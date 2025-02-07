Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series Releases Full Schedule and Points Structure for 2025 Season

- Advertisement -

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) When the 2025 Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series presented by Franklin Enterprises working schedule was released at the PRI Trade Show back in December, it featured eight open dates. Series owner Ray Cook has been working feverishly to fill those dates and is excited to announce the addition of seven races to the series schedule today. The lone open date is Friday, June 13 – the night before a scheduled visit to Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, Georgia.

Of the newly-scheduled SAS races, up first will be a doubleheader at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida on March 21-22. A $3,000 winner’s check will be up for grabs on that Friday night, while Saturday’s weekend finale at Southern Raceway will boast a $7,000 top prize.

Another new double-dip will take SAS competitors to the state of Alabama on May 16-17. A visit to West Alabama Speedway in Winfield, Alabama on that Friday will pay $4,000 to win, while Saturday’s stop at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Alabama will shell out $5,000 to the winner.

The Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series is also excited to add Mountain View Raceway to the slate of events on Saturday, July 5. The Spring City, Tennessee oval will play host to a $4,000 to win special that will fit in nicely with other shows in the area during a busy Independence Day holiday weekend.

The final two new additions to the SAS schedule occur in the month of October and will close out the year for the longest-running Dirt Late Model Tour in America. The historic Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, Georgia has scheduled a $5,000 to win program for Saturday night, October 11. The Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series finale will then take place two weeks later on Saturday, October 25 at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee. The annual running of the ‘Tarheel 53’ will be SAS sanctioned for the very first time and will pay $10,053 to the winner.

Following the completion of the season, a 43rd Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series Champion will be crowned. A $10,000 check has been earmarked for the 2025 Champion, along with $2,000 for the 2025 Rookie of the Year. After the season opener last Saturday, February 1 at I-75 Raceway, Cory Hedgecock currently leads the SAS point standings over Billy Franklin, Kendall Franklin, Joe Denby, and Joshua Chesney. The entire point fund is as follows: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,000, 3. $2,500, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, & $1,000 to all other eligible drivers.

With 23 Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series presented by Franklin Enterprises dates currently on the schedule, the 2025 Championship and Rookie of the Year Points will be based on a driver’s best 18 events. If three complete rainouts occur during the season, that will equal one less required event. If six complete rainouts occur during the season, that will equal two less required events. If nine complete rainouts occur during the season, that will equal three less required events. The required number of events will not drop below 15.

2025 Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series Schedule of Events:

Saturday, February 1 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – CORY HEDGECOCK

Saturday, February 22 – Buckshot Speedway (Clanton, AL) – $5,000 to win

Friday, March 21 – Southern Raceway (Milton, FL) – $3,000 to win

Saturday, March 22 – Southern Raceway (Milton, FL) – $7,000 to win

Friday, April 11 – Penton Raceway (Lafayette, AL) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, April 12 – Winder Barrow Speedway (Winder, GA) – $5,000 to win

Friday, May 16 – West Alabama Speedway (Winfield, AL) – $4,000 to win

Saturday, May 17 – North Alabama Speedway (Tuscumbia, AL) – $5,000 to win

Friday, June 13 – To Be Announced

Saturday, June 14 – Lavonia Speedway (Lavonia, GA) – $5,000 to win

Friday, June 20 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, GA) – $4,000 to win

Saturday, June 21 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $5,000 to win

Thursday, July 3 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, July 5 – Mountain View Raceway (Spring City, TN) – $4,000 to win

Saturday, August 16 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $10,057 to win

Friday, August 22 – Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, KY) – $7,500 to win

Saturday, August 23 – Lake Cumberland Speedway (Burnside, KY) – $12,000 to win

Friday, August 29 – 191 Speedway (Campton, KY) – $4,000 to win

Saturday, August 30 – 191 Speedway (Campton, KY) – $6,000 to win

Sunday, August 31 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, September 13 – Wartburg Speedway (Wartburg, TN) – $5,000 to win

Friday, September 19 – Anderson Motor Speedway (Anderson, SC) – $12,000 to win

Saturday, October 11 – Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, GA) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, October 25 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $10,053 to win

Current Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series Point Standings:

Cory Hedgecock 200 Billy Franklin 196 Kendall Franklin 194 Joe Denby 192 Joshua Chesney 190 Jordan Rodabaugh 188 Christian Hanger 186 Ronnie Johnson 184 Matthew Brocato 182 John Ownbey 180

The Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series presented by Franklin Enterprises would like to thank all of our 2025 marketing partners including Franklin Enterprises, American Racer Tires, J&J Construction, VP Racing Fuels, Coltman Farms Racing, Fullmoon Graphics, Thunderhill Raceway, Gentry Used Auto Parts & Recycling, RockAuto.com, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Olivia Gentry Real Estate, MD3 Body Panels, Delph Communications, and Rugged Radios. More information on the tour can be found online at www.sasdirt.com or by accessing the series Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SouthernAllStarDirtRacingSeries.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com