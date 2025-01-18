Logan Seavey Charges To Hard Rock Qualifying Night Victory

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 17, 2025) Making the late race pass for the lead, then having to fend off the ferocious pursuit of Gavin Miller through the closing laps, Logan Seavey delivered for his fourth career Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink preliminary night victory during Hard Rock Hotel Casino Tulsa Qualifying Night.

“I could still keep up with guys; I just lost a little balance really to be able to maneuver as good as I needed to in traffic, but when I could get against the cushion by myself, I could make a ton of speed, but in the feature, I could finally crawl the bottom, so we’re going in the right direction. I still feel like I made a lot of ugly laps there, but fortunately, I happen to make them at the right times and made good laps when I needed them,” explained Seavey of the race.

Rolling from seventh at the start, Seavey was on the podium in eight laps.

Chasing Ryan Timms and Gavin Miller, the fight for the lead got hot on Lap 18 as Gavin Miller tried to shoot under Timms into the third turn. Across the nose of the No. 97, Miller would make contact with Timms. Who spun to a stop.

On the contact, Miller said, “Trying to cross back on Logan, Ryan went to the bottom, and I didn’t think he was going slow up that much. I locked up the brakes, but was already too far, and hooked his bumper, and I apologized to him.”

Getting momentum, Seavey leaned into the cushion and began closing on Miller. Around to Lap 26, a misstep on the cushion by Miller put Seavey in the hunt, with a move for the lead coming the next time around. Glued to the back bumper of the No. 39 through the final four laps, Seavey slid himself through both ends of the Tulsa Expo Raceway to fend Miller by 0.221-seconds.

Seavey into his seventh Chili Bowl A-Feature, Miller’s runner-up finish locks him into his first. Tyler Courtney ran 12th to third, with Daryn Pittman and Daryn Pittman completing the top five.

Five preliminary nights yielded 392 entries officially received after cancelations, with 377 drawing in for competition. Each night saw a different car owner in victory lane. The last time was 2023, during Logan’s first Chili Bowl victory, with the first two nights seeing new car owners in victory lane, followed by KKM, Thorson, and Swindell. That same pattern has played out in 2025, with Silva and Wood each earning their first wins as car owners on Monday and Tuesday.

Saturday, January 18, opens at 8:00 A.M. with cars on track at 9:00 A.M. (CT). The features are slated to start with the double P-Mains.

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink takes place January 13-18, 2025, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

General Admission tickets are sold at the event and include access to the Pits. They are $75 on Saturday. The General Admission pass does not sell out.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

RACE RESULTS:

39th Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink

Tulsa Expo Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Friday, January 17, 2025

Hard Rock Hotel Casino Tulsa Qualifying Night

Car Count: 83

Event Count: 377

People of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas Heat Races (Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers)

OERB Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[5]; 2. 0G-Glenn Styres[1]; 3. 63-Cale Coons[3]; 4. 21-Daryn Pittman[10]; 5. 16R-Kyle Jones[6]; 6. 44K-Brody Wake[8]; 7. 83H-Sam Henderson[9]; 8. 85J-Joshua Lewis[2]; 9. 64-Andy Pake[4]; 10. (DNF) 92M-Josh Most[7]

OERB Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 40M-Chase McDermand[3]; 2. 05-Alex Midkiff[1]; 3. 46-Kenney Johnson[5]; 4. 74-Luke Hall[6]; 5. 7K-Kolton Gariss[2]; 6. 47R-Ray Brewer[4]; 7. 21T-Justin Bates[7]; 8. 8X-Jeff Schindler[8]; 9. (DNS) 48-Eric Webber; 10. (DNS) 39M-Cole Murray

OERB Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11A-Andrew Felker[3]; 2. 51-Kyle Busch[7]; 3. 56E-Tyler Edwards[2]; 4. 21K-Austin Nigh[1]; 5. 8S-Kyle Steffens[9]; 6. 51W-Curtis Jones[6]; 7. 11X-Donovan Peterson[4]; 8. (DNF) 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[5]; 9. (DNF) 33W-Rece Wommack[8]

OERB Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 86X-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[3]; 2. 20S-Landon Simon[2]; 3. 98P-Ryan Padgett[4]; 4. 57A-Daniel Robinson[9]; 5. 7-Shannon McQueen[5]; 6. 7C-Chance Morris[6]; 7. 0B-Jason Botsford[7]; 8. (DNF) 19F-Joshua Shipley[1]; 9. (DNF) 7T-Ronnie Gardner[8]

