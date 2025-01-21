Cannon McIntosh Preps for 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Midget Title Defense with Keith Kunz Motorsports 

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (January 20, 2025) – Standing atop the ranks of national Midget racing, Cannon McIntosh enters the 2025 season ready to defend his Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota title with Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM).

The Bixby, OK driver will pilot KKM’s Mobil 1-sponsored No. 71K Lynk Chassis for the 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Midget season – joining teammates Gavin Miller, Colton Robinson, and Jacob Denney in his renewed title quest.

“I’m definitely excited to have the opportunity to defend our title,” McIntosh said. “Coming back with Keith Kunz again and having Mobil 1 on board this year is exciting, and I hope to do just as good, if not, better than what we did last year.

“We have a couple of more goals in mind to try and achieve this coming year. It’s been really good learning and working with Keith. I think we get better and better as we go, and we learn more and more. Another season to challenge ourselves and see what we can bring to the fight.”

McIntosh is the all-time wins leader with the Series after earning six Feature wins through 2024, bringing his win column to 11.

In a championship battle that came down to the Series finale at Jacksonville Speedway (IL) against teammate Ryan Timms, McIntosh secured his first Xtreme Outlaw title before also winning the POWRi Midget championship the next week.

“I don’t think (second place) would make me happy,” McIntosh said. “We’re definitely set out to win the championship. Anything less than that would be disappointing and I’m sure Keith feels the same way. We know what we’re capable of, so that’s the goal. We’re gonna go out and go be our best, try to minimize our mistakes, and I think everything will play out the way it’s supposed to.”

After seeing his championship hopes slip away at the end of the 2023 season, McIntosh reunited with KKM in 2024, refocused and reenergized to find redemption. His lessons learned led him to his first national title, but the “Sooner State” driver knows there’s still more knowledge to be gained.

“There’s a few things (to improve) here and there,” McIntosh said. “Last season, I feel like I grew and learned a lot, did a lot of things right, did some things wrong, so we just need to work on those things and fine-tune my craft and just be the best driver I can be.

“There’s always more you can improve on, even if you win every single race, there’s always stuff to work on to be better, so I’m gonna try and work on those things and hopefully improve on those things come (the season-opener at Farmer City Raceway).”

Don’t miss McIntosh and the rest of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota field start their championship chase at the World of Outlaws Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway, April 10-12. Tickets for the season opener are on sale now at the link below.

FARMER CITY TICKETS

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVIsion – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.