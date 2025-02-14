Hayden Wise Embarks on Family-Oriented Rookie Journey with Xtreme Outlaw Midgets 

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (February 14, 2025) – Hayden Wise adds a new chapter to her rising career with an Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota Rookie of the Year campaign in 2025.

The 14-year-old driver will race in a family-owned No. 94 Toyota-powered Midget for her first foray into national Midget racing.

The Huntersville, NC driver got her start in Quarter Midgets, with championships in the NASCAR Youth Series and Dixie Shootout Series before stepping up the ladder to micro sprints.

“I pretty much got comfortable in (the Quarter Midget) at a young age,” Wise said. “As soon I was done, I hopped right into the Micro and I’ve been going out to (Trackhouse Motorplex) since I was 10 to get some more seat time. It’s really all about getting comfortable and all these cars are pushing my limit to get that comfortable. I’m really excited for this year, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Wise knows the benchmark of family members who raced before her, as her uncle Josh Wise is a former NASCAR Cup Series competitor. Growing up in a racing family, she knows that the guidance in her rookie year will be second to none.

“It’s gonna feel good knowing that I have the support of my family,” Wise said. “I’m very grateful that they take me out to race every week with them, so I can’t thank my dad and pop enough. It’s really cool to have that support from all of my family, my mom, my sisters, and my grandparents. It’s just awesome having them there for me to take me along the racing journey.”

Wise can try her hand at multiple disciplines in 2025, as she will get to race the Midget, Micro Sprint, and Sprint Car for 94 Racing to craft her experience and familiarity in dirt racing.

“This year is gonna be a lot of work because all of this year is gonna be lots of learning for me,” Wise said. “I really just have to get a lot of seat time between the Sprint Car, the Midget, and getting prepared for next year because we have a lot coming. This year is all about getting comfortable and being able to give my effort 100% every time.”

Looking forward to the schedule ahead of her, Wise is interested in traveling to the Xtreme Appalachian Midget Week, California Sprint Car events, and the Xtreme World Championship at Millbridge Speedway – her home track.

“Definitely the (Pennsylvania) tracks,” Wise said. “I’m really excited to check out some of those places. We’ll be going to California too, so that’ll be fun for me.

“I’m excited for (Millbridge) too. It’s definitely gonna be a lot different from what I’ve been doing. There’s gonna be some really good drivers and that’s one I’m really focusing on giving my best for my family. When I hit the track, it’s really making sure I pay attention to how I’m driving and doing what I need to do to get better at it.”

Wise begins her Rookie of the Year hunt with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets at Farmer City Raceway for the World of Outlaws Illini 100, April 10-12. Tickets are available for purchase now:

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVIsion – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.