OERB Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 7P-Jason McDougal[4]; 2. 39-Logan Seavey[9]; 3. 45X-Jace Park[7]; 4. 09T-Timmy Thrash[1]; 5. 0-Johnny Murdock[2]; 6. 16-Santino Ferrucci[5]; 7. 68B-Blain Petersen[8]; 8. 0L-Kevin Carl[6]; 9. (DNF) 19X-Brenden Hires[3]

OERB Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[3]; 2. 31B-Dominic Gorden[4]; 3. 49-Cole Tinsley[2]; 4. 8W-Kaleb Montgomery[8]; 5. 17C-Devin Camfield[6]; 6. 5J-Josh Hodge[9]; 7. 1P-Terry Nichols[5]; 8. 84R-Chris Roseland[1]; 9. 20M-Malyssa Perkins[7]

OERB Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 45V-Cole Vanderheiden[1]; 2. 48H-Wout Hoffmans[2]; 3. 23C-Tyler Courtney[6]; 4. 63F-Frankie Guerrini[7]; 5. 22T-Don Droud Jr[5]; 6. 77R-Robbie Smith[4]; 7. 56X-Mark Chisholm[8]; 8. 80S-Josh Hawkins[9]; 9. 19-Greg Dennett[3]

OERB Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Justin Grant[2]; 2. 72J-Sam Johnson[6]; 3. 54Z-Michael Pickens[9]; 4. 95-Chris Andrews[8]; 5. 28-Ace McCarthy[1]; 6. 8D-Jeffrey Abbey[7]; 7. 36-Taylor Courtney[4]; 8. 20-Tadd Holliman[3]; 9. (DNF) 17K-Tim Creech II[5]

OERB Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 14J-TJ Smith[2]; 2. 5U-Michael Faccinto[4]; 3. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[5]; 4. 44X-Wesley Smith[7]; 5. 2P-Cameron La Rose[8]; 6. 15-Travis Miniea[1]; 7. 00P-Broc Elliott[9]; 8. 22M-Marc Dailey[3]; 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett[6]

Toyota Racing Development Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined Heat/Qualifier passing points advance to the A-Feature)

TRD Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 87-Justin Grant[3]; 2. 7P-Jason McDougal[5]; 3. 5U-Michael Faccinto[2]; 4. 39-Logan Seavey[6]; 5. 86X-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[4]; 6. 20S-Landon Simon[7]; 7. 46-Kenney Johnson[1]; 8. 0G-Glenn Styres[8]; 9. 49-Cole Tinsley[10]; 10. (DNF) 17C-Devin Camfield[9]

TRD Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 2. 67-Ryan Timms[6]; 3. 23C-Tyler Courtney[2]; 4. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[1]; 5. 72J-Sam Johnson[5]; 6. 16R-Kyle Jones[10]; 7. 14J-TJ Smith[3]; 8. 2P-Cameron La Rose[9]; 9. 48H-Wout Hoffmans[7]; 10. 05-Alex Midkiff[8]

TRD Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 21-Daryn Pittman[4]; 2. 45V-Cole Vanderheiden[2]; 3. 63F-Frankie Guerrini[1]; 4. 57A-Daniel Robinson[3]; 5. 44K-Brody Wake[10]; 6. 40M-Chase McDermand[5]; 7. 51-Kyle Busch[6]; 8. 63-Cale Coons[9]; 9. 8S-Kyle Steffens[7]; 10. (DNF) 98P-Ryan Padgett[8]

TRD Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 56E-Tyler Edwards[9]; 2. 54Z-Michael Pickens[6]; 3. 11A-Andrew Felker[5]; 4. 44X-Wesley Smith[1]; 5. 31B-Dominic Gorden[3]; 6. 8W-Kaleb Montgomery[10]; 7. 74-Luke Hall[8]; 8. 5J-Josh Hodge[7]; 9. (DNF) 45X-Jace Park[4]; 10. (DNF) 95-Chris Andrews[2]

Smiley’s Racing Products D-Features (Top 2 advance to the C-Feature)

Smileys Racing Products D Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7T-Ronnie Gardner[6]; 2. 80S-Josh Hawkins[1]; 3. 11X-Donovan Peterson[2]; 4. 84R-Chris Roseland[8]; 5. 17K-Tim Creech II[9]; 6. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[4]; 7. 8X-Jeff Schindler[3]; 8. 22M-Marc Dailey[5]; 9. 20M-Malyssa Perkins[7]; 10. (DNF) 48-Eric Webber[10]; 11. (DNF) 92M-Josh Most[11]; 12. (DNS) 19X-Brenden Hires

