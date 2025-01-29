Dylan Thornton Shines in Longhorn Chassis Debut at Central Arizona Raceway

- Advertisement -

Californian Tabs Third Win of the 2025 Season

ORCUTT, Ca. (01/27/25) – Following a two-win week in his Modified at the Arizona facility, Dylan Thornton parked his Kay Motorsports / Salty’s BBQ & Catering / VG Performance No. 38T Longhorn Chassis Late Model in Central Arizona Speedway’s Victory Lane on Thursday night in the opening round of the Ernie Mincy Early Thaw Memorial.

The Orcutt, California transplant pocketed a $2,000 payday in his Longhorn Chassis debut after piloting a Warrior Race Car throughout the 2024 campaign.

“I was kind of able to take off there in the clean air,” Thornton said. “We were really, really good and we got to traffic there and kind of slowed down, but luckily I was able to kind of maneuver through there and get by guys where they weren’t really expecting it and I think that’s probably what won us the race, because traffic here has been a big deal for the last two weeks. Luckily we were able to get through them better than everybody else, I guess, and yeah, we had a really good car.”

Shifting gears and breaking out the Kay Motorsports No. 38T Late Model, Dylan Thornton returned to Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, Ariz.) on Thursday evening to debut in a Longhorn Chassis for the inaugural Ernie Mincy Early Thaw Memorial.

With 28 Late Models embarking on the 3/8-mile oval, Thornton advanced into Thursday’s opener with a sixth-to-third heat showing. Setting sail on the drop of the green flag, Dylan navigated through lapped traffic to claim his third win of the season and the $2,000 winner’s payday. He took the checkers ahead of Ricky Weiss and Josh Leonard.

On Friday, Thornton was pinched into the outside wall in the opening laps of the feature, bringing a disappointing end to his night.

For Saturday’s program, Dylan backed up a third-place run in his heat with a consistent fourth-place finish in the 25-lap feature. He chased Zach Johnson, Clay Stuckey, and Ricky Weiss to the checkers with Amelia Eisenschenk coming in fifth.

Full results are available at www.CentralAZRaceway.com.

Thornton will return to Central Arizona Raceway this week for the final three rounds of the Ernie Mincy Early Thaw Memorial.

