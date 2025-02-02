HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsAll Star Sprint Series NewsJim DenHamer's photos from Volusia Speedway Park's DIRTcar Nationals - 2/1/25 Jim DenHamer’s photos from Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals – 2/1/25 FloridaVolusia Speedway ParkOpen Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified NewsSprint Car & Midget NewsAll Star Sprint Series News Published on February 2, 2025 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Jim DenHamer photo - Advertisement - 28 photos - Advertisement - Search Recent articles American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News Justin Peck Banks First Career ASCS National Tour Victory in Season Opener at Volusia BARBERVILLE, FL (Jan. 30, 2025) — Sprint Cars have hit the... All-Tech Raceway Moran Banks $15,000 for First-Career All-Tech Score LAKE CITY, FL (February 1, 2025) – Devin Moran surged from... Florida Curt Spalding Captures Opening Night UMP Modified Feature at DIRTcar Nationals FIRST CATCH: Curt Spalding Captures Opening Night UMP Modified Feature at... All-Tech Raceway Mike Ruefer’s Lucas Oil Late Model Series photos from AllTech Raceway – 2/1/25 Sprint Car & Midget News Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Seeking Second Straight World of Outlaws Championship as Season Begins Next Week in Florida Inside Line Promotions -... All-Tech Raceway Mike Ruefer’s Lucas Oil Late Model Series photos from AllTech Raceway – 1/31/25 American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News ASCS National Tour Opens 2025 Season in Debut at Volusia, DIRTcar Nationals WHAT TO WATCH FOR: ASCS National Tour Opens 2025 Season in... POWRi Series News POWRi WAR and MWRA Unite for 21-Event Wholesale Batteries Inc. Challenge Series Belleville, IL. (1/25/25) The POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League (WAR)... RELATED ARTICLES All-Tech Raceway Moran Banks $15,000 for First-Career All-Tech Score LAKE CITY, FL (February 1, 2025) – Devin Moran surged from his 11th starting... American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News Justin Peck Completes Sweep of Volusia, Crowned DIRTcar Nationals Champion Peck becomes third driver in ASCS National Tour history to win first three races BARBERVILLE,... Florida Cole Falloway Wins Back-to-Back Gators in Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals Opening Week Finale TWICE IN THRICE: Cole Falloway Wins Back-to-Back Gators in Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals... All-Tech Raceway Mike Ruefer’s Lucas Oil Late Model Series photos from AllTech Raceway – 2/1/25 All-Tech Raceway Thornton Goes Back-to-Back at All-Tech LAKE CITY, FL (January 31, 2025) – Ricky Thornton Jr. took the lead on...