Smileys Racing Products D Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 36-Taylor Courtney[2]; 2. 20-Tadd Holliman[4]; 3. 64-Andy Pake[9]; 4. 33W-Rece Wommack[5]; 5. 1P-Terry Nichols[1]; 6. 0L-Kevin Carl[3]; 7. (DNF) 19F-Joshua Shipley[7]; 8. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]; 9. (DNF) 19-Greg Dennett[10]; 10. (DNF) 85J-Joshua Lewis[6]; 11. (DNS) 39M-Cole Murray

Creek County Speedway C-Features (Top 4 advance to the B-Feature)

Creek County Speedway C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 7T-Ronnie Gardner[11]; 2. 8D-Jeffrey Abbey[3]; 3. 21K-Austin Nigh[1]; 4. 7-Shannon McQueen[2]; 5. 51W-Curtis Jones[6]; 6. 16-Santino Ferrucci[7]; 7. 0-Johnny Murdock[5]; 8. 0B-Jason Botsford[10]; 9. (DNF) 56X-Mark Chisholm[8]; 10. (DNF) 00P-Broc Elliott[4]; 11. (DNF) 77R-Robbie Smith[9]; 12. (DNF) 80S-Josh Hawkins[12]

Creek County Speedway C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 22T-Don Droud Jr[2]; 2. 28-Ace McCarthy[5]; 3. 83H-Sam Henderson[3]; 4. 7K-Kolton Gariss[4]; 5. 36-Taylor Courtney[11]; 6. 09T-Timmy Thrash[1]; 7. 7C-Chance Morris[6]; 8. 20-Tadd Holliman[12]; 9. 47R-Ray Brewer[8]; 10. 15-Travis Miniea[10]; 11. 21T-Justin Bates[9]; 12. 68B-Blain Petersen[7]

Ferguson Enterprises B-Features (Top 4 advance to the A-Feature)

Ferguson Enterprises B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[3]; 2. 8W-Kaleb Montgomery[5]; 3. 2P-Cameron La Rose[7]; 4. 48H-Wout Hoffmans[9]; 5. 63-Cale Coons[8]; 6. 7T-Ronnie Gardner[11]; 7. 51-Kyle Busch[1]; 8. 8D-Jeffrey Abbey[12]; 9. 44K-Brody Wake[2]; 10. 7-Shannon McQueen[14]; 11. 21K-Austin Nigh[13]; 12. 74-Luke Hall[6]; 13. (DNF) 20S-Landon Simon[4]; 14. (DNF) 49-Cole Tinsley[10]; 15. (DNS) 95-Chris Andrews; 16. (DNS) 98P-Ryan Padgett

Ferguson Enterprises B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 40M-Chase McDermand[1]; 2. 16R-Kyle Jones[4]; 3. 31B-Dominic Gorden[2]; 4. 14J-TJ Smith[5]; 5. 44X-Wesley Smith[3]; 6. 45X-Jace Park[9]; 7. 46-Kenney Johnson[6]; 8. 28-Ace McCarthy[14]; 9. 8S-Kyle Steffens[10]; 10. 05-Alex Midkiff[11]; 11. 22T-Don Droud Jr[13]; 12. 83H-Sam Henderson[15]; 13. 0G-Glenn Styres[7]; 14. 5J-Josh Hodge[8]; 15. (DNF) 17C-Devin Camfield[12]; 16. (DNF) 7K-Kolton Gariss[16]

Hard Rock Hotel Casino Tulsa A-Feature (Top 2 lock into Saturday’s A-Main)

Hard Rock Tulsa A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[7]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller[3]; 3. 23C-Tyler Courtney[12]; 4. 21-Daryn Pittman[5]; 5. 87-Justin Grant[8]; 6. 56E-Tyler Edwards[4]; 7. 5U-Michael Faccinto[11]; 8. 86X-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[15]; 9. 72J-Sam Johnson[13]; 10. 11A-Andrew Felker[9]; 11. 14J-TJ Smith[24]; 12. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[17]; 13. 57A-Daniel Robinson[14]; 14. 31B-Dominic Gorden[22]; 15. 67-Ryan Timms[1]; 16. 54Z-Michael Pickens[2]; 17. 63F-Frankie Guerrini[16]; 18. 40M-Chase McDermand[18]; 19. 48H-Wout Hoffmans[23]; 20. 8W-Kaleb Montgomery[19]; 21. (DNF) 7P-Jason McDougal[6]; 22. (DNF) 2P-Cameron La Rose[21]; 23. (DNF) 45V-Cole Vanderheiden[10]; 24. (DNF) 16R-Kyle Jones[20]

Lap Leader(s): Ryan Timms 1-17; Gavin Miller 18-26; Logan Seavey 27-30

Hard Charger: T.J. Smith +13