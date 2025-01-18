Tyler Bruening Achieves First Career Lucas Oil Victory

- Advertisement -

WAYNESVILLE, GA (January 17, 2025) – On lap 42, Tyler Bruening reclaimed the lead from Daulton Wilson and pulled away in the closing laps for his first career win in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing, during the opening night of the Super Bowl of Racing at Golden Isles Speedway on Friday night.

The Decorah, Iowa native led the first six laps before giving the lead to Wilson, who maintained his position until he had to slow down for a car that was crosswise in front of him on lap 41. Though Bruening had dropped to third, he regained speed in the final laps, overtaking Wilson to become the 93rd different winner in the 21-year history of the series.

Jonathan Davenport passed Brandon Overton in the final laps to secure second place. Overton finished third, with Devin Moran and Brian Shirley completing the top five drivers.

Not only was it Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the first time in his career, but it was also Bruening’s first-ever win in a national touring series event.

“I can’t describe it,” said an emotional Bruening after earning his win. “It’s the hardest thing I have ever done. Those guys [Wilson and Overton] got by me. We had a good hot rod all night; everything was a first for me tonight. I set a new track record; I have never done that before. I won a heat against some of the best in the business. I drove my butt off in the feature. My emotions are high; I don’t know what to say. I am on the verge of just breaking down here. Oh man, I can’t tell you how hard it’s been. The ups and downs, how difficult this sport is, and how good everybody really is.”

“I am so blessed to wheel this hot rod here tonight. We’ve been through a lot. We have worked our butt off, and I couldn’t be prouder. My crew chief Zeb [Holksevick] deserves this. My mom, my sister, and my brother, watch me every night.”

Davenport, who started in ninth place, came to life late in the race to secure the runner-up spot behind Bruening.

“That’s awesome for Tyler to win. I saw he fell back, and then he got rolling on the top, so he did a great job keeping his composure and finding a new line. Congratulations to him. I stole one from him a couple of years ago at Knoxville. I had that in the back of my mind. Thanks to my guys, we had a good car there, we just needed a little bit more. I am never satisfied and think I can be a little better. I know some things we need to work on. We always run well here but haven’t won in a while. It’s really tough.”

In his return to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing this year in the Longhorn Factory Car, Overton rounded out the Big River Steel Podium in third.

“I was content to running second to Daulton. I knew he had a 2 compound on and I was thinking this is Brunswick. The bottom is going to clean up, we are going to single file and he’ll start backing up, and then all of a sudden here comes Bruening blowing by. What do you do? It’s the first night; I am so excited for this year. We run in the top three of a Lucas Oil race. We have so much more room to go.”

The winner’s Greg Bruening-owned Skyline Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Quick Supply Company, Truck Country, Olson Explosives, Bilstein Shocks, Bruening Rock Products, and Brown’s Heavy Equipment.

Completing the top ten were Jimmy Owens, Brandon Sheppard, Max Blair, Garrett Alberson, and Daulton Wilson.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Super Bowl of Racing | Night 1

Friday, January 17, 2025

Golden Isles Speedway – Brunswick, GA

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Tyler Bruening | 14.687 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Ryan Gustin | 14.711 seconds

Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 16-Tyler Bruening[1]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton[5]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport[3]; 4. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[9]; 5. 2-Cody Overton[4]; 6. 7-Ross Robinson[10]; 7. 1-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 8. 60-Dan Ebert[8]; 9. 23-Beckham Malone[6]; 10. 388-Jackson Hise[11]; 11. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[7]

Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 18D-Daulton Wilson[1]; 2. 93-Carson Ferguson[4]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[5]; 4. 74X-Ethan Dotson[7]; 5. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 6. 19M-Spencer Hughes[8]; 7. 76N-Blair Nothdurft[6]; 8. 44-Chris Madden[9]; 9. 20-Jimmy Owens[3]; 10. 14-Haiden Cowan[10]; 11. (DNS) 99B-Boom Briggs

Cool-It Thermo-Tec Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin[1]; 2. 3S-Brian Shirley[2]; 3. 22*-Drake Troutman[4]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 5. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 6. 10-Garrett Smith[5]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith[8]; 8. 111R-Steven Roberts[9]; 9. 9Y-Levi Yetter[7]; 10. 93L-Cory Lawler[10]; 11. 51-Chad Tuten[11]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 99-Devin Moran[2]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]; 3. 111-Max Blair[3]; 4. 09-Michael Leach[5]; 5. 9-Tim McCreadie[4]; 6. 5-Mark Whitener[8]; 7. 6-Clay Harris[9]; 8. 81J-Jack Riggs[6]; 9. 59-Trey Mills[7]; 10. 79-Donald McIntosh[10]; 11. 17Z-Seth Zacharias[11]

Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 2-Cody Overton[1]; 2. 1-Brandon Sheppard[5]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 4. 19M-Spencer Hughes[4]; 5. 20-Jimmy Owens[10]; 6. 60-Dan Ebert[7]; 7. 76N-Blair Nothdurft[6]; 8. 7-Ross Robinson[3]; 9. 44-Chris Madden[8]; 10. 23-Beckham Malone[9]; 11. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[13]; 12. 14-Haiden Cowan[12]; 13. 388-Jackson Hise[11]; 14. (DNS) 99B-Boom Briggs

UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 9-Tim McCreadie[2]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 3. 5-Mark Whitener[4]; 4. 10-Garrett Smith[3]; 5. 81J-Jack Riggs[8]; 6. 17SS-Brenden Smith[5]; 7. 6-Clay Harris[6]; 8. 79-Donald McIntosh[12]; 9. 93L-Cory Lawler[11]; 10. 59-Trey Mills[10]; 11. 9Y-Levi Yetter[9]; 12. 17Z-Seth Zacharias[14]; 13. 111R-Steven Roberts[7]; 14. 51-Chad Tuten[13]

Super Bowl of Racing | Night 1 Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos – Start – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Pay

1 – 1 – 16 – Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – $12,000

2 – 9 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – $6,000

3 – 5 – 76 – Brandon Overton – Evans, GA – $3,500

4 – 4 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – $2,800

5 – 6 – 3S – Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – $2,500

6 – 23 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – $2,300

7 – 19 – 1 – Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – $2,200

8 – 12 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – $2,100

9 – 8 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – $2,050

10 – 3 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – $2,000

11 – 20 – 1T – Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – $1,600

12 – 13 – 28 – Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – $1,400

13 – 10 – 22* – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – $1,200

14 – 14 – 40B – Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – $1,100

15 – 15 – 74X – Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – $1,050

16 – 7 – 93 – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – $1,000

17 – 27 – 60 – Dan Ebert – Lake Shore, MN – $100

18 – 18 – 9 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – $1,000

19 – 24 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – $1,000

20 – 16 – 9 – Michael Leach – Sun River, MT – $1,000

21 – 22 – 5 – Mark Whitener – Middleburg, FL – $1,000

22 – 21 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Chandler, AZ – $1,000

23 – 25 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – $100

24 – 11 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – $1,000

25 – 26 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – $100

26 – 28 – 79 – Donald McIntosh – Dawsonville, GA – $100

27 – 17 – 2 – Cody Overton – Thomson, GA – $1,000

28 – 2 – 19R – Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 44

Victory Fuel Pole Sitter: Tyler Bruening

Lap Leaders: Tyler Bruening (Laps 1-6); Daulton Wilson (Laps 7-41); Tyler Bruening (Laps 42-50)

Wieland Feature Winner: Tyler Bruening

Margin of Victory: 1.134 seconds

Coltman Farms Racing Cautions: Donald McIntosh (Lap 6); Ryan Gustin (Lap 12); Donald McIntosh (Lap 19); Ross Robinson (Lap 45)

Series Provisionals: Jimmy Owens; Ross Robinson

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Emergency Provisionals: Clay Harris; Brenden Smith; Dan Ebert; Donald McIntosh

Track Provisional: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Tyler Bruening, Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Overton

Penske Shocks Top 5: Tyler Bruening, Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Overton, Devin Moran, Brian Shirley

Hoker Trucking Hard Charger of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Advanced 17 Positions)

Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Brandon Sheppard

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Dennis Erb, Jr.

MD3 Most Laps Led: Daulton Wilson (35 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Fastest Lap of the Race: Tyler Bruening (Lap 5 | 15.227 seconds)

Slicker Graphics Slickest Move of the Race: Tyler Bruening

Hard Luck Award: Daulton Wilson

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Zeb Holkesvik (Tyler Bruening)

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Brian Shirley (14.924 seconds)

Time of Race: 25 minutes 49 seconds

Big River Steel Chase for the Championship Presented by ARP Point Standings:

Pos – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Points – Pay

1 – 16 – Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 260 – $12,000

2 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 230 – $6,000

3 – 76 – Brandon Overton – Evans, GA – 220 – $3,500

4 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 210 – $2,800

5 – 3S – Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 205 – $2,500

6 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – 200 – $2,300

7 – 1 – Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 195 – $2,200

8 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 190 – $2,100

9 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – 185 – $2,050

10 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – 180 – $2,000

11 – 1T – Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 175 – $1,600

12 – 28 – Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 170 – $1,400

13 – 22* – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 165 – $1,200

14 – 40B – Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 160 – $1,100

15 – 74X – Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 155 – $1,050

16 – 93 – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – 150 – $1,000

17 – 60 – Dan Ebert – Lake Shore, MN – 145 – $100

18 – 9 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 140 – $1,000

19 – 19R – Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 135 – $1,000

20 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – 135 – $1,000

21 – 9 – Michael Leach – Sun River, MT – 130 – $1,000

22 – 79 – Donald McIntosh – Dawsonville, GA – 125 – $100

23 – 5 – Mark Whitener – Middleburg, FL – 125 – $1,000

24 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 125 – $1,000

25 – 2 – Cody Overton – Thomson, GA – 125 – $1,000

26 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Chandler, AZ – 125 – $1,000

27 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – 125 – $100

28 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – 125 – $100

29 – 19M – Spencer Hughes – Meridian, MS – 120 – $100

30 – 10 – Garrett Smith – Madison, GA – 120 – $100

31 – 76N – Blair Nothdurft – Renner, SD – 115 – $100

32 – 81J – Jack Riggs – Nolensville, TN – 115 – $100

33 – 44 – Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 110 – $100

34 – 93L – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA – 110 – $100

35 – 23 – Beckham Malone – Rock Hill, SC – 105 – $100

36 – 59 – Trey Mills – St. Augustine, FL – 105 – $100

37 – 22 – Daniel Hilsabeck – Earlham, IA – 100 – $100

38 – 9Y – Levi Yetter – Cabot, PA – 100 – $100

39 – 14 – Haiden Cowan – Rincon, GA – 95 – $100

40 – 17Z – Seth Zacharias – Vestal, NY – 95 – $100

41 – 388 – Jackson Hise – Ocala, FL – 90 – $100

42 – 111R – Steven Roberts – Sylvester, GA – 90 – $100

43 – 51 – Chad Tuten – Blackshear, GA – 85 – $100

44 – 99B – Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – 50 – $0