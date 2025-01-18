Tyler Edwards Returns to Mounce/Stout Motorsports for Sophomore Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Campaign

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (January 17, 2025) – Tyler “Teddy” Edwards is ready to translate racing lessons into success approaching his second year with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota in 2025.

The Salina, OK native will again pilot the No. 56 for Mounce/Stout Motorsports during the 27-race season. This time with a better understanding of his car’s setup and the team that surrounds him.

“I feel like we’ve learned a lot in the whole year,” Edwards said. “There were a lot of different racetracks that I get to go back to and some new ones. I think the biggest thing is that our notebook is thicker for how I like to drive, what I like out of a racecar, and Jay got that figured out. So, I feel like we’re gonna have a really good year. I think we should be competing for wins anyway, and I know we were close, but I wanna win a couple of races this year and be in the mix for points.”

The 31-year-old racer made his presence on the Xtreme Outlaw Midget circuit for the first time in 2024, driving to seven top-10 finishes and a season-high fourth-place finish at Atomic Speedway – earning him a ninth-place points finish.

With a full year of national Midget racing completed, Edwards said he is more comfortable than ever in a Midget encompassing a well-rounded understanding of the tracks the Series is visiting in the new season.

“One hundred percent way more comfortable,” Edwards said. “With the racetracks, not knowing any is a big deal. Now that I’ve raced at all these places, we’re gonna be good I feel like anyways. Knowing (the tracks) is really the biggest thing on how to approach setup stuff for most of these nights. I won’t have a sophomore slump, that’s for sure.”

Building from rookie experience on a national Midget schedule, Edwards knows he can do more inside the car to help him stay competitive through an event with his Mounce/Stout team.

“Really, it’s car control,” Edwards said. “I feel like I have really good car control as it is, but some nights it’s about the right adjustments in the cockpit to compensate for my car control. That’s about it. We’re right there with them. I think if we’ve got everything lined up with the right people around us, we’ll be in the mix.”

Edwards’ car owner, Jay Mounce, said he’s optimistic about seeing his driver continue to gain confidence with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, giving Edwards a chance to visit Victory Lane for the first time with his team.

“I think Teddy’s going to be much better this year after having the whole season under his belt,” Mounce said. “Last year, he felt more confident than he really was, and it was not knowing what to expect. Even coming into a week like the Chili Bowl, he’s gas, he’s ready to rock and roll.”

Mounce has seen what top-level performance looks like, as his former driver Chase McDermand won six Series Features for Mounce/Stout Motorsports in the 2023 Xtreme Outlaw Midgets season, finishing fifth in points.

Knowing that 2024 was a growing year for the program, Mounce has high hopes that Edwards will show what they have been building toward with more races behind the wheel of his race car.

“We’ve had some really good guys come through our program and end up in a lot better places than we could have gotten them to this point,” Mounce said. “We knew that we were in for a growing year because we didn’t have anybody that had raced through Midgets up to (2024) at all, it was more Micros or Sprint Cars.

“Ted could have finished on the podium a couple of nights last year, but one thing or another kept us back from doing so. He’s had some success, and I feel like going into the second year with confidence and getting another opportunity to build on what he’s learned last year, he’s gonna show some success this year.”

From the season-opening race at Farmer City Raceway to the season finale at Millbridge Speedway, Mounce said he enjoys the family-oriented atmosphere of the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets that makes traveling for the Tulsa, OK-based team worth every second of his time.

“I think (Xtreme) is the best deal going right now,” Mounce said. “I feel like everybody’s part of the team, whether we’re car owners or drivers or crew members or Xtreme employees, it’s more family-oriented than it is at some of the other levels. Everybody gets treated the same and that makes it easier for me with as many cars as we try to bring.”

Edwards enters his second season with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota at Farmer City Raceway's Illini 100 on Thursday-Saturday, April 10-12.

