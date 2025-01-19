Kyle Larson Is A Three Time Chili Bowl Champion

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 18, 2025) Leading start to finish through Saturday’s 39th annual Chil Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink, Kyle Larson parked in Victory Lane for the third time in his career in the Paul Silva owned HendrickCars.com/FloRacing No. 1k.

“We had a great car. Paul Silva has been working really hard on the Midget the last three years, and for as bad as we were in 2022 with the same car, to come away with a Chili Bowl win feels great, especially with how difficult Monday was,” said Larson.

Getting the point over Landon Brooks to start the 40-lap feature, the Matt Wood Racing No. 57w, making his first feature starter, had to contend with Daison Pursley. Taking second on Lap 13, Pursley and Larson were quick to find traffic, with Larson’s night nearly ending as a pair of slower cars came together. Over the front of Brenham Crouch, Larson somehow kept rolling.

“Being at the back of the pack, they can be impatient, and they came together and stopped right in front of me and had to ramp over his left front, and it stalled midair, so when I landed, I was like, please, please refire, and it did,” said Larson of the near race-ending moment.

Running every line, and at times the wall to keep pace over Pursley, the pair again had slower traffic bring the fight for the lead into view, while Pursley continued to be stalked by Landon Brooks.

Back to green after a late race caution as a front stretch banner became torn and pulled on the track right as Larson slipped and climbed the wall, the final dash to the finish saw Larson and Pursley all over the cushion, with the CB Industries No. 86 making one final charge, but not able to overtake as Larson captured the win by 0.365-seconds.

Making the run from eight, Shane Golobic made it to third in the closing laps, with ninth-starting Ryan Bernal following to fourth. Landon Brooks completed the top five.

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink saw 377 competing entries out of 392 entries received. Saturday’s A-Feature has seven first-time starters. The driver making the biggest run through the alphabet was Montana’s Joe Perry who races six times from the N-Feature to the I-Feature. Jonathan Beason made the biggest charge into the A-Feature with a run from a Creek County Speedway C-Feature. Saturday started with the P-Features. The week included 134 overall races.

The 40th annual Chil Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink happens January 12-17, 2026, at the SageNet Center at Expo Square.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals.

RACE RESULTS:

39th Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink

Tulsa Expo Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Saturday, January 18, 2025

Event Count: 377

A-Feature:

A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 1K-Kyle Larson[1]; 2. 86-Daison Pursley[3]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic[8]; 4. 87W-Ryan Bernal[9]; 5. 57W-Landon Brooks[2]; 6. 71-Michael Kofoid[14]; 7. 39-Logan Seavey[4]; 8. 97-Gavin Miller[7]; 9. 68K-Emerson Axsom[6]; 10. 71W-Christopher Bell[12]; 11. 41-Corey Day[15]; 12. 29S-Hank Davis[16]; 13. 29-Tim Buckwalter[22]; 14. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[21]; 15. 23C-Tyler Courtney[17]; 16. 81F-Frank Flud[23]; 17. 67W-Jacob Denney[18]; 18. 87-Justin Grant[19]; 19. 1C-Brenham Crouch[10]; 20. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[11]; 21. 56E-Tyler Edwards[24]; 22. (DNF) 97K-Kale Drake[13]; 23. (DNF) 88-Tanner Thorson[5]; 24. (DNF) 8J-Jonathan Beason[20]

Lap Leader: Kyle Larson 1-40

Hard Charger: Tim Buckwalter +9

MPV Express 67 Speedway Pole Dash

1K-Kyle Larson, 00:12.005[1]; 2. 57W-Landon Brooks, 00:12.489[2]

57W-Landon Brooks, 00:12.682[1]; 2. 86-Daison Pursley[2]

86-Daison Pursley, 00:11.752[2]; 2. 39-Logan Seavey, 00:11.844[1]

86-Daison Pursley, 00:11.693[2]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson, 00:12.185[1]

86-Daison Pursley, 00:11.625[2]; 2. 68K-Emerson Axsom, 00:12.361[1]

86-Daison Pursley, 00:11.687[2]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:12.070[1]

86-Daison Pursley, 00:11.975[2]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:12.234[1]

86-Daison Pursley, 00:11.754[2]; 2. 87W-Ryan Bernal, 00:11.997[1]

86-Daison Pursley, 00:11.998[2]; 2. 1C-Brenham Crouch, 00:12.171[1]

Ferguson Enterprises B-Features: Top 7 advance to the A-Feature.

B Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]; 2. 97K-Kale Drake[8]; 3. 41-Corey Day[3]; 4. 23C-Tyler Courtney[2]; 5. 87-Justin Grant[7]; 6. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 7. 81F-Frank Flud[10]; 8. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[6]; 9. 54-Matt Westfall[5]; 10. 5U-Michael Faccinto[12]; 11. 19T-Mitchel Moles[13]; 12. 41D-Derek Hagar[20]; 13. 21J-Kameron Key[9]; 14. 7M-Shane Cottle[15]; 15. 51B-Joe B Miller[11]; 16. 72J-Sam Johnson[16]; 17. 14J-TJ Smith[17]; 18. 57-Kaylee Bryson[14]; 19. 98-Tanner Carrick[18]; 20. (DNF) 32T-Trey Marcham[19]

B Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 71W-Christopher Bell[2]; 2. 71-Michael Kofoid[1]; 3. 29S-Hank Davis[11]; 4. 67W-Jacob Denney[7]; 5. 8J-Jonathan Beason[17]; 6. 29-Tim Buckwalter[5]; 7. 56E-Tyler Edwards[9]; 8. 86X-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[14]; 9. 5P-Justin Peck[13]; 10. 43-Gunnar Setser[6]; 11. 52-Blake Hahn[10]; 12. 21-Daryn Pittman[4]; 13. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[8]; 14. 27B-Jake Bubak[19]; 15. 55A-Jake Swanson[18]; 16. 9U-Kyle Spence[12]; 17. 55X-Kevin Thomas Jr[20]; 18. 51F-Brody Fuson[16]; 19. (DNF) 71M-Brent Crews[3]; 20. (DNF) 4Y-Jett Yantis[15]

Creek County Speedway C-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding B-Feature

C Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 72J-Sam Johnson[2]; 2. 14J-TJ Smith[7]; 3. 98-Tanner Carrick[6]; 4. 32T-Trey Marcham[1]; 5. 41D-Derek Hagar[4]; 6. 19R-Ricky Thornton Jr[9]; 7. 21H-Brady Bacon[5]; 8. 67-Ryan Timms[16]; 9. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[8]; 10. 27W-Colby Copeland[11]; 11. 7AU-Harry Stewart[18]; 12. 55V-CJ Leary[19]; 13. 57A-Daniel Robinson[12]; 14. 91-Jeff Stasa[13]; 15. 8K-KJ Snow[17]; 16. 45J-Roger Crockett[20]; 17. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[14]; 18. 3P-Drake Edwards[15]; 19. 77D-Dalten Gabbard[10]; 20. 3G-Kyle Cummins[3]

C Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 51F-Brody Fuson[2]; 2. 8J-Jonathan Beason[6]; 3. 55A-Jake Swanson[5]; 4. 27B-Jake Bubak[1]; 5. 55X-Kevin Thomas Jr[11]; 6. 11A-Andrew Felker[4]; 7. 89X-Chris Windom[7]; 8. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[9]; 9. 60X-Dillon Welch[3]; 10. 3J-JJ Yeley[10]; 11. 2D-Matt Sherrell[12]; 12. 31B-Dominic Gorden[14]; 13. 54Z-Michael Pickens[17]; 14. 5-Karter Sarff[20]; 15. 4B-Chelby Hinton[18]; 16. 32C-Alex Bright[19]; 17. 8-Alex Sewell[8]; 18. 3U-Rylan Gray[15]; 19. 1S-Spencer Bayston[16]; 20. 25H-Cap Henry[13]

Smiley’s Racing Products D-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding C-Feature

D Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[2]; 2. 3P-Drake Edwards[3]; 3. 7AU-Harry Stewart[1]; 4. 8K-KJ Snow[15]; 5. 55V-CJ Leary[17]; 6. 20Z-Stevie Sussex III[4]; 7. 63F-Frankie Guerrini[5]; 8. 32-Gary Taylor[13]; 9. 41P-Parker Jones[9]; 10. 55T-Trevor Cline[6]; 11. 16C-David Camfield Jr[10]; 12. 1-Sammy Swindell[7]; 13. 48H-Wout Hoffmans[11]; 14. 938-Bradley Fezard[12]; 15. (DNF) 7E-Carson Bolden[8]; 16. (DNF) 7P-Jason McDougal[14]; 17. (DNF) 3T-Brad Sweet[16]; 18. (DNF) 44A-Reese Nowotarski[18]; 19. (DNS) 7X-Thomas Meseraull; 20. (DQ) 73-Hunter Schuerenberg[20]

D Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 1S-Spencer Bayston[2]; 2. 54Z-Michael Pickens[4]; 3. 4B-Chelby Hinton[16]; 4. 32C-Alex Bright[5]; 5. 5-Karter Sarff[17]; 6. 6G-Garet Williamson[1]; 7. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[7]; 8. 89-Zach Wigal[18]; 9. 55D-Nick Drake[6]; 10. 7D-Michelle Decker[3]; 11. 22X-Steven Shebester[15]; 12. 1R-RJ Johnson[11]; 13. 55I-Briggs Danner[19]; 14. 75-Mario Clouser[8]; 15. 16R-Kyle Jones[20]; 16. 8W-Kaleb Montgomery[14]; 17. 15D-Andrew Deal[12]; 18. 40M-Chase McDermand[9]; 19. 91X-Danny Wood[10]; 20. 71T-Kyler Johnson[13]

E-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding D-Feature

E Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 7P-Jason McDougal[2]; 2. 32-Gary Taylor[1]; 3. 3T-Brad Sweet[7]; 4. 8K-KJ Snow[6]; 5. 55V-CJ Leary[4]; 6. 93-Kyle Bellm[14]; 7. 63-Cale Coons[10]; 8. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[12]; 9. 7T-Ronnie Gardner[16]; 10. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]; 11. 71P-Mat Williamson[9]; 12. 2W-Luke Storer[5]; 13. 20H-Noah Harris[8]; 14. 91S-Jordon Mallett[11]; 15. 71E-Mariah Ede[15]; 16. 94-Hayden Wise[13]; 17. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[17]; 18. (DNS) 45V-Cole Vanderheiden; 19. (DNS) 21X-Casey Shuman; 20. (DQ) 11B-Clinton Boyles[20]

E Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 4B-Chelby Hinton[4]; 2. 5-Karter Sarff[5]; 3. 89-Zach Wigal[3]; 4. 55I-Briggs Danner[6]; 5. 16R-Kyle Jones[7]; 6. 2MD-Aiden Price[9]; 7. 44X-Wesley Smith[11]; 8. 4P-Kody Swanson[8]; 9. 45B-Bradley Cox[2]; 10. 8R-Ryker Pace[12]; 11. 19K-Riley Kreisel[17]; 12. 7MF-Chance Morton[1]; 13. 45S-Caleb Stelzig[14]; 14. 51-Kyle Busch[16]; 15. 3W-Brandon Waelti[13]; 16. 2Z-Zach Blurton[15]; 17. 77-Joe Wirth[18]; 18. (DNF) 7U-Zach Daum[10]; 19. (DNS) 2P-Cameron La Rose; 20. (DNS) 1Z-Justin Zimmerman

