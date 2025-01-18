HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's photos from Golden Isles Speedway - 1/17/25 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Golden Isles Speedway – 1/17/25 Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News Published on January 18, 2025 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Tyler Bruening - Dalton Wilson -- Mike Ruefer photo - Advertisement - 30 photos - Advertisement - Search Recent articles Sprint Car & Midget News Buddy Kofoid, Roth Motorsports Ready for 2025 After Kofoid’s Historic Rookie Campaign The Californian pieced together potentially the best rookie year in Series... Sprint Car & Midget News Christopher Bell Back On Top Of The O’Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race of Champions Bryan Hulbert - TULSA, Okla. (January 13, 2025) Fresh off winning... Sprint Car & Midget News Landon Brooks Breaks Through During Tuesday’s Warren CAT Qualifying Night Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 14, 2025) Becoming the 54th... Dirt Late Model News Jake Timm Moving Up to Full-Time World of Outlaws Late Models Competition in 2025 CONCORD, NC (January 16, 2025) – Jake Timm is set to become... Dirt Late Model News Golden Isles’ Super Bowl of Racing Schedule Adjusted WAYNESVILLE, Ga. (January 11, 2025) – With an outlook for cold... Sprint Car & Midget News Kyle Larson Prevails During Monday’s 2nd Opinion Auto Center Qualifying Night Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 13, 2025) Opening the 39th... Dirt Late Model News Tristan Chamberlain Building on Rookie Year in Advance of Sophomore World of Outlaws Campaign CONCORD, NC (January 15, 2025) – At 17 years old, Tristan Chamberlain is... Dirt Late Model News Ashton Winger Returning to Full-Time World of Outlaws Action in 2025 CONCORD, NC (January 17, 2025) – Ashton Winger won’t be a rookie... RELATED ARTICLES Dirt Late Model News Tyler Bruening Achieves First Career Lucas Oil Victory WAYNESVILLE, GA (January 17, 2025) – On lap 42, Tyler Bruening reclaimed the lead... Dirt Late Model News Dennis Erb, Jr. Debuts New Capital Race Car During Hectic Georgia / Florida Speedweeks (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Fresh off some early season testing and last night’s open practice session at... Dirt Late Model News Ashton Winger Returning to Full-Time World of Outlaws Action in 2025 CONCORD, NC (January 17, 2025) – Ashton Winger won’t be a rookie when he returns... Dirt Late Model News Jake Timm Moving Up to Full-Time World of Outlaws Late Models Competition in 2025 CONCORD, NC (January 16, 2025) – Jake Timm is set to become the latest driver... Dirt Late Model News Super Bowl of Racing Kickstarts 2025 Season at Golden Isles BATAVIA, Ohio (January 15, 2025) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, presented...