to Full-Time World of Outlaws Late Models Competition in 2025

CONCORD, NC (January 16, 2025) – Jake Timm is set to become...
Dirt Late Model News

Super Bowl of Racing Kickstarts 2025 Season at Golden Isles

BATAVIA, Ohio (January 15, 2025) – The Lucas Oil Late Model...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Golden Isles Speedway – 1/17/25

Dirt Late Model News

Ashton Winger Returning to Full-Time World of Outlaws Action in 2025

  CONCORD, NC (January 17, 2025) – Ashton Winger won’t be a rookie when he returns...
Dirt Late Model News

Jake Timm Moving Up to Full-Time World of Outlaws Late Models Competition in 2025

CONCORD, NC (January 16, 2025) – Jake Timm is set to become the latest driver...
Dirt Late Model News

Super Bowl of Racing Kickstarts 2025 Season at Golden Isles

BATAVIA, Ohio (January 15, 2025) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, presented...
Dirt Late Model News

Tristan Chamberlain Building on Rookie Year in Advance of Sophomore World of Outlaws Campaign

CONCORD, NC (January 15, 2025) – At 17 years old, Tristan Chamberlain is already set to...
©