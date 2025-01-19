COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Releases 2025 Schedule

- Advertisement -

34 Confirmed Dates at 13 Facilities Dot Upcoming Slate

CONWAY, Ark. (01/18/25) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) has released their 2025 schedule. With a few dates still to be finalized, this year’s docket already includes 34 confirmed dates at 13 facilities.

“We’ve been working hard on this schedule, and I’m so thankful to have so many tracks who wanted to be a part of our schedule for this year. We did our best to accommodate as many as possible and still have a few dates to work out, but man this is an exciting time for our series,” said CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan. “We couldn’t do what we do without these tracks believing in us along with all our great racers, fans, and marketing partners. We can’t wait to launch the 2025 season on March 7 – 8 at Boothill Speedway.”

The 2025 campaign opens with the sixth annual Ronny Adams Memorial at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) on March 7 – 8 with a weekend that includes a $5,000-to-win event on Friday and $10,000-to-win program on Saturday.

A busy slat crisscrosses Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Mississippi.

A series record, 16 events paying $10,000 or more, is included on this year’s campaign.

The CCSDS will hook horns with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Late Model Series in four co-sanctioned rounds of racing. On August 22 – 23 the Sooner State Showdown will be held at Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.) with a $10,000 winner’s check on the line on Friday, followed by a $30,000 winner’s check on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the tours will go head-to-head on October 10 – 11 in the inaugural Bayou Classic at Boothill Speedway, where racers clash for a $10,000 top prize on Friday with a whopping $50,000 winner’s check on Saturday.

The 2025 CCSDS campaign draws to a close on Oct. 24 – 25 with the 46th annual Spooker at Oklahoma’s Tri-State Speedway. The first year for the CCSDS to sanction the event is marked with a $5,000-to-win program on Friday and a $10,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

2025 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Schedule

March 7: 6th annual Ronny Adams Memorial – Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) – $5,000-to-win

March 8: 6th annual Ronny Adams Memorial – Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) – $10,000-to-win

March 14: TBA

March 15: Springfield (Mo.) Raceway – $5,000-to-win

March 28: Hunt County Raceway (Greenville, Texas) – $5,000-to-win

March 29: Texarkana (Ark.) Speedway – $5,000-to-win

April 18: Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.) – $5,000-to-win

April 19: Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.) – $10,000-to-win

April 25: The Kegger – Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, Okla.) – $5,000-to-win

April 26: The Kegger – Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, Okla.) – $10,000-to-win

May 9: Ed Rinehart Memorial – Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) – $10,000-to-win

May 10: Bad Boy 98 – Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) – $12,000-to-win

May 16: The Rev (Monroe, La.) – $5,000-to-win

May 17: Texarkana (Ark.) 67 Speedway – $5,000-to-win

June 6: TBA

June 7: Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.) – $5,000-to-win

June 13: Clash at The Mag – Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.) – $5,000-to-win

June 14: Clash at The Mag – Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.) – $12,000-to-win

July 11: TBA

July 12: Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.) – $5,000-to-win

July 18: 3rd annual Steve Rushin Memorial – Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) – $5,000-to-win

July 19: 3rd annual Steve Rushin Memorial – Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) – $5,000-to-win

July 31: TBA

August 1: Humboldt (Kan.) Speedway – $10,000-to-win

August 2: Caney Valley (Kan.) Speedway – $10,000-to-win

August 21: Tri-State Speedway (Pocoola, Okla.) – $10,000-to-win

*August 22: Sooner State Showdown – Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.) – $10,000-to-win

*August 23: Sooner State Showdown – Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.) – $30,000-to-win

August 29: 11th annual Ron Jenkins Memorial – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.) – $7,000-to-win

August 30: 11th annual Ron Jenkins Memorial – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.) – $10,000-to-win

August 31: Springfield (Mo.) Raceway – $5,000-to-win

Sept. 12: The Rev (Monroe, La.) – $5,000-to-win

Sept. 13: The Rev (Monroe, La.) – $5,000-to-win

Sept. 19-20: Cotton Pickin’ – Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.) – $20,000-to-win

*Oct. 10: Bayou Classic – Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) – $10,000-to-win

*Oct. 11: Bayou Classic – Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) – $50,000-to-win

Oct. 24: 46th annual Spooker – Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, Okla.) – $5,000-to-win

Oct. 25: 46th annual Spooker – Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, Okla.) – $10,000-to-win

*Co-Sanctioned by World of Outlaws Late Model Series