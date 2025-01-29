Brandon Sheppard Adds a Pair of Top-10’s in Sunshine Nationals at Volusia

- Advertisement -

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (01/27/25) – Brandon Sheppard continued to build momentum this past weekend with Rocket1 Racing, scoring a pair of top-10 finishes in the World of Outlaws (WoO) Late Model Series Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park.

The driver of the Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Rocket1 Racing / Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model backed up a seventh-place finish in Friday’s opener with a hard-charging ninth-place run in Saturday night’s finale.

“We still need to get better in qualifying, but we’re picking up speed as the night progresses,” Sheppard said. “The transition back to the Rocket house car has been great but it is taking some time to get adjusted. I can’t thank Mark, Danny, Joel, Austin, and everyone back at the shop that help play a role on this team. I am confident that we’re going to pick up our first win here shortly.

With the sixth annual Sunshine Nationals opener on Thursday falling to Mother Nature, Rocket1 Racing and Brandon Sheppard returned to action on Friday evening with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series at Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.) for the doubleheader weekend.

Against a stacked field of 56 Late Models, Sheppard rocketed into Friday’s feature with a fifth-to-second showing in his heat race. With a $10,000 preliminary payday up for grabs, Brandon steered the Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Late Model to a seventh-place finish.

In a slower start on Saturday, Brandon followed up a fourth-place finish in his heat with the runner-up honors in his B-Main. Pinned on the 12th row for the $20,000-to-win Sunshine Nationals finale, Sheppard marched through the field 14 spots in the 50-lap affair to cap off the weekend with a ninth-place outing.

Full results from the sixth annual Sunshine Nationals can be found at www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

Next on the schedule, Rocket1 Racing will rejoin the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) at All-Tech Raceway (Lake City, Fla.) for the Wieland Winter Nationals. The tripleheader event begins Thursday with a $10,000-to-win opener, followed by a $12,000 payday on Friday, and wraps up with a $15,000 top prize in Saturday’s finale.

Full event details are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

