Federated Auto Parts Extends With DIRTcar Nationals, Continues World of Outlaws Partnership

BARBERVILLE, FL (Feb. 8, 2025) – Federated Auto Parts’ iconic blue and orange branding will continue to don DIRTcar Nationals as the company has signed a new multi-year agreement to be the title sponsor of the prestigious Florida event.

The company will also continue its support of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series and Sprint Car racing in 2025 with its Federated Car Care brand sponsoring the Work Zone at every race and by sponsoring several marquee events throughout the year like DIRTcar Nationals and the Ironman 55.

“Federated Auto Parts is excited to continue our partnership with DIRTcar Nationals and the World of Outlaws,” said J.R. Bishop, director of event marketing and member services for Federated Auto Parts. “Dirt racing is all about passion, and we love being part of an event that brings so much energy to the fans and competitors alike. With our Federated Car Care brand backing the Work Zone and our continued involvement in marquee events, we’re looking forward to another thrilling season ahead.”

Federated Auto Parts – celebrating its 40th anniversary this year – first partnered with DIRTcar Nationals and the World of Outlaws in 2023. This year, the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park brought fans an extra week of racing as the event added the American Sprint Car Series at the end of January to help kick off the event.

Fans still have another week of racing to enjoy at Volusia (Feb. 10-15) with the DIRTcar Late Models, USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars, Super DIRTcar Series and World of Outlaws Late Models.

All will return for the 2026 edition of Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, Jan. 29-Feb. 14, which fans can now renew their tickets for either online, by calling 844-DIRT-TIX or at the track.

“Federated Auto Parts has been the perfect partner for DIRTcar Nationals and the World of Outlaws as they share our same values of providing for the race fans and supporting race teams,” said Brian Carter, World Racing Group CEO. “We’re thrilled to continue working with Federated Auto Parts for several more years and have their brand attached to marquee World of Outlaws events.”

Tickets to Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals and World of Outlaws events can be purchased at the DIRTcar Nationals and World of Outlaws websites.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

About Federated

Founded in 1985, Federated Auto Parts is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025 as one of the largest auto parts distribution and marketing organizations in North America. As a leader in program distribution and industry advocacy, Federated provides its members with programs, tools and support to foster continuous improvement, maximize profitability and maintain a sustainable presence well into the future. Federated members offer their customers quality name brand parts and expert service by counter personnel knowledgeable about today’s evolving vehicle technologies. Headquartered in Staunton, Virginia, Federated is a founding member of the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group). For more information, visit www.federatedautoparts.com.