Tanner English, Coltman Farms Racing Joining World of Outlaws Late Models in 2025

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 21, 2025) – Tanner English and Coltman Farms Racing will take their partnership to the national level in 2025 with a full-time campaign on the World of Outlaws Late Models trail.

For Coltman Farms Racing, it will mark the first time the team has chased a championship at the pinnacle of dirt Late Model racing. And for English, 2025 will see the 2022 MD3 Rookie of the Year make his return to The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet.

The relationship between English and Coltman Farms Racing owner Brett Coltman began at last spring’s Illini 100 as a simple sponsorship agreement. In less than a year, they joined forces to form a team that both sides believe will be a legitimate title contender in 2025.

“I want to race at a high level just like Brett Coltman and everyone at Coltman Farms Racing do,” English said. “I’m hard on myself, but I know I can go out there and win races against the best. That’s what I’m going to try and do each and every night.”

The Coltman Farms Racing brand has become synonymous with the dirt Late Model world over the past several years with their support of several drivers and tours across the region. The goal has always been to grow onto the national scene, and that goal becomes reality this season.

“We’ve been building towards this for a couple years,” Coltman said. “Our entire program has really begun to develop and with the experience Tanner English adds and where we are as a team, the time was right for us to take the next step. We are excited to join the World of Outlaws Late Models. It’s a huge step for our house car program, but it’s one we are ready for.”

English knows what it takes to be successful on tour with the World of Outlaws. His rookie season in 2022 netted him his first three wins and a second-place finish in the final standings.

Season two in 2023 was filled with ones that got away. English finished on the podium nine times – a new single-season high. However, none a win.

English took a step back from a full-time national schedule in 2024, instead making 66 starts across a variety of tours. His first season with Coltman Farms Racing brought three wins – two with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and one with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series – giving the team a head of steam entering their World of Outlaws return.

With their orientation period out of the way, English and Coltman Farms Racing will dive into their first World of Outlaws season together this week at Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals (Jan. 22-25). English has come close to victory before at the “World’s Fastest Half Mile,” as a third-place run in the 2022 Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals currently stands as his career best result at the track. That’s a mark English said he feels he can beat in 2025 as he looks to start the year off hot.

“I think it’s attainable to win a race at Speedweeks,” English said. “That’s huge, coming out of Speedweeks with a good points lead. Our goal is to go to Florida and show everyone that Coltman Farms Racing is a championship contender. There is no reason we can’t be, so we just have to go show everyone that we can win races on a big stage.”

The 2025 World of Outlaws Late Models season kicks off with six nights of racing at Volusia Speedway Park, beginning with DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals (Jan. 22-25) followed by Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals (Feb. 13-15). To find ticket information for both events, click here.

If you can’t make it to the track, stream every lap of the 2025 World of Outlaws Late Models season live on DIRTVision.