F-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding E-Feature

F Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 94-Hayden Wise[1]; 2. 93-Kyle Bellm[6]; 3. 71E-Mariah Ede[4]; 4. 7T-Ronnie Gardner[3]; 5. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[10]; 6. 24S-Rodney Westhafer[9]; 7. 71H-Mason Hannagan[7]; 8. 40-Max Adams[15]; 9. 44K-Brody Wake[17]; 10. 32L-Connor Lee[16]; 11. 4D-Dustin Smith[18]; 12. 1A-Cole Bodine[20]; 13. 88A-Austin Torgerson[19]; 14. 46-Kenney Johnson[8]; 15. 27X-Michael Hubert[14]; 16. 50-Daniel Adler[11]; 17. 8D-Jeffrey Abbey[13]; 18. (DNF) 83-Will Armitage[5]; 19. (DNF) 84K-Tom Harris[2]; 20. (DNF) 5A-Adam Trimble[12]

F Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 45S-Caleb Stelzig[2]; 2. 2Z-Zach Blurton[1]; 3. 51-Kyle Busch[8]; 4. 19K-Riley Kreisel[7]; 5. 77-Joe Wirth[5]; 6. 81-Ty Gibbs[16]; 7. 14E-Jeffrey Newell[14]; 8. 28-Ace McCarthy[13]; 9. 9-Emilio Hoover[18]; 10. 7B-Garrett Benson[10]; 11. P1-Paul White[6]; 12. 8S-Kyle Steffens[20]; 13. 45H-Robbie Price[17]; 14. 3Z-Trey Zorn[9]; 15. 23D-Devon Dobie[19]; 16. 45X-Jace Park[3]; 17. 96X-Logan Mitchell[15]; 18. 41J-Nathan Crane[12]; 19. 31-Tanner Holmes[11]; 20. (DNF) 55F-Johnny Kent[4]

G-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding F-Feature

G Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 32L-Connor Lee[2]; 2. 44K-Brody Wake[3]; 3. 4D-Dustin Smith[5]; 4. 88A-Austin Torgerson[7]; 5. 1A-Cole Bodine[13]; 6. 00K-Scott Kreutter[9]; 7. 7N-Kris Carroll[4]; 8. 84Y-Alex Yankowski[14]; 9. 05-Alex Midkiff[8]; 10. 95-Chris Andrews[12]; 11. 5X-Jacob Dykstra[11]; 12. 51Z-Zach Boden[1]; 13. 37-Ayden Gatewood[10]; 14. 10H-Ryder Laplante[15]; 15. 21K-Austin Nigh[16]; 16. (DNF) 9B-Brian Schwabauer[6]

G Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 81-Ty Gibbs[2]; 2. 45H-Robbie Price[4]; 3. 9-Emilio Hoover[1]; 4. 23D-Devon Dobie[6]; 5. 8S-Kyle Steffens[3]; 6. 22T-Don Droud Jr[13]; 7. 40B-Josh Bilicki[11]; 8. 14D-David Gasper[15]; 9. 6B-Brylee Kilmer[16]; 10. 95K-Mitch Fabish[12]; 11. 21C-Colby Stubblefield[5]; 12. (DNF) 51X-Joe Walker[9]; 13. (DNF) 12A-AJ Bender[7]; 14. (DNF) 7J-Shawn Jackson[14]; 15. (DNF) 11-Lane Goodman[10]; 16. (DNF) 7-Shannon McQueen[8]

H-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding G-Feature

H Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 5X-Jacob Dykstra[1]; 2. 95-Chris Andrews[12]; 3. 1A-Cole Bodine[4]; 4. 84Y-Alex Yankowski[10]; 5. 10H-Ryder Laplante[14]; 6. 21K-Austin Nigh[3]; 7. 23S-Kyle Simon[7]; 8. 11G-Hayden Mabe[11]; 9. 17-Sye Lynch[9]; 10. 77J-John Klabunde[13]; 11. (DNF) 3D-Darin Naida[2]; 12. (DNF) 97X-John Barnard[6]; 13. (DNF) 83H-Sam Henderson[8]; 14. (DNF) 28K-Austin Wood[15]; 15. (DNF) 44B-Branigan Roark[5]; 16. (DNF) 92-Mike Hess[16]

H Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 40B-Josh Bilicki[1]; 2. 95K-Mitch Fabish[9]; 3. 22T-Don Droud Jr[2]; 4. 7J-Shawn Jackson[11]; 5. 14D-David Gasper[3]; 6. 6B-Brylee Kilmer[12]; 7. 50C-Dane Culver[6]; 8. 74-Luke Hall[7]; 9. 49-Cole Tinsley[14]; 10. 0G-Glenn Styres[13]; 11. 8M-Kade Morton[8]; 12. 17M-Logan Prickett[5]; 13. 46X-Joe Kata[4]; 14. (DNF) 16-Santino Ferrucci[10]; 15. (DNS) 7R-Jadon Rogers; 16. (DNS) 60-Landon Britt

I-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding H-Feature

I Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 11G-Hayden Mabe[1]; 2. 95-Chris Andrews[9]; 3. 77J-John Klabunde[4]; 4. 10H-Ryder Laplante[11]; 5. 28K-Austin Wood[5]; 6. 92-Mike Hess[2]; 7. 8L-Cooper Miller[6]; 8. 41W-Brad Wyatt[7]; 9. 44-Colton Hardy[12]; 10. 00-Brecken Reese[15]; 11. 81C-Colten Cottle[13]; 12. 10J-Gage Rucker[3]; 13. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[10]; 14. 5J-Josh Hodge[8]; 15. 80-Kade Taylor[14]; 16. (DNS) 20S-Landon Simon

I Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 95K-Mitch Fabish[10]; 2. 16-Santino Ferrucci[13]; 3. 7J-Shawn Jackson[9]; 4. 6B-Brylee Kilmer[1]; 5. 0G-Glenn Styres[3]; 6. 49-Cole Tinsley[7]; 7. 28J-Joe Perry[11]; 8. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[6]; 9. 35S-Ben Schmidt[12]; 10. 17A-Tom Dunkel[8]; 11. 80H-Josh Hanna[4]; 12. (DNF) 22P-Brant O’Banion[2]; 13. (DNF) 14L-Luke Drotschie[5]; 14. (DNS) 16T-Kevin Newton; 15. (DNS) 66J-Jayden Clay; 16. (DNS) 71J-Jeremy Huish

Kevin Studley J-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding I-Feature.

J Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 95-Chris Andrews[2]; 2. 44-Colton Hardy[1]; 3. 10H-Ryder Laplante[3]; 4. 80-Kade Taylor[5]; 5. 81C-Colten Cottle[8]; 6. 00-Brecken Reese[11]; 7. 4T-Brandt Twitty[6]; 8. 11L-Landon Crawley[12]; 9. 14K-Brandon Carr[9]; 10. 20C-CJ Sarna[13]; 11. 42-Matt Carr[14]; 12. 22A-Lonnie Oliver[4]; 13. (DNF) 7K-Kolton Gariss[7]; 14. (DNF) 321-Chad Winfrey[10]; 15. (DNS) 86C-David Camfield Sr; 16. (DNS) 17X-Gage Laney

J Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 95K-Mitch Fabish[3]; 2. 66J-Jayden Clay[1]; 3. 28J-Joe Perry[7]; 4. 35S-Ben Schmidt[4]; 5. 16-Santino Ferrucci[10]; 6. 71J-Jeremy Huish[11]; 7. 36-Taylor Courtney[8]; 8. 80D-Corey Smith[2]; 9. 26P-Preston Lattomus[5]; 10. 54C-Chance Hull[6]; 11. 35-Tyler Robbins[9]; 12. 17C-Devin Camfield[12]; 13. 10C-Dalton Camfield[13]; 14. 75A-Todd Hobson[14]; 15. 2H-Nick Hoffman[15]; 16. 98P-Ryan Padgett[16]

K-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding J-Feature

K Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 14K-Brandon Carr[1]; 2. 321-Chad Winfrey[2]; 3. 00-Brecken Reese[6]; 4. 11L-Landon Crawley[9]; 5. 20C-CJ Sarna[5]; 6. 42-Matt Carr[10]; 7. 17L-Braxton Cummings[14]; 8. 22J-Zach Hampton[13]; 9. 3K-Todd Kluever[11]; 10. 57H-Autumn Criste[15]; 11. 72W-Tye Wilke[7]; 12. 53-Sean Robbins[4]; 13. 68E-Eric Blumer[16]; 14. 3V-Jim Vanzant[12]; 15. (DNF) 09T-Timmy Thrash[8]; 16. (DNF) 51W-Curtis Jones[3]

K Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 54C-Chance Hull[3]; 2. 28J-Joe Perry[10]; 3. 36-Taylor Courtney[2]; 4. 35-Tyler Robbins[4]; 5. 16-Santino Ferrucci[7]; 6. 71J-Jeremy Huish[9]; 7. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[11]; 8. 80S-Josh Hawkins[14]; 9. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[13]; 10. (DNF) 97W-Alex Karpowicz[1]; 11. (DNF) 5F-Danny Frye III[5]; 12. (DNF) 23T-Tristan Lee[8]; 13. (DNF) 2WI-Tommy Colburn[6]; 14. (DNF) 28B-Brandon Mattox[12]; 15. (DNS) 15C-Carter Chevalier; 16. (DNS) 1DM-Elijah Gile

L-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding K-Feature

L Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3K-Todd Kluever[2]; 2. 3V-Jim Vanzant[1]; 3. 22J-Zach Hampton[10]; 4. 17L-Braxton Cummings[4]; 5. 57H-Autumn Criste[5]; 6. 68E-Eric Blumer[6]; 7. 48G-George Loux[9]; 8. 07-Tim Kent[13]; 9. 0-Johnny Murdock[3]; 10. 11H-Jori Hughes[11]; 11. 80A-Steve Miller[15]; 12. 75G-Cole Garner[7]; 13. 20-Tadd Holliman[8]; 14. 21T-Justin Bates[14]; 15. (DNF) 31K-Kyle Beilman[12]; 16. (DNS) 91B-Kevin Bayer

L Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 71J-Jeremy Huish[2]; 2. 28J-Joe Perry[12]; 3. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[6]; 4. 28B-Brandon Mattox[11]; 5. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[5]; 6. 80S-Josh Hawkins[13]; 7. X-Dan Bennett[9]; 8. 7F-Joshua Tyre[7]; 9. 2NP-Bill Johnson[1]; 10. 64-Andy Pake[15]; 11. 22G-Jack France[16]; 12. 10X-Trevor Serbus[4]; 13. 111-Keith Zimmerman[10]; 14. 0B-Jason Botsford[8]; 15. (DNF) 7C-Chance Morris[3]; 16. (DNF) 81G-Tony Helton[14]

M-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding L-Feature

M Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 48G-George Loux[1]; 2. 31K-Kyle Beilman[2]; 3. 11H-Jori Hughes[4]; 4. 21T-Justin Bates[6]; 5. 07-Tim Kent[9]; 6. 80A-Steve Miller[3]; 7. 77B-Bret Klabunde[5]; 8. 8X-Jeff Schindler[10]; 9. 4-Adam Bolyard[11]; 10. 11J-Todd Jackson[8]; 11. 25J-Nathan Moore[7]; 12. (DNS) K9-Jameson Spies; 13. (DNS) 56X-Mark Chisholm; 14. (DNS) 73B-Ryan Timmons; 15. (DNS) 15-Travis Miniea; 16. (DNS) 26J-Jacob Harris

M Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 28B-Brandon Mattox[2]; 2. 28J-Joe Perry[11]; 3. 80S-Josh Hawkins[12]; 4. 81G-Tony Helton[9]; 5. 64-Andy Pake[16]; 6. 22G-Jack France[13]; 7. 15K-Nathan Kilwine[1]; 8. 7Z-Brian Peterson[7]; 9. 84R-Chris Roseland[15]; 10. 32J-Jason Tessier[10]; 11. 84S-Shaun Shapel[14]; 12. (DNF) 47R-Ray Brewer[3]; 13. (DNF) 17D-Gunnar Pike[5]; 14. (DNF) 17H-Henry Chambers[4]; 15. (DNS) 15J-Jack Potter; 16. (DNS) 00P-Broc Elliott

N-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding M-Feature

N Feature 1 (3 Laps, time limit reached): 1. 21T-Justin Bates[3]; 2. 25J-Nathan Moore[2]; 3. 11J-Todd Jackson[1]; 4. 07-Tim Kent[6]; 5. C71-Carter Jensrud[12]; 6. 8X-Jeff Schindler[14]; 7. 4-Adam Bolyard[8]; 8. 75X-Leroy Boone[9]; 9. 77K-Kevin Cook[5]; 10. 14T-Connor Speir[15]; 11. (DNF) 68B-Blain Petersen[7]; 12. (DNF) 17K-Tim Creech II[10]; 13. (DNF) 11X-Donovan Peterson[11]; 14. (DNF) 22-Troy Betts[4]; 15. (DNF) 13-Brandon Boggs[13]; 16. (DNS) 11C-Mike Woodruff

N Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 28J-Joe Perry[2]; 2. 80S-Josh Hawkins[6]; 3. 22G-Jack France[14]; 4. 84S-Shaun Shapel[1]; 5. 84R-Chris Roseland[13]; 6. 64-Andy Pake[9]; 7. 14F-Conner Morrell[10]; 8. 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr[8]; 9. 14G-Gordy Gundaker[12]; 10. 121-Jason Bennett[11]; 11. 20X-Kyle Hawse[5]; 12. 5Z-Oliver Billingsley[3]; 13. 29K-Brian Harvey[7]; 14. (DNF) 8H-Dakota Highley[4]; 15. (DNS) 77R-Robbie Smith; 16. (DNS) 97L-Brandon Lewis

O-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding N-Feature

O Feature 1 (8 Laps, time limit reached): 1. 11X-Donovan Peterson[1]; 2. 17K-Tim Creech II[7]; 3. 13-Brandon Boggs[11]; 4. C71-Carter Jensrud[5]; 5. 14T-Connor Speir[9]; 6. 8X-Jeff Schindler[12]; 7. 99K-Robert Carson[14]; 8. 715-Robert Bell[3]; 9. (DNF) 18K-Billy Rayburn[4]; 10. (DNF) 27G-Steve Gresham[10]; 11. (DNF) 17E-Cody Beard[2]; 12. (DNF) 2ND-Darren Kauffman[6]; 13. (DNF) 12-Katherine Legge[8]; 14. (DNF) 19-Greg Dennett[13]; 15. (DNS) 33W-Rece Wommack; 16. (DNS) 4H-Steve Padgett

O Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 64-Andy Pake[1]; 2. 14F-Conner Morrell[2]; 3. 121-Jason Bennett[6]; 4. 14G-Gordy Gundaker[3]; 5. 84R-Chris Roseland[5]; 6. 22G-Jack France[10]; 7. 21R-Myles Tomlinson[7]; 8. 1P-Terry Nichols[9]; 9. 22M-Marc Dailey[12]; 10. 57F-Blake Green[15]; 11. 21D-Justin Dickerson[14]; 12. (DNF) 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[11]; 13. (DNF) 19F-Joshua Shipley[13]; 14. (DNF) 20G-Jay Mallory[8]; 15. (DNF) 11K-Cole Parker[4]; 16. (DNS) 22S-AJ Johnson

P-Features:

P-Feature 1 scratched, remaining cars moved to O-Feature 1.

P Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[1]; 2. 22G-Jack France[2]; 3. 19F-Joshua Shipley[3]; 4. 22M-Marc Dailey[5]; 5. 57F-Blake Green[8]; 6. 21D-Justin Dickerson[6]; 7. (DNF) 84J-Jesse Shapel[4]; 8. (DNF) 5M-Donnie Steward[7]; 9. (DNS) 0L-Kevin Carl; 10. (DNS) 4F-Chad Frewaldt; 11. (DNS) 20M-Malyssa Perkins; 12. (DNS) 48-Eric Webber; 13. (DNS) 33M-Charlie Louden; 14. (DNS) 4E-Maverick Elkins; 15. (DNS) 70-Cade Cowles; 16. (DNS) 98B-Joe Boyles; 17. (DNS) 39M-Cole Murray