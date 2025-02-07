Thornton Claims Friday’s Wieland Winter Nationals at Ocala

- Advertisement -

OCALA, FL (February 7, 2025) – The reigning Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion Ricky Thornton Jr. led from start to finish on Friday night at the Wieland Winter Nationals held at Ocala Speedway, earning $12,000 for his 45th career series victory.

Hudson O’Neal took the second spot on lap 17 from Devin Moran and held it for the rest of the race, securing his best tour finish of the year. Moran rounded out the Big River Steel podium in third, with Bobby Pierce finishing fourth and Jonathan Davenport completing the top five.

Thornton moved for the lead on the opening lap, passing Moran for the top spot. Thornton and Moran then ran 1-2 until Brian Shirley, who started third, moved into the runner-up spot on lap five. A flat right rear tire on lap 16 ended his hopes for his first career series win.

Moran had moved into second place, ahead of Shirley before his flat tire. On lap 17, Moran saw O’Neal pass him to take the second position. O’Neal, Moran, and Bobby Pierce battled fiercely for the next several laps while Thornton maintained a healthy lead over that trio, crossing the finish line in first by 2.503 seconds.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the third time this season in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing, and for the fourth in his career at Ocala, Thornton commented: “I I was more frustrated that I lapped Jimmy (Owens) during that lap when I was approaching the caution. I really didn’t want to see the yellow; I felt like I had a great pace going, and after that, it was like I needed to drive hard for a bit. I mean, it really highlights how good this Longhorn/Bilstein car is. I feel like we are picking up right where we left off last year. So hopefully, we can maintain this speed and have a solid run tomorrow.”

“I I was trying to get myself clear of the lapped cars,” Thornton added. “I felt like I could enter one and slide across to really get a good run off of two. I think I got to the 79 car, but he was actually better than I was off the bottom, so I moved down and watched Jimmy pass about four cars off turn two on the wall. I thought I’d better get back up there. The car’s been really good. I felt like we needed this one; we’ve been close since we put this new one in together.”

O’Neal was on the Big River Steel Podium for the first time in 2025 with the tour and had a hard battle with Moran and Pierce for much of the race.

“It’s It’s great to have this run. Like I said earlier, I felt like we’ve had some speed, but we just haven’t really been able to do anything with it. We don’t qualify very well, and it makes it really tough. I especially felt that if we ever got in the position to start up front, we would run up front, and we did tonight. Ricky was a little better than us. It was a good first night to be here on the podium, so we’ll go back and work on it to see if we can improve a bit for tomorrow night.”

Moran continued his consistent performance this season by taking the third spot at the finish.

“I we need to restart better. I felt like we had a really good car. I don’t know if we could have kept up with Ricky and the others every single restart; I would have to work to pass them. Hudson was good enough that I couldn’t get by him again. You can’t complain about a third-place finish, especially with these guys. It seems like there are different winners almost every night, and someone goes on a streak. We need to work on it a little bit. We picked up our qualifying game tonight, and we just have to keep working on it restarts.”

The winner’s Koehler Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Ultimate Towing and Recovery, Hoker Trucking, Coltman Farms Racing, Elite Ready Mix, Capital Waste, Bilstein Shocks, Sunoco Race Fuels, EMD Wraps, and Certified Inspection Services.

Completing the top ten were Kyle Bronson, Dake Troutman, Daulton Wilson, Bradon Sheppard, and Max Blair.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Wieland Winter Nationals | Night 4

Friday, February 7, 2025

Ocala Speedway – Ocala, FL

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport | 14.246 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Ricky Thornton, Jr. | 14.181 seconds (overall)

Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 99-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[5]; 3. 1-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 4. 22*-Drake Troutman[4]; 5. 17SS-Brenden Smith[6]; 6. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[8]; 7. 19R-Ryan Gustin[7]; 8. 60-Dan Ebert[9]; 9. 93L-Cory Lawler[10]; 10. 9-Tim McCreadie[3]; 11. 17Z-Seth Zacharias[11]

Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 3S-Brian Shirley[3]; 2. 76N-Blair Nothdurft[1]; 3. 111-Max Blair[4]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson[2]; 5. 5-Mark Whitener[9]; 6. 6-Clay Harris[5]; 7. 43-Derrick Stewart[6]; 8. 11-Austin Smith[7]; 9. 57-Matt Tifft[8]; 10. 000-Matt Nailor[11]; 11. 96-Tanner English[10]

Cool-It Thermo-Tec Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 2. 32-Bobby Pierce[3]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 4. 18-Chase Junghans[6]; 5. 15K-Wil Herrington[9]; 6. 16-Tyler Bruening[5]; 7. 09-Michael Leach[8]; 8. 19M-Spencer Hughes[10]; 9. 79-Donald McIntosh[7]; 10. 24-Tyler Wyant[11]; 11. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[4]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 3. 93-Carson Ferguson[5]; 4. 20-Jimmy Owens[4]; 5. 1T-Tyler Erb[8]; 6. 99B-Boom Briggs[2]; 7. 7-Ross Robinson[7]; 8. C4-Freddie Carpenter[9]; 9. 18D-Daulton Wilson[6]; 10. 32J-Jason Jack[10]

Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 6-Clay Harris[4]; 2. 43-Derrick Stewart[6]; 3. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[3]; 4. 19R-Ryan Gustin[5]; 5. 60-Dan Ebert[7]; 6. 11-Austin Smith[8]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith[1]; 8. 93L-Cory Lawler[9]; 9. 57-Matt Tifft[10]; 10. 000-Matt Nailor[12]; 11. 5-Mark Whitener[2]; 12. 96-Tanner English[14]; 13. 9-Tim McCreadie[11]; 14. 17Z-Seth Zacharias[13]

UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 2. 15K-Wil Herrington[1]; 3. 99B-Boom Briggs[4]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[3]; 5. 7-Ross Robinson[6]; 6. 09-Michael Leach[5]; 7. 19M-Spencer Hughes[7]; 8. 79-Donald McIntosh[9]; 9. C4-Freddie Carpenter[8]; 10. 24-Tyler Wyant[11]; 11. 32J-Jason Jack[12]; 12. 18D-Daulton Wilson[10]; 13. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[13]

Wieland Winter Nationals | Night 4 Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos – Start – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Earnings

1 – 2 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Chandler, AZ – $12,000

2 – 4 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – $6,000

3 – 1 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – $3,500

4 – 6 – 32 – Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – $2,800

5 – 10 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – $2,500

6 – 5 – 40B – Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – $2,300

7 – 13 – 22* – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – $2,200

8 – 24 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – $2,100

9 – 9 – 1 – Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – $2,050

10 – 11 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – $2,000

11 – 15 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – $1,600

12 – 18 – 1T – Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – $1,400

13 – 12 – 93 – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – $1,200

14 – 8 – 76 – Brandon Overton – Evans, GA – $1,100

15 – 16 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – $1,050

16 – 27 – 79 – Donald McIntosh – Dawsonville, GA – $100

17 – 23 – 9 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – $1,000

18 – 17 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – $1,000

19 – 25 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – $100

20 – 3 – 3S – Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – $1,000

21 – 21 – 28 – Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – $1,000

22 – 20 – 15K – Wil Herrington – Hawkinsville, GA – $1,000

23 – 7 – 76N – Blair Nothdurft – Renner, SD – $1,000

24 – 22 – 99B – Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – $1,000

25 – 14 – 18 – Chase Junghans – Manhattan, KS – $1,000

26 – 26 – 16 – Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – $100

27 – 19 – 43 – Derrick Stewart – Ainsworth, IA – $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 43

Victory Fuel Pole Sitter: Devin Moran

MD3 Lap Leaders: Ricky Thornton, Jr. (Laps 1-50)

Hellraizer Jacks Halfway Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Wieland Feature Winner: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Margin of Victory: 2.503 seconds

Coltman Farms Racing Cautions: Tyler Bruening (Lap 4); Blair Nothdurft (Lap 6); Brian Shirley (Lap 16); Garrett Alberson (Lap 43)

Series Provisionals: Tim McCreadie; Daulton Wilson

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Emergency Provisional: Ross Robinson; Tyler Bruening; Donald McIntosh

Track Provisional: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Ricky Thornton, Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Devin Moran

Penske Shocks Top 5: Ricky Thornton, Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Devin Moran, Bobby Pierce, Jonathan Davenport

PEM 4th Place Feature: Bobby Pierce

DMI Rearends 5th Place Feature: Jonathan Davenport

Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Drake Troutman

Wehrs Machine 11th Place Feature: Garrett Alberson

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Carson Ferguson

MD3 24th Place Feature: Boom Briggs

Hoker Trucking Hard Charger of the Race: Daulton Wilson (Advanced 16 Positions)

MD3 Most Laps Led: Ricky Thornton, Jr. (50 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Devin Moran

Pro Fabrication Headers Fastest Lap of the Race: Ricky Thornton, Jr. (Lap 5 | 15.325 seconds)

Slicker Graphics Slickest Move of the Race: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Hard Luck Award: Garrett Alberson

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Nathan Sletto

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Jonathan Davenport (14.1228 seconds)

Time of Race: 24 minutes 07 seconds

Big River Steel Chase for the Championship Presented by ARP Point Standings:

Pos – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Points – Earnings

1 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 1125 – $40,100

2 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1115 – $38,300

3 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Chandler, AZ – 1075 – $41,200

4 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – 1020 – $20,275

5 – 76 – Brandon Overton – Evans, GA – 1005 – $20,350

6 – 1T – Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 970 – $16,300

7 – 1 – Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 965 – $14,500

8 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 945 – $17,950

9 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – 905 – $14,250

10 – 40B – Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 900 – $11,900

11 – 16 – Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 895 – $19,200

12 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 895 – $17,925

13 – 19M – Spencer Hughes – Meridian, MS – 870 – $9,700

14 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – 820 – $10,500

15 – 93 – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – 805 – $10,175

16 – 9 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 800 – $13,550

17 – 79 – Donald McIntosh – Dawsonville, GA – 780 – $4,900

18 – 22* – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 775 – $13,350

19 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – 715 – $8,400

20 – 22 – Daniel Hilsabeck – Earlham, IA – 710 – $4,800

21 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – 705 – $6,425

22 – 3S – Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 680 – $5,725

23 – 76N – Blair Nothdurft – Renner, SD – 670 – $4,175

24 – 60 – Dan Ebert – Lake Shore, MN – 630 – $2,550

25 – 28 – Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 620 – $4,550

26 – 93L – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA – 620 – $3,175

27 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – 580 – $3,400

28 – 19R – Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 575 – $3,700

29 – 9 – Michael Leach – Sun River, MT – 530 – $1,700

30 – 5 – Mark Whitener – Middleburg, FL – 500 – $3,725

31 – 388 – Jackson Hise – Ocala, FL – 465 – $1,500

32 – 99B – Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – 465 – $2,600