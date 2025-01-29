Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Seeking Second Straight World of Outlaws

- Advertisement -

Championship as Season Begins Next Week in Florida

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (Jan. 28, 2025) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series title defense begins next week for Big Game Motorsports driver David Gravel.

Gravel and the team captured their first career championship with ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ last season and enter a grueling 2025 schedule as the hunted rather than the hunter.

“I don’t know what that feels like, but I feel like now we know as a team what it takes to win a championship,” he said. “We’re confident in our team and our people so it’s business as usual. The way we’ve raced hasn’t changed over the last several years. We’ll go out and be aggressive. One thing I want to work on is pulling back at the right times. My goal this year is to clean up some of the bad nights I’ve had.”

Gravel is heading to the 54 th annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, which hosts the World of Outlaws Feb. 5-8 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., eager to start the season on the right note as he has in recent years.

“It’s a place I’ve always been pretty good at, but not had a lot of wins,” he said. “Since I came to Big Game I’ve won a chunk more. Being at a place close to home where you can drive to on race day is a good thing mentally, too.”

The dirt oval, which is roughly two and a half hours from where Gravel resides, has been a successful one for the team. Gravel has captured five of the last 11 World of Outlaws races at Volusia Speedway Park and last year Big Game Motorsports earned its second DIRTcar Nationals championship in the last three years.

The four races next week and two more in early March at Volusia Speedway Park open the 90-night World of Outlaws schedule that features races at 41 tracks in 21 states as well as two countries. Gravel is aiming for back-to-back championship seasons that will hopefully be on the back of many wins and few DNFs.

“It’s always double-digit wins to me equates a successful season,” he said. “It’s not easy to do and not a lot of people can do it.

“We led the series in top 10s last year, but not top fives. To me, those stats don’t matter as much. What matters is the DNFs or the times you are out of the top 12 or 13.

“I think we were really fast night in and night out last year. The nights we didn’t finish well was because of a crash. I think being focused on what part of the track I need to be on and giving Cody (Jacobs) good feedback are goals.”

UP NEXT –

Feb. 5-8 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., for the 54 th annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

BIG GAME MOTORSPORTS MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/BigGameMotorspt

DAVID GRAVEL MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/DavidGravel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidGravelRacing

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DavidGravel2

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@DavidGravel

Website: http://www.shopDGR.com

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2025 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .

2025 EVENT TICKET LINK –

To purchase tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE –

Check out all of the newest Huset’s Speedway merchandise at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .