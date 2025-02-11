Hoffman Grabs 25th Gator to Open Late Model Week at DIRTcar Nationals

- Advertisement -

BARBERVILLE, FL – Many drivers who make the trek south to Barberville, FL each February dream of hoisting just one Gator Trophy.

And then there’s Nick Hoffman, who snagged the reptilian award for the 25th time in his career in Monday’s DIRTcar Late Model Feature at Volusia Speedway Park.

“It’s awesome, especially to start the week this way,” Hoffman said. “It’s so tough to come down here, this is one of the toughest fields we see all year. To stand on the top step of the podium is pretty cool.”

Hoffman started the race on the outside of polesitter Cade Dillard and fell in line behind the No. 97 for the opening circuits.

As the race progressed, the bottom of the track became the preferred groove, with Dillard and most of the field opting to hug the inside wall around the “World’s Fastest Half Mile.” That opened the door for Hoffman to ride the cushion and get side-by-side with Dillard for the top spot.

“I let Cade get out front there and control the pace for a little bit,” Hoffman said. “Once we got close to lap traffic, it was time for me to go. Felt like our car was really good, very maneuverable where I could kind of go anywhere and make speed.”

After taking the crossed flags in the 25-lap affair, Hoffman cleared Dillard entering Turn 1 and never let go of the top spot. The win was his second Late Model win during Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals in as many years to go along with 23 DIRTcar UMP Modified victories in the event, expanding his Gator collection that was already the largest of any driver in any division.

“I feel like I just know what to expect out of my car here,” Hoffman said regarding the reasons behind his Volusia success. “I know what it should feel like to be good, and I feel like that’s translated from the Modified to the Late Model. Knowing what I need to do to make raw speed, I’m just good at big, sweeping ½-miles. It’s something that I’ve always been good at. Finally got this thing where it steers and I can maneuver wherever I want, I feel like that’s the most important thing about this place.”

“The Thrill From Mooresville” didn’t go unchallenged in the late stages of the race though, as Ricky Thornton Jr. got within a car length of the No. 9 but was unable to make the pass in traffic. His runner-up effort was still a stark contrast from his Sunshine Nationals results, as Thornton missed the Feature on Friday night before finishing 19th on Saturday.

“I feel like there’s a little bit of an area where we can be a little bit better, but I feel like we’ve gained a lot of speed since we were here last month,” Thornton said. “I thought I had a shot for a minute in traffic, I kind of figured whoever got past the two lap cars and got out was just going to take off, and I couldn’t even see him at the checkers.”

Coming home in third was Jonathan Davenport, who is now three-for-three in Volusia podiums in 2025 after finishing second on both nights of Sunshine Nationals.

“We got to second one time, and as soon as we got to second, I pushed out of the bottom there and let two more back by me,” Davenport said. “We were definitely going back and forth through the lap cars there. Every time I’d get a good run, I’d run up right behind a lap car and have to maneuver around them. But I’m sure that’s what everyone else was doing too.”

Max Blair drove from ninth to fourth to collect the Hard Charger Award, while Ryan Gustin completed the top five.

RACE NOTES:

Austin Smith laid down the overall fastest lap in Hot Laps.

Cade Dillard collected the Quick Time Award for going fastest overall in Qualifying.

Cade Dillard, Nick Hoffman, Mike Marlar, Ricky Thornton Jr., Jonathan Davenport and Ryan Gustin won the six Heat Races.

Three Last Chance Showdowns were won by Brent Larson, Mark Whitener and Tyler Erb.

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9-Nick Hoffman[2]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 3. 49D-Jonathan Davenport[5]; 4. 111-Max Blair[9]; 5. 19R-Ryan Gustin[6]; 6. 76-Brandon Overton[10]; 7. 97-Cade Dillard[1]; 8. 1-Brandon Sheppard[8]; 9. 32-Bobby Pierce[11]; 10. 157-Mike Marlar[3]; 11. 99-Devin Moran[16]; 12. 16-Tyler Bruening[12]; 13. 58-Garrett Alberson[14]; 14. 96-Tanner English[13]; 15. 44-Chris Madden[18]; 16. 40B-Kyle Bronson[7]; 17. 18-Chase Junghans[17]; 18. 1T-Tyler Erb[21]; 19. 76N-Blair Nothdurft[15]; 20. 12-Ashton Winger[24]; 21. 49-Jake Timm[23]; 22. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[22]; 23. 5-Mark Whitener[20]; 24. B1-Brent Larson[19]