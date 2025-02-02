Moran Banks $15,000 for First-Career All-Tech Score

- Advertisement -

LAKE CITY, FL (February 1, 2025) – Devin Moran surged from his 11th starting position, took the lead for good on the 43rd lap, and then held on for a green-white-checkered finish after a caution came out with two laps remaining, securing the $15,000 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing, Wieland Winter Nationals main event on Saturday night at All-Tech Raceway.

In a race that featured six official lead changes among four different drivers, Moran, who led laps 13-16, regained the lead in the hard-fought contest from Ricky Thornton Jr. with seven laps remaining.

Jonathan Davenport finished in second, with the Hoker Trucking Hard Charger of the Race, Tyler Erb, rounding out the Big River Steel Podium in third. Garrett Alberson was fourth, and Tim McCreadie rounded out the top five drivers.

Brandon Overton, who started from the Victory Fuel pole, led the first two laps until Alberson passed him coming off of turn four to take the lead on the third lap. It was Thornton’s turn to lead as he claimed the top spot on lap 10. Thornton, who entered the event with three victories in his last four starts at All-Tech, aimed to win all three Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events presented by FloRacing this week.

Thornton’s stay at the point was short-lived as Moran charged from the inside of row six and made his first appearance at the top of the leader board, grabbing the lead on lap 13 from Thornton. But like Thornton, Moran’s lead was not for long, as by the 16th lap, Thornton was back out in front.

Thornton would then lead the next 25 circuits in what was shaping up to be an outstanding battle for the lead among Thornton, Moran, and Davenport, a trio later joined by Alberson.

Moran managed to regain the lead from Thornton on lap 43, as there was nearly a three-wide battle for second place coming off turn four with two laps remaining. However, Thornton’s night ended abruptly after making hard contact with the front stretch wall. Moran then successfully navigated a two-lap sprint to the finish to secure the victory.

Moran celebrated his 16th career victory in Lucas Oil Victory Lane, marking his first win at All-Tech.

“It’s It was just awesome! You know, everybody’s been talking about the track and all that. I don’t think you can find a better racetrack than tonight. It was so wild; it felt like we were running sprint car lines. I love watching sprint cars! You dive in, then come back down the hill, and we started ripping it. This place is so much fun; it’s so underrated. In my opinion, it’s a top five track in the country doubt,” said the Dresden, Ohio native.

“The line was changing throughout the race; he [Thornton] started railing the top in one and two while I was still trying to work that little diamond deal and hit the bottom. There just wasn’t enough off the bottom in two, so I finally started going around that top, and I began to make up ground on Ricky. When we got into lapped traffic and headed to the back straightaway, I knew I had to go for it, and I did. I finally won at All-Tech! I feel like we had the best car here on Thursday, but it just didn’t work out.”

Davenport finished second after starting in 14th, turning it into a four-car battle for the lead during the final 10 laps of the race.

“No doubt another second, that was a lot of fun there. I don’t know what happened to Ricky there. That stinks that all of us couldn’t race it until the end. This place is just wild. It’s so slick and slimy, and nobody knows where you’re going. You just kind of hope and aim and point and then just mash the gas. You get sideways like a non-wing sprint car at some point because you don’t have any front tires, so you just aim for a little grip.”

Erb, who started 17th, passed Alberson on the final lap to take as he advanced 14 positions during the race.

“Being the first car out tonight to qualify was pretty easy. I wasn’t going to start out front; I just battled through; I won two B-Mains this week. The first night, I just kind of ran where we ran. The track was phenomenal tonight it was fun. It’s so hard to drive; it’s so technical. The lane moves so much, and I really enjoyed it. I am happy we have a really fast race car, and we are getting closer to winning.“

The winner’s Roger Sellers-owned, Double Down Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Big River Steel, Lazyday’s RV, C&W Trucking, Bomac, Anthony’s Pizza, Millwood Plumbing, Pee Wee’s Wrecker Service, CarSourceAuto.com, McHugh Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, Phillips CPA, Eibach Springs, Haulin’ Haskell’s, and Smoky Mountain Speedway.

Completing the top ten were Daulton Wilson, Brandon Overton, Carson Ferguson, Kyle Bronson, and Brandon Sheppard.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Wieland Winter Nationals | Night 3

Saturday, February 1, 2025

All-Tech Raceway – Lake City, FL

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Brandon Overton | 16.820 seconds (Overall)

Fast Time Group B: Ricky Thornton, Jr. | 16.863 seconds

Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[3]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[4]; 4. 111-Max Blair[5]; 5. 1T-Tyler Erb[7]; 6. 22*-Drake Troutman[2]; 7. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[6]; 8. 388-Jackson Hise[8]; 9. (DNS) 59-Trey Mills; 10. (DNS) 157-Mike Marlar; 11. (DNS) 3S-Brian Shirley

Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]; 2. 9-Tim McCreadie[3]; 3. 99-Devin Moran[4]; 4. 60-Dan Ebert[6]; 5. 6-Clay Harris[8]; 6. 17SS-Brenden Smith[5]; 7. 93L-Cory Lawler[7]; 8. 74X-Ethan Dotson[2]; 9. (DNS) 24D-Michael Brown; 10. (DNS) 23-Beckham Malone; 11. (DNS) 79B-Kyle Bryant

Cool-It Thermo-Tec Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[2]; 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson[7]; 4. 49-Jonathan Davenport[5]; 5. 79-Donald McIntosh[3]; 6. 1-Brandon Sheppard[8]; 7. 76N-Blair Nothdurft[9]; 8. 28B-Carson Brown[6]; 9. 26-Gregory Bedenbaugh[11]; 10. 5-Mark Whitener[4]; 11. (DNS) 99B-Boom Briggs

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 19M-Spencer Hughes[4]; 2. 16-Tyler Bruening[1]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[6]; 4. 11-Shane Clanton[3]; 5. 93-Carson Ferguson[8]; 6. 31-Tyler Millwood[5]; 7. 10-Joseph Joiner[2]; 8. 09-Michael Leach[9]; 9. 17Z-Seth Zacharias[10]; 10. 7-Ross Robinson[7]; 11. 109-Nicholas Johnson[11]

Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (7 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 22*-Drake Troutman[3]; 3. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[5]; 4. 6-Clay Harris[2]; 5. 93L-Cory Lawler[6]; 6. 17SS-Brenden Smith[4]; 7. 388-Jackson Hise[7]; 8. (DNS) 74X-Ethan Dotson

UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1-Brandon Sheppard[3]; 2. 79-Donald McIntosh[1]; 3. 93-Carson Ferguson[2]; 4. 31-Tyler Millwood[4]; 5. 76N-Blair Nothdurft[5]; 6. 09-Michael Leach[8]; 7. 28B-Carson Brown[7]; 8. 7-Ross Robinson[12]; 9. 17Z-Seth Zacharias[10]; 10. 10-Joseph Joiner[6]; 11. 109-Nicholas Johnson[13]; 12. (DNS) 26-Gregory Bedenbaugh; 13. (DNS) 5-Mark Whitener

Wieland Winter Nationals | Night 3 Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos – Start – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Earnings

1 – 11 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – $16,100

2 – 14 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – $8,100

3 – 17 – 1T – Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – $5,000

4 – 3 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – $4,700

5 – 7 – 9 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – $4,100

6 – 10 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – $3,200

7 – 1 – 76 – Brandon Overton – Evans, GA – $2,400

8 – 22 – 93 – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – $3,000

9 – 9 – 40B – Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – $2,200

10 – 18 – 1 – Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – $2,800

11 – 4 – 19M – Spencer Hughes – Meridian, MS – $2,000

12 – 13 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – $2,500

13 – 19 – 22* – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – $2,300

14 – 5 – 22 – Daniel Hilsabeck – Earlham, IA – $1,500

15 – 20 – 79 – Donald McIntosh – Dawsonville, GA – $1,400

16 – 12 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – $2,100

17 – 25 – 93L – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA – $1,000

18 – 15 – 60 – Dan Ebert – Lake Shore, MN – $1,100

19 – 2 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Chandler, AZ – $2,100

20 – 24 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – $1,700

21 – 23 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – $1,700

22 – 21 – 28 – Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – $1,000

23 – 16 – 11 – Shane Clanton – Zebulon, GA – $1,000

24 – 8 – 16 – Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – $1,700

25 – 6 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – $1,800

Race Statistics

Entrants: 44

Victory Fuel Pole Sitter: Brandon Overton

MD3 Lap Leaders: Brandon Overton (Laps 1-2); Garrett Alberson (Laps 3-9); Ricky Thornton, Jr. (Laps 10-12); Devin Moran (Laps 13-15); Ricky Thornton, Jr. (Laps 16-43); Devin Moran (Laps 44-50)

Hellraizer Jacks Halfway Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Wieland Feature Winner: Devin Moran

Margin of Victory: 2.315 seconds

Coltman Farms Racing Cautions: Ross Robinson (Lap 5); Tyler Bruening (Lap 8); Debris (Lap 13); Drake Troutman (Lap 14); Ricky Thornton, Jr. (Lap 48)

Series Provisionals: Ross Robinson; Clay Harris

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Emergency Provisional: Cory Lawler

Track Provisional: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Devin Moran, Jonathan Davenport, Tyler Erb

Penske Shocks Top 5: Devin Moran, Jonathan Davenport, Tyler Erb, Garrett Alberson, Tim McCreadie

PEM 4th Place Feature: Garrett Alberson

DMI Rearends 5th Place Feature: Tim McCreadie

Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Brandon Overton

Wehrs Machine 11th Place Feature: Spencer Hughes

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Drake Troutman

MD3 24th Place Feature: Tyler Bruening

Hoker Trucking Hard Charger of the Race: Tyler Erb (Advanced 14 Positions)

MD3 Most Laps Led: Ricky Thornton, Jr. (30 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Garrett Alberson

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Devin Moran

Pro Fabrication Headers Fastest Lap of the Race: Ricky Thornton, Jr. (Lap 16 | 19.551 seconds)

Slicker Graphics Slickest Move of the Race: Devin Moran

Hard Luck Award: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Chuck Kimble

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Tyler Erb (16.764 seconds)

Time of Race: 33 minutes 53 seconds

Big River Steel Chase for the Championship Presented by ARP Point Standings:

Pos – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Points – Earnings

1 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 885 – $25,300

2 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – 830 – $15,400

3 – 1T – Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 800 – $11,400

4 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 785 – $18,600

5 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Chandler, AZ – 770 – $26,200

6 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 760 – $12,200

7 – 76 – Brandon Overton – Evans, GA – 750 – $8,850

8 – 1 – Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 735 – $8,400

9 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – 730 – $10,375

10 – 16 – Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 705 – $17,000

11 – 19M – Spencer Hughes – Meridian, MS – 670 – $6,600

12 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – 665 – $8,300

13 – 9 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 655 – $9,250

14 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 640 – $8,400

15 – 93 – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – 625 – $6,700

16 – 40B – Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 605 – $4,400

17 – 79 – Donald McIntosh – Dawsonville, GA – 600 – $3,800

18 – 22* – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 580 – $6,000

19 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – 565 – $4,625

20 – 22 – Daniel Hilsabeck – Earlham, IA – 540 – $3,300

21 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – 505 – $4,300

22 – 76N – Blair Nothdurft – Renner, SD – 490 – $1,400

23 – 28 – Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 485 – $2,600

24 – 93L – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA – 485 – $2,250

25 – 3S – Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 475 – $2,700

26 – 60 – Dan Ebert – Lake Shore, MN – 470 – $1,400

27 – 388 – Jackson Hise – Ocala, FL – 465 – $1,500

28 – 74X – Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 460 – $2,850

29 – 19R – Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 455 – $3,600

30 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – 445 – $1,800