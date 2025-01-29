ALT Sports Data, World Racing Group Announce Partnership Ahead of 2025 Season

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 29, 2025) – ALT Sports Data Inc., the San Diego-based leader in trading and consumer data for action, motor, alternative, and emerging sports, and World Racing Group announced a landmark partnership today. This collaboration will enable regulated sports betting on premier dirt track racing properties, including the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws Late Model Series, the American Sprint Car Series, and the Super DIRTcar Series.

Through this partnership, ALT Sports Data will leverage official data feeds to deliver pre-race and live betting products to sportsbooks worldwide. ALT Sports Data will utilize the World of Outlaws official data to offer up-to-the-minute odds and an array of traditional wagers and prop bets, designed to enhance fan engagement and expand the global reach of dirt track racing.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to redefine fan engagement in some of the world’s most iconic and exciting sports,” said Todd Ballard, Co-Founder and CMO of ALT Sports Data. “World Racing Group’s dirt track properties are iconic within the motorsports community, and we are excited to bring innovative betting markets to their passionate fan base. By integrating sports betting, we aim to create deeper connections, attract new audiences, and drive the continued growth of these series.”

World Racing Group (WRG) is the preeminent sanctioning body in dirt track racing, overseeing some of the most iconic events in the sport. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series represent the pinnacle of grassroots racing, showcasing elite drivers and thrilling action at tracks across North America. The Super DIRTcar Series further solidifies WRG’s commitment to dirt track excellence, bringing together the top drivers in Big Block Modified racing. Together, these properties attract millions of fans annually, creating an electrifying motorsports experience.

“Our goal is to continue to move the needle by providing our fans more ways to be part of our events,” World Racing Group Chief Media & Marketing Officer Charlie Mellilo said. “Working with ALT Sports Data, we are providing fans another way to be involved. The excitement at the track is incredible, and this provides a way for fans at the track and at home to be even more engaged. It is all about expanding our relationship with the race fan, and the team at ALT Sports Data have proven they can help us do exactly that.”

This partnership underscores the growing intersection between motorsports and sports betting, as dirt track racing continues to captivate new audiences. By integrating betting into the fan experience, ALT Sports Data and World Racing Group aim to elevate the profile of these series and foster deeper connections between fans and the sport.

Betting will be available in jurisdictions where approved starting with the first night of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car action at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Visit NXTBets.com/playdirtcar to see offers and availability in your area.

About ALT Sports Data

ALT Sports Data is bringing the next wave of consumers to sports betting. By empowering alternative sports leagues to participate in legal live sports betting, we enable them to activate, monetize and retain fans, while giving the world greater access to the sports they truly love.

Our official and exclusive league data rights power our proprietary trading platform. Leveraging advanced data models and market insights, we provide real-time odds and pricing for the largest sportsbook operators in the world.

Further, our demand generation engine boasts exclusive access to 80+ million fans and followers, rivaling the world’s largest sports properties in reach and engagement. By partnering with the leagues to access these, we efficiently drive customer demand for sports book operators in a way that no other data provider can. We further accelerate engagement via our owned media channel, NXTbets.com, to inform, entertain and engage audiences around betting on these sports. For more information on ALT Sports Data, please visit altsportsdata.com or email connect@altsportsdata